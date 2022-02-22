Daily Markets: Markets Occupied with Geopolitics but Keep an Eye on Inflation

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading down across the board: India’s Sensex declined 0.66%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.96%, South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 1.35% and 1.38%, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.71% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the day down 2.69%. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough market open later this morning.

Geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine and Russia have mounted considerably following Russian President Putin declaring two territories in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered deployment of troops into those regions under the guise of offering protection against what he declares is a hostile Ukraine. In response, the White House said it will take further measures to hold Russia accountable for this “clear violation of international law and Ukraine’s sovereignty.” Per the White House, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action. President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn't happened in the "coming days."

The UK and G7 shared they are “are ready to explore diplomatic solutions to address legitimate security concerns, Russia should be in no doubt that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences, including financial and economic sanctions on a wide array of sectoral and individual targets that would impose severe and unprecedented costs on the Russian economy. We will take coordinated restrictive measures in case of such an event." Germany halted the certification process for the Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and a reported priority project for Putin.

Amid the continued flow of earnings and several pieces of key economic data, the start of the trading week will clearly be defined by what comes next on the geopolitical stage.

Data Download

International Economy

While today is a relatively light day in international economic releases yesterday saw a slew of Preliminary February Manufacturing and Services Producer Manufacturing Index figures from France, Germany, the Eurozone itself and the UK.

With the exception of Manufacturing PMI from Germany and the Eurozone, which were down slightly, and the UK, which remained flat from January, all other reported figures came in higher than both estimates and the previous month’s figures pointing to renewed economic activity as these countries and the region continue to exit the recent omicron wave and push to recognize a shift from a pandemic to an endemic situation as indicated by the uptick in governments’ announcing the end of covid restrictions similar to Boris Johnson’s edict yesterday.

The German Producer Price Index for January was also reported and while a slight decrease was expected surprised at 25%, 1.3% above expectations, and also higher than the previous figure of 24.2%.

Domestic Economy

After the market open, at 9:45 AM ET, we will get the February Manufacturing and Service PMI releases which are expected to rise slightly to 56.0 and 52.6 as compared to the previous figures of 55.5 and 51.2, respectively.

The Washington Post reports White House aides are reviewing how the U.S. could respond if Russia curtails exporting global oil products due to hostilities over Ukraine, anticipating a potential spike in gas prices that could further compound already high prices domestically.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Armstrong World Industries (AWI), Cracker Barrel (CBRL), Home Depot (HD), Krispy Kreme (DNUT), Macy’s (M), and TransUnion (TRU) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Walmart (WMT) is unveiling the spring collections for Free Assembly and Scoop, two of Walmart’s exclusive apparel brands. The brands are the first from Brandon Maxwell, a fashion designer and judge on Bravo’s “Project Runway.”

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with certain affiliates of private investment firm Veritas Capital to be acquired for $21 per share in cash.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK) entered into a definitive agreement to sell Verisk Financial Services to TransUnion (TRU) for $515 million in cash.

Carnival (CCL) shared that effective with cruises departing March 1, masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required.

Bloomberg reports Volkswagen (VLKAY) is considering an IPO of Porsche.

China has placed Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) under sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

American Campus Communities (ACC), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Cutera (CUTR), indie Semiconductor (INDI), MercadoLibre (MELI), Onespan (OSPN), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Rackspace (RXT), Teladoc (TDOC), and Toll Brothers (TOL) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Eurozone: CPI - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

Thursday, Feb. 24

US: 4Q 2021 GDP – Second Estimate

US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index – January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: New Home Sales – January

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, Feb. 25

Japan: Tokyo CPI – February

Germany: 4Q 2021 GDP

Germany: Import Price Index – January

France: PPI – January

Eurozone: Business Climate, Business and Consumer Survey – February

US: Durable Orders – January

US: Personal Income & Spending – January

US: PCE Price Index – January

US: Pending Home Sales – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – February

