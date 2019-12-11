Daily Markets: Markets in Holding Pattern Amid Trade Flip Flop

Today's Big Picture

Today is all about the Fed, which, ironically, is expected to do nothing and leave rates unchanged. The major equity markets in Asia closed mixed today without much movement in either direction. By midday trading, the major European equity markets were also mixed and again lacking significant moves. US equity futures are mixed this morning with little movement predicted at the open. Between the Fed and the now potential December 15 tariff deadline, it's a wait-and-see kind of week.

Yesterday the Democrats put forth two articles of impeachment against President Trump, one charging him with abuse of power and the other with obstruction of Congress. Equity markets were unfazed.

The will-they-won't-they trade talks, as we said to each other this morning, has gone past the point of boring with the nearly daily flip flops. Yesterday Peter Navarro, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told Fox Business that he has seen "no indication" that President Trump will do anything other than get a "great China deal" and put the December 15 tariffs on, contradicting early reports that Trump was looking for a way to avoid implementing the tariffs.

The British Pound Sterling had gained about 8% against the US Dollar since early October thanks to polls showing a solid Conservative lead in this week's election, but over the past few weeks, that lead has been shrinking. This morning the Sterling fell around 0.4% after a closely-tracked poll found a much tighter race in Thursday's general election which could translate into, stop me if you've heard this one before, further delays to Britain's exit from the European Union. A hung parliament, in which no party wins a majority, is within the poll's margin of error.

Data Download

Inflation came in slightly stronger than expected in Japan, with PPI for November rising 0.1% YoY, up from the -0.4% decline in October and better than the 0% expected.

France is enjoying another day of protests and travel disruption over planned pension reforms. Today the nation's three main police unions will hold a "blackout" with symbolic closures of police stations.

Refinance activity pushed total mortgage applications up 3.8% last week according to data published this morning by the Mortgage Bankers Association. Applications to refinance a home loan jumped 9% for the week and were up 146% compared to the same week one year ago. As refinance activity continues, investors would be wise to keep tabs on the percentage associated with cash-out refinancing. A recent report from real estate data firm Black Knight revealed American homeowners took more than $36 billion out of their home equity last quarter—the largest amount in about 12 years.

Before the market open, we'll get November CPI reading, which is expected to inch up 0.2% with the core CPI up the same.

The broader focus today will be the Fed's December FOMC rate decision. Data from the CME FedWatch Tool suggests there is an almost 98% chance the Fed leaves interest rates alone. During the post-decision press conference, investors will likely hang on Fed Chairman Powell's outlook, in part to see how the Fed is factoring the current trade war into its outlook. Powell will also likely be expected to explain how the situation in the overnight repo market is evolving. For those who'd like more in-depth insight into the definitely-not-QE support the Fed is providing and what it means as we head into year-end, we highly recommend reading this piece by Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse . Tomorrow we'll hear from the European Central Bank on any changes to its monetary policy.

Stocks to Watch

Ahead of its 2019 Investor Day, Home Depot (HD) shared its several 2020 targets , including sales growth of +3.5%-4.0% with comparable sales growth of +3.5%-4.0%. Sizing this up against 2020 consensus d published by FactSet, however, reveals the company's 2020 forecast is coming in below expectations Per FactSet, investors, and analysts were expecting 2020 same-store sales growth of 4.3% and total sales growth of 4.4%. HD shares are down in pre-market trading.

Netflix (NFLX) reported that 26 million households watch the Martin Scorsese movie, The Irishman, in its first week, which is 1/6th of its overall subscriber base.

Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) yesterday defended their encryption practices in front of a Senate Judiciary Committee. In October, Attorney General Bill Barr urged Facebook to hold off on a plan to bolster encryption of all its messaging services claiming that it would severely hurt law enforcement efforts to fight child sexual exploitation online. Yesterday's Senate Committee argued similarly that law enforcement does not have proper access to data on iPhones and send over Facebook messenger. Expect this privacy debate to continue.

Speaking of privacy, the Department of Justice is reviewing Alphabet's (GOOG) $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit (FIT) over privacy concerns, according to the New York Post .

