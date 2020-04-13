Daily Markets: Markets Pause as Earnings Season Kicks Off

Today's Big Picture

Following the stock market's sharp rebound last week and news of the temporary oil production to be had at OPEC+, the focus this week, aside from the obvious virus updates, will be the start of the March quarter earnings season. Investors will be looking to size up the degree to which companies have been hit by the coronavirus and efforts to contain it, and what it means for their ability to generate revenue, profits and cash flow.

As we saw last week from McDonald's (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX) and others, there was a severe downturn in March that more than wiped out year-over-year revenue gains. With companies in nearly every sector having announced closures and furloughs, investors will be attempting to re-assess 2020 revenue and EPS prospects as they look to recalibrate their models.

The pattern that we've seen of late of companies opting to not offer forward guidance is likely to continue, which means those looking for improved clarity are likely to be disappointed. We suspect that once again, the stock market will be back to trading on the news that it heard last, which will comprise earnings beats, earnings disappointments, guidance to the extent there is any, and the latest on the coronavirus.

Markets in Asia closed mostly in the red today, with Japan's Nikkei down 2.3%, China's Shanghai Composite down 0.5%, and Korea's Kospi lost 1.9%. Markets in Hong Kong, Australia, and much of Europe are closed for the day. As we write this morning's Daily Markets note, US equity futures point to a down open on what will likely be a rather quiet trading day.

Coronavirus

As of Monday morning, there are nearly 1.9m confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, which has taken the lives of more than 115,000 people. This weekend UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the lucky ones. He was discharged from the hospital after having been in ICU earlier in the week. Roughly half the world's population is under some form of lockdown. The US has over 560,400 confirmed cases, nearly as many as Spain, Italy, France, and Germany combined and has overtaken Italy for the most number of deaths. As of this morning, 22,115 people in the US have lost their lives to COVID-19. Saturday was the first day in history that every US state has simultaneously been under a federal disaster declaration.

New York remains the hardest-hit state but has gone from 50% of all US cases to less than 35%. Over the weekend, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that with the daily number of deaths, "You can see that the number is somewhat stabilizing, but it is stabilizing at a horrific rate. These are just incredible numbers depicting incredible loss and pain." Over the weekend, Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari warned that the US economy could still face 18 more months of rolling shutdowns. Just great.

With such low levels of testing relative to the population, it is difficult to get a sense of where the pandemic is on a global basis. One tool that can give some insight is Google search trends for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, dry cough, loss of smell, and difficulty breathing. All four of those terms peaked in good trend searches in mid to late March and have been declining ever since. Hardly scientific, but a hopefully optimistic sign.

If you missed it, we highly recommend you watch Andrea Bocelli's Music for Hope , which was broadcast live from the Duomo di Milano, an empty Duomo. Make sure you have some Kleenex handy.

Markets

It has been a wild ride. Over the last five weeks, the S&P 500's average absolute daily percentage change has been +/- 4.8%, which is higher than during the worst of the financial crisis, post-1987 crash, and even during the Great Depression. The only time we saw larger average daily moves was after the 1929 Crash. Last week was the best for the S&P 500 since 1974, gaining 13.1% from the prior Friday's close. Except for the Nasdaq 100, every major index ETF gained over 10% last week with small and mid-caps gaining closer to 20%.

Are we out of the woods for the market, even if we are still in the midst of the pandemic? There have been 15 bear markets going back to 1950. The simple fact is that the market has retouched or broken below its low 14 times out of those 15. Maybe it is too soon to burst out the bubbly on this new bull market.

The upcoming earnings reporting season gets kicked off with US banks this week, which is unlikely to be cause for much celebration. We mentioned before how the S&P 500 had its best week since 1974. Back then, the US was in a severe recession that lingered for six full quarters and saw the S&P 500 fall 44%.

Domestic Economy

When it comes to the economy, one word sums it up: uncertainty. The Baker, Bloom, and Davis US Economic Policy Uncertainty Index is at record highs, well above where it was during Brexit, the Debt Ceiling Debacle of 2011, the Financial Crisis, the Second Gulf War, 9/11 and the First Gulf War. There are no major economic data points expected today, but later this week, we'll receive several key pieces of data including the March reports for Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Housing Starts, and of course, Thursday's weekly unemployment report. Following those figures, investors will want to watch March quarter revisions for the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow March 2020 forecast of 1.0% and the New York Fed's Nowcast forecast of 1.46% for the March quarter and -0.44% for the June 2020 quarter.

