Daily Markets: Markets Keeping an Eye on Retail Sales

Asian markets were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rallied 1.27%, Taiwan’s TAIEX was up 0.33%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 eked out and 0.11% gain while the Shanghai Composite was off 0.33%, India’s SENSEX traded down 0.65% and Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.08%. European markets were mostly higher by mid-day trading and U.S. futures point to a positive open across the board.

The big economic news for today will be retail sales, which are expected to see a 1.3% MoM gain in October, accelerating from September’s 0.7% pace. On a YoY basis, headline retail sales are expected to rise 13.9% but we suspect the YoY comparison that will matter most is the one excluding gas and auto retail sales, and how that YoY figure compares to September and August.

Following last night’s summit between President Biden and Chinese President Xi, the White House shared the discussion didn’t produce any major resolutions. Biden was clear that the U.S. needs to protect American workers and industries from China’s unfair trade and economic practices, while Xi said Biden is "playing with fire" regarding U.S. support for Taiwan. Xi also said, “China and the United States should respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation. I stand ready to work with you, Mr. President, to build consensus, take active steps and move China-U.S. relations forward in a positive direction.” Initial conversations can always be tricky, now to see what follow through ensues, including topics for the next Biden-Xi conversation as well as subsequent progress.

International Economy

The unemployment rate in the UK ticked lower to 4.3% in September from 4.5%, where it was expected to remain. Average earnings including bonuses in September rose 5.8%YoY after rising a downwardly revised 7.2% YoY in August and coming in a bit warmer than the expected decline 5.6%.

The Eurozone’s GDP growth rate in Q3 (second estimate) came in at 2.2% QoQ and 3.7% YoY after rising 2.1% and 14.2% respectively in Q2, matching the consensus forecast.

Italy’s inflation rate rose 3% YoY, a tick higher than expected and up from October’s +2.5% reading while YoY French CPI was in line with expectations rising 2.6%.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for November came in much stronger than expected, rising to 30.9 from 19.8 in October, well above the expected increase to just 21.2. Both New Orders and Shipments posted strong gains. Delivery Times were significantly longer. Employment grew at the fastest pace on record and the Average Workweek grew. Prices Paid remains near its all-time high while Prices Received hit a new peak.

Today’s Retail Sales report will most likely be the most watched of all the economic data. We will also get updates on Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, and the usual weekly API Crude Oil stock changes.

Markets

Markets closed in the red on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow down -0.1%, the Nasdaq Composite -0.2%, and the Russell 2000 -0.6%. The yield on the 10-year rose to 1.621% from 1.55% earlier in the morning and the 30-year hit 2.008%. The strongest sector on the day was Utilities, adding 1.3% with Energy coming in second at a 0.8% gain. The weakest sectors were Healthcare, falling 0.7% and Materials, down 0.5%. Gold dropped 0.2% and the U.S. dollar hit a 16-month high against a basket of its major peers on Monday.

Stocks to Watch

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platform’s (FB) Facebook for misleading the public on how it controlled its proprietary algorithm.

Genetic testing company 23andMe (ME) shares closed down 11.5% yesterday after Citi (C) downgraded shares from buy to neutral, stating that the company’s current valuation is “too rich.” Shares remain up 41.8% over the month.

Shares of Boeing (BA) closed up 5.5% yesterday after the company announced Sunday that it is getting close to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Early this morning Boeing reported its received orders for a 787 Dreamliner, a 767 Freighter and two 737 MAX airplanes from the United Republic of Tanzania.

Cybersecurity stock CrowdStrike (CRWD) closed down 10.6% yesterday after Morgan Stanley (MS) initiated coverage with shares underweight, arguing that growing competition and slowing industry growth meant shares could decline. Shares remain up 20% year-to-date.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree (DLTR) saw its shares jump 14.2% yesterday after the company announced that the activity investor Mantle Ridge had built a more than 5% stake in the company. This led Deutsche Bank (DB) to upgrade the stock arguing that the activity could unlock value for shareholders.

The EV-charging company EVgo (EVGO) dropped 14.4% yesterday after Credit Suisse (CS) cut its rating on the company to a neutral stating that the upside from the infrastructure bill is already fully priced in after shares had gained nearly 140% over the month ended last Friday. Shares remain up 104% over the past month.

Shares of the alternative milk producer Oatly (OTLY) fell 20.8% by yesterday’s close after the company warned that it continues to face pandemic-related challenges as it reported better-than-expected losses for the third quarter.

Splunk (SPLK) shares went splat yesterday, falling nearly 20% intraday to close down 18.1% on the news that CEO Doug Merritt is stepping down with Graham Smith, the company’s board chair, taking over as interim CEO, effectively immediately while the company searches for a new chief. Merritt had replaced Godfrey Sullivan as the company’s CEO in 2015.

Coconut water company Vita Coco (COCO) saw shares spike as much as 27% intraday yesterday, closing up 21.2% at $17.57 after Goldman Sachs (GS) initiated covered of the stock with a buy rating and a price target of $22.

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, earnings from a number of companies including Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT), and Net Ease (NTES) will be had.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Dolby Labs (DLB) and La-Z-Boy (LZB) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

November 17: Housing Starts, Building Permits, EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks

November 18: Weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

November 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

November 23: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMIs, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 24: FOMC Minutes, Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Corporate Profits, weekly jobless claims, 2nd estimate for GDP, Goods Trade Balance, Personal Income and Spending, New Home Sales, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 29: Pending Homes Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

November 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, CB Consumer Conference

Thought for the Day

“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” — Karl Barth

