Daily Markets: Markets Look To End Volatile Week On A High On Friday the 13th

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia ended trading today mixed but finished the week mostly higher with Japan’s Nikkei up 4.4% and South Korea’s Kospi up 3.2% while China’s Shanghai Composite closed the week down 0.1%. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mixed on the day, and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning. The week started off on positive footing, led by COVID-19 vaccine news that infused markets with a fresh sense of hopium, which spawned a brief bought of sector rotation.

However, as the week wore on, a sobering timetable for any vaccine emerged, which, coupled with the exploding virus case count and efforts to contain it, led investors to realize there will be another round of COVID-19 disruption that will hit the global economy. Even Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the country’s economic outlook remained uncertain, and for some much-needed perspective, the Fed generally tends to be a cheerleader for the domestic economy. Renewed battles in Washington over the size of potential fiscal stimulus have also returned, and all of this has us in a very much Groundhog Day mood on this Friday the 13th. Normally we would say the weekend can’t come soon enough but given the prospects for another step up in virus case counts, lockdowns, and restrictions, this is one weekend we’re not rushing to get to.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Restrictions are tightening in the U.S. as daily new cases continue to hit record highs and hospitals fear they will be pushed beyond their capacity. There were over 150,526 new cases yesterday in the U.S., according to the Covid Tracking Project, a 9.6% increase over the past week. The number of patients hospitalized from Covid-19 is nearing 70,000.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Texas has now risen for five consecutive days.

The City of Chicago issued a stay at home "advisory" for 30 days after the city saw a test positivity rate of 14.1% yesterday, up from the 10.9% rate last week.

New York City is closing bars and restaurants at 10 pm and limiting gatherings to 10 people for indoor gathering at private residences.

Many school districts nationwide have shifted back to online-only learning.

France intends to maintain its nationwide lockdown through at least the beginning of December.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) warned the recent surge in COVID-19 cases may have a negative impact on travel over the winter holidays.

Shares of Synairgen (SYGGF) are soaring today after results from its Phase two trial were reported in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal showed its SNG001 immunosuppressant drug gave patients “greater odds of improvement” and they “recovered more rapidly” from Covid-19.

The South Korean pharma company GL Rapha today reported that it would start production more than 150 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine annually starting next month for Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.

International Economy

Inflation remained elusive around the world in October:

Germany’s Wholesale Prices fell 1.9% YoY, accelerating from the previous -1.8%.

France’s Inflation Rate remains at 0% YoY

Spain’s Inflation Rate fell to -0.8% from -0.4%.

Euro Area GDP (2nd estimate) saw a 12.6% expansion QoQ in Q3 but remains down 4.4% YoY. Employment in the area in Q3 was down 2% YoY, an improvement from Q2’s -3.1%.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader McConnell reiterated he was unwilling to pass a larger stimulus package, preferring a smaller targeted bill. McConnell’s comments were in response to Senate Minority Leader Schumer (D-NY) rejecting the Senate Republicans' stimulus bill, saying the $2.2 trillion HEROES Act should be the starting point. The continued battling in Washington could very well mean we will have to wait until early January for any meaningful progress on a stimulus deal. That’s when we should have some clarity on the two election runoffs in Georgia that will determine if Republicans retain their majority in the Senate.

Also yesterday, Fed Chairman Powell warned about the negative effects the coronavirus is having on households and businesses, and shared expectations the economy will be challenged for the next few months amid uncertainty surrounding the distribution of a vaccine. If nothing is done, the 13.5 million Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits will lose it at the end of the year.

Yesterday’s CPI reports found that Core Goods prices fell at a nearly 3% annualized pace in October with notable declines in apparel, personal computers, lodging, tuition, and medical care. Conversely, electricity, footwear, airline fares, and new cars all saw large price increases. Overall, price pressure is coming in weak and declining.

Initial jobless claims ticked lower again yesterday, falling to 709k, 21K below expectations. While this is a new post-pandemic low, it remains 14k above the pre-pandemic all-time high of 695k from 1982. The prior week was revised upward from 751k to 757k. Initial claims have declined for six of the past eight weeks. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims (PUA) saw their largest WoW drop of 63.8K since the first week of October when they fell 129.8k. When combined with the regular states claims, the two are just over 1 million, the lowest level of the pandemic. Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by one week, are at the lowest level since the week of March 20, dropping below 7 million, 436k less than last week.

On the other hand, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims, which make up the largest share of total claims, at 19.5%, rose to a new pandemic high of 4.14 million from 3.98 million. The bottom line for the labor market is that while initial claims continue to improve, there are a growing number of people who have been unemployed for an extended period of time.

Later today in the U.S., we will get data on PPI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, the usual weekly EIA Natural Gas stocks, and the Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count.

Markets

Yesterday’s market moves were a mirror of Monday’s action on the news of the vaccine. The Russell 3000 shares that performed the best on Monday and Tuesday were the ones hardest hit yesterday and vice-versa. The S&P 500 declined 1.0% to set all of 27 points above Friday’s close as recovery concerns contributed to losses across all 11 sectors amid fresh fiscal stimulus hurdles and commentary from the Federal Reserve. The last three days have been a decisive rejection of the all-time highs for the S&P 500 from Monday’s open and a return to the summer’s range. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, and the Russell 2000 fell 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative outperformer with a 0.7% decline.