International Economy

With a good portion of the world enjoying a needed day off for the Easter holiday, there is little international economic data. The major news concerns oil as OPEC+ has agreed to cut production starting on 1 May 2020. This reduction will last for an initial period of two months that concludes on 30 June 2020. The US will reduce oil output by 300,000 barrels a day to help Mexico with OPEC+ agreement, which will reduce overall output by 9.7 million barrels a day. The question now is whether these cuts be able to make a dent in the enormous glut that continues to grow as much of the global economy remains locked down.

As of the writing of this piece, WTI pared earlier gains to be up just 1.1% to $23 per barrel. As the experts read through the fine print on the deal, their assessment is that the cut is closer to 7 million barrels per day.

Stocks to Watch

According to the World Health Organization, there are 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, of which three candidates are currently being test in human trials. Stocks that could see some lift on this news include:

Amgen Inc (AMGN) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) are working together on a vaccine that is in the preclinical stage.

and are working together on a vaccine that is in the preclinical stage. BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Pfizer Inc (PFE) are also working on a vaccine that is in preclinical stage.

and are also working on a vaccine that is in preclinical stage. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) is making its adjuvant technology available to companies developing COVID-19 vaccines.

is making its adjuvant technology available to companies developing COVID-19 vaccines. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is providing its platform for vaccines.

is providing its platform for vaccines. Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) has a preclinical vaccine.

has a preclinical vaccine. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) started preclinical testing on multiple candidates on March 13 in collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and by March 30 it had identified a lead vaccine candidate. The company aims to put its lead vaccine candidate in a Phase 1 clinical trial in September.

started preclinical testing on multiple candidates on March 13 in collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and by March 30 it had identified a lead vaccine candidate. The company aims to put its lead vaccine candidate in a Phase 1 clinical trial in September. CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) is in phase 2 clinical trials for its drug leronlimab.

is in phase 2 clinical trials for its drug leronlimab. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the use of redesivir. Along with the US trials, Gilead is conducting clinical trials in Wuhun, testing the drug as a treatment for mild-to-moderate forms of pneumonia in people with the virus. In late March the company halted individual compassionate use requests for the drug as outbreaks accelerated in the US because it was not able to support and process the overwhelming number of applications. It looks to have 500k treatment courses manufactured by October and 1 million by the end of the year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today the extension of a No Sail Order for all cruise ships. "This Order shall continue in operation until the earliest of three situations. First, the expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services' declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency. Second, the CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations. Or third, 100 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register." Stocks to be impacted by this extension include Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has extended the suspension of its manufacturing activity until 3 May 2020, in accordance with the Italian government's latest mandate. Tapestry (TPR) has extended store closures in North America and Europe for an additional two weeks (through April 24).

Santander Consumer USA (SC) has experienced a significant decline in the origination of auto loans and leases.

Amazon (AMZN) will begin placing new grocery delivery customers on a waitlist and reducing shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to prioritize orders from existing customers buying food online during the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports suggest AMC Entertainment (AMC), the US's largest movie theater chain, is in talks to hire law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges to explore a potential Chapter 11 filing.

After closing last month, Walt Disney's (DIS) DisneyWorld is expected to furlough about 43,000 workers beginning on April 19. Walt Disney World, which includes Animal Kingdom, the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot theme parks, employs about 77,000 people

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported March consolidated revenue that rose +21.5% MoM and +42.4% YoY to NT$113.52 billion. Revenues for March 2020 totaled NT$310.60 billion, an increase of 42% YoY.

Intel (INTC) Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan shared the company saw demand pick up in the first quarter, buoyed by orders for personal computers needed to help people work from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Companies joining the list of those suspending their 2020 guidance include:

Banco Santandar (BSMX)

Danaher (DHR)

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Natera (NTRA)

STAAR Surgical (STAA)

NeoGenomics (NEO)

Companies expected to report after today's market close include Argan (AGX) and Wintrust Financial, but investors looking to get a jump on the almost 100 earnings reports for this week should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 14: NFIB Small Business report April 15: Retail Sales report April 17: Options Expiration April 20: Prior to the market open, DexCom (DXCM) will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought for the Day

"History teaches us opportunities are born from the deepest moments of crisis." ~ Giorgio Armani.