Yesterday Exxon Mobil (XOM) won a climate change lawsuit brought against it by the New York Attorney General. Judge Barry Ostrager said that the attorney general had failed to prove that the company broke the law stating, "Nothing in this opinion is intended to absolve ExxonMobil from responsibility for contributing to climate change through the emission of greenhouse gasses in the production of its fossil fuel products…..this is a securities fraud case, not a climate change case."

Peloton (PTON) shares took yet another hit, falling 6.6% yesterday after Citron Research published a note describing what it found to be "clear flaws" in the company's business model. Citron argues that share price will drop to $5 in 2020, which would mean a market cap of between $1 and $2 billion compared to the current $9.2 billion. Earlier shares were hit after the company's holiday ad went viral and received harsh criticism from some. Shares are currently trading 11% below their December 2nd high. In the interest of full disclosure, Hawkins has both the company's treadmill and bike, and to her this is one seriously addicting company in the healthiest of ways. Don't ask her how she likes them unless you are prepared for a giddy earful!

At yesterday's UBS conference, AT&T (T) shared that it now expects to have retired all the debt associated with its Time Warner acquisition by the end of 2022. The company also shared it has entered into a $4 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement to retire about 100 million shares in the first quarter of 2020. On a personal note with AT&T, because we are both users of the service, we continue to wonder what the future is for its AT&T TV Now streaming service given the 2020 focus of HBO Max, which is expected to include live streaming programming.

Reports suggest privately held New York Life Insurance is in talks to acquire a Cigna (CI) unit that sells non-medical insurance coverage to employers for nearly $6 billion.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA ) boosted its 2020 net profit forecast for the global airline industry to $29.3 billion, up from the prior $25.9 billion expected in June. Overall, industry revenues are forecast to reach $872 billion (+4.0% on $838 billion in 2019) as 2020's total passenger count is expected to reach 4.72 billion (up 4.0% from 4.54 billion in 2019). With airlines keeping a tight reign on expenses, odds are you're still only going to get that one bag of pretzels. Stocks to watch on this forecast increase include United Airlines (UAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Jet Blue (JBLU) among others.

Technology-driven financial services platform XP (XP) priced its 72.51 million share IPO at $27.00, above the expected $22.00-25.00 range. XP shares are slated to begin trading later today on the Nasdaq.

Reuters is reporting the US Army will fund construction of rare earth processing facilities to ensure and secure domestic supplies for military weapons and electronics. Companies to watch on this news include Score (UURAF), Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC) and Lynas (LYSCF).

Shares of GameStop (GME) dropped more than 20% in aftermarket trading last night following the company's quarterly results that not only missed expectations but included a 23.2% drop in same-store sales. While the company cited an "unprecedented decline in new hardware sales seen across the market," we continue to see the rise of mobile gaming as well as streaming gaming services from Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), Sony (SNE) and Apple (AAPL) being a significant headwind for GameStop in the quarters to come.

After today's US equity markets close, there will be almost two-scoop fulls of companies issuing their quarterly results. Among them, the ones we'll watching are:

lululemon Athletica (LULU) is expected to report EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $897.6 million.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) is expected to report EPS of $0.43 on revenue of $715.4 million.

A more detailed list of companies reporting today and later this week can be found at Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Provider of cloud-based software Bill.com (BILL) has boosted the price range for its pending IPO and now plans to offer 8.82 million shares between $19-$21, up from the prior $16-$18 range. Analytics and social management company Sprout Social (SPT) has launched its IPO offering of 8.8 million shares with an expected pricing range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: December 12: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to convene her first policy meeting. The market is pricing less than 50% odds of an additional cut. December 12: Election in the UK December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal. December 17: Before the market open, Choice Hotels (CHH) will replace Plantronics (PLT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Plantronics will replace Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Franchise Group (FRG) is acquiring Vitamin Shoppe. December 20: US government funding date December 20: Options Expiration Date December 24: Christmas Eve Early Close (1 pm ET) December 25 - Christmas holiday



Thoughts for the Day

"Everyone smiles in the same language." ~ George Carlin

"Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter. - Mark Twain