The dollar ended slightly higher, as did gold and silver, while the Treasury curve flattened, and crude oil fell more than 1%. The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields fell by 9 and 10 basis points to 0.88% and 1.64%, respectively. The VIX rose 8%.

Stocks to Watch

3M (MMM) reported October sales rose 3% YoY to $2.9 billion, with organic local-currency sales up 2% YoY. Total sales increased 12% in Health Care, 7% in Consumer, and 4% in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 4%.

October sales at German carmaker Volkswagen (VWAGY) declined 4.9% to 903,200 vehicles. On a geographic basis, sales in North America fell 9.8%, 1.6% in South America, 3.3% in China, and 6.4% in Western Europe.

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) rallied in aftermarket trading last night following the company’s better than expected October quarter results and boosted outlook. For the October quarter, the company delivered EPS of $1.25 vs. the $1.17 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% YoY to almost $4.7 billion vs. the $4.6 billion consensus. For the current quarter, Applied sees revenue in the range of $4.75-$5.15 billion with EPS of $1.20-$1.32 vs. the $4.53 billion and $1.11 consensus.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported October quarter EPS of 0.76 per share, nicely ahead of the $0.70 consensus. Revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% YoY to $11.93 billion vs. the $11.85 billion consensus forecast. Cisco saw a 5% increase in public sector orders year over year in the quarter, while orders were down in enterprise, commercial and service provider segments. For the quarter, product revenue down 13%, and service revenue up 2%. For the current quarter, Cisco sees revenue flat to down 2% YoY with Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.74-$0.76.

Dolby Labs (DLB) reported September quarter EPS of $0.45 per share, $0.11 better than the $0.34 consensus. Revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% YoY to $271.2 million, well ahead of the $245 million consensus. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.97-$1.12 vs. the $0.56 consensus revenue of $330-$360 million vs. $282.67 million consensus.

Online luxury platform Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) reported a September quarter loss of $0.17 per share vs. the expected -$0.25 as revenue for the quarter rose 71.1% YoY to $438 million, crushing the $370.4 million consensus. The quarter’s revenue increase was driven by 68.1% growth in Digital Platform Services Revenue to $263.0 million, plus the impact of the acquisition of New Guards during the year-ago quarter. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased by $305.8 million from $492.0 million in 3Q 2019 to $797.8 million in 3Q 2020, up 62.2% YoY. The number of active consumers during the quarter rose to 2.7 million vs. 1.9 million in the year-ago quarter. For the current quarter, Farfetch sees Digital Platform GMV of $880-$910 million, up to 40%-45% YoY.

Enterprise data platform company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) handily beat consensus expectations for its first quarter as a public company and guided expectations for the current quarter above consensus forecasts. New contracts during the quarter included the U.S. Army ($91 million), National Institutes of Health ($36 million), and a renewal with an aerospace customer worth $300 million. In the nine months ended September 30, the company’s revenue from its top twenty customers constituted 61% of total revenue, down from 68% for the same period in 2019. For the current quarter, Palantir sees revenue of $299-301 million vs. the $297.38 million and reiterated that for 2021 its sees YoY revenue growth greater than 30%.

Walt Disney (DIS) surprised investors with better than expected September quarter EPS of -$0.20 vs. the -$0.65 consensus. Despite falling 23.1%, YoY revenue for the quarter of $14.71 million topped the $14.1 billion consensus forecast. The star of the quarter was the company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment as revenue for the quarter increased 41% YoY to $4.9 billion. Disney+ subscribers totaled 73.7 million, and ESPN+ subscribers totaled 10.3 million. Disney reiterated its plan to accelerate its pivot to a DTC-first business model. Walt Disney's Board of Directors announced it would not declare a semi-annual cash dividend for the second half of fiscal 2020, in light of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the company's decision to prioritize investment in its direct-to-consumer initiatives.

Dillard’s (DDS) reported October quarter EPS of $1.43 per share as revenue for the quarter fell 26.2% YoY to $1.02 billion, missing the $1.19 billion consensus. Comparable store sales decreased by approximately 24% YoY for the quarter.

PayPal (PYPL) will allow all U.S. users to buy and sell cryptocurrency.

Cathay Pacific (CPCAF) this morning announced that passenger numbers in October were down 98.6% YoY to an average of just 1,243 passengers per day. Cargo and mail were down 37.6% YoY, and for the first ten months of 2020, tonnage was down by 34.3%.

After today’s market close, there are no companies reporting their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on such reports to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 16: Empire State Manufacturing

November 17: October Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Capacity Utilization, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee

November 18: US October Housing Starts, Building Permits, MBA Mortgage Apps

November 19: Weekly jobless report, Philly Fed Outlook, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Activity

November 20: Options Expiration

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

Thought for the Day

“Our chief want is someone who will inspire us to be what we know we could be.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Disclosures

