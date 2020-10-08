Daily Markets: Markets Focus on Hopes For More Stimulus

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia closed mostly higher today following Samsung’s (SSNLF) preliminary announcement of its September quarter results that were better than expected, and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported a ~25% YoY jump in September revenue - see Stocks to Watch for more. Markets in China were closed today. By midday trading, equities in Europe were positive across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive open when those markets open later this morning. We’d note President Trump will be interviewed on Fox Business today at 8:00 AM ET and depending on what’s discussed with regard to the resurgence in the coronavirus, a potential fiscal stimulus deal, and the U.S.-China trade deal, we could see U.S. futures melt-up further or reverse course.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The U.S. saw its biggest one-day increase in coronavirus-related deaths yesterday, with the new daily cases rising by more than 50,000 for the first time in four days. Texas and California all had the largest one-day increases in both deaths, and daily new cases, as Texas overtook California to be the state with the second-highest death toll from Covid-19. A record-high 21 states reported daily increases of over 1,000 new cases on Wednesday.

The Madrid High court threw out the governments’ restrictions on entering and exiting Madrid. These rules had officially banned people from entering or exiting the city without “sufficient” cause such as work or education. Expect to see more court rulings on lockdowns in the coming months around the world.

Nearly 20% of UK companies are planning to make working from home permanent, a joy for commuters, and bad news for corporate office space in the major cities like London. Almost 40% of companies engaged in information and communication services are planning to shift to work-from-home permanently. This comes as Covid-19 has killed more than three times more people in England and Wales this year than influenza and pneumonia combined.

International Economy

Germany’s exports rose 2.4% MoM (seasonally adjusted), down from the 4.7% increase in July and beating expectations for a 1.4% increase, suggesting improvements in global trade. Import rose even more, up 5.8% MoM (seasonally adjusted) from the previous 1.1% increase and well above the expected 1.4% increase.

Nearly 30 million people in the European Union were jobless or underemployed in the three months to June, according to Eurostat data released today, reaching over 20% of the workforce in Spain, Italy, and Greece and 8% in Germany. This represents about 14% of the extended labor force in the European Union, up from 12.8% in the first quarter and the fastest quarter-over-quarter increase since the series began in 2008. In the second quarter, 41 million were absent from work, an increase of 18.6 million from Q1 - nearly 40% in Greece and more than 25% in Spain, Italy, and France.

While much of the western world is facing very weak levels of inflation, Mexico’s inflation rate hit 4.0% YoY in September, slightly below the 4.1% in August.

Domestic Economy

Expectations for a third-quarter recovery have been shrinking rather dramatically. Wall Street consensus GDP growth estimates are now down to a 3.6% annualized increase, well below the 11.5% expected back in early June right after the 31.4% record-breaking contraction in Q2.

Yesterday’s consumer credit data release showed an unexpected drop in borrowing of $7.2 billion versus expectations for an increase of $14 billion. Credit card debt dropped a whopping $9.4 billion, and non-revolving loans rose $2.2 billion.

Later today in the U.S., we will get the usual weekly jobless claims report and the EIA Natural Gas stock report.

Markets

Less than 24 hours after President Trump tweeted that a stimulus deal would have to wait until after the election, investors renewed their hopes in some sort of compromise coming sooner than that, believing those tweets to be more posturing than a promise. Even though lawmakers are saying, “Not likely,” investors think something is in the works.

Or...

The other possible explanation for investor optimism is the increasing likelihood of, based on polling data, a Democrat sweep of the White House and Congress, which would likely mean a more aggressive stimulus plan by early 2021. It would also likely mean higher taxes, but that’s further on down the road after a bigger fiscal stimulus package than would likely happen with a split Capitol Hill.

The Russell 2000 broke through to the highest levels since February and closed up 2.1% while the Nasdaq 100 remains within the consolidation range that began in September, gaining 1.9% along with the Dow while the S&P 500 gained 1.7% to close within 4.5% of its September 2 high. Volatility (VIX) remains below 28, and WTI crude dropped below $40 a barrel.

What is interesting to see, in light of the rising expectations for more stimulus, is that those multichannel retail companies such as Target (TGT), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Dollar General (DG), that would benefit from more stimulus checks haven’t outperformed. If those checks become more likely, these shares could be beneficiaries.

Stocks to Watch

Helen of Troy (HELE) reported August quarter EPS of $3.77, well ahead of the $2.32 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 28.2% YoY to $530.9 million vs. the $439.89 consensus. While the company is not offering formal guidance, it did share there could be as much as $0.50 to $1.00 of adjusted diluted EPS variability just from marketing investments that are planned for the second half of the fiscal year.

IBM (IBM) announced it will separate its Managed Infrastructure Services unit of its Global Technology Services division into a new public company. The separation is expected to be achieved as a tax-free spin-off to IBM shareholders, and be completed by the end of 2021. IBM also issued in-line guidance for the September quarter with EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $17.6 billion vs. the $2.58 and $17.56 billion consensus.

Samsung Electronics announced preliminary September quarter results with consolidated sales of 66 trillion won, up 7% YoY, and consolidated operating income of 12.3T won, above the 10T won consensus. The company’s operating profit surged by nearly 60% to its highest level in nearly two years thanks (in part) to tougher sanctions on China’s Huawei.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported September's total adjusted comparable sales growth of 16.9% YoY, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange. Total U.S. comps sales for the month rose 16.7% YoY and adjusted eCommerce growth of 90.1% YoY.

Bausch Health (BHC) issued upside guidance for its September quarter with revenue of more than $2.1 billion vs. the $1.98 billion consensus. The company also shared it currently sees December quarter revenue near the midpoint of $7.8-8.0 billion vs. the $7.86 billion consensus.

Casual apparel retailer Buckle (BKE) reported net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended October 3, 2020, increased 22.7% YoY to $94.9 million with September comp sales up 22.9% YoY.

Beauty company Coty (COTY) launched a direct-to-consumer website for Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany, and Australia.

Taiwan Semiconductor reported September quarter revenue rose 24.9& YoY to NT$356.5 billion vs. NT$338.7 billion consensus.

Medical technology company Alphatec (ATEC) guided September quarter revenue in the range of $40.7-41.1 million vs. the $30.98 million consensus.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) announced that 91% of the original cash rent due for 3Q 2020 had been received as of October 2.

Analog Devices (ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) are holding shareholder meetings to seek approval for their proposed merger that has Analog Devices purchasing all outstanding shares of Maxim in a transaction valued at $68 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) will purchase the outstanding shares of Bisnode Business Information Group AB, a leading European data and analytics firm, for roughly $818 million.

Last night the Federal Reserve announced an enforcement action against Citigroup (C) that requires the firm to correct several longstanding deficiencies, including its firm-wide risk management and internal controls.

Radware (RDWR) is launching multi-dimensional DDoS detection and protection for the online gaming industry. The company is working with “cloud providers and video game companies to protect the entire gaming ecosystem so that every player can enjoy their online gaming experience, regardless of whether they reside in the public cloud or hybrid environments.”

Reuters reports Danske Bank (DNSKF) will cut up to 1,600 jobs in the next 6-12 months as part of a cost-reduction program that runs to 2023.

After today’s market close, there are no expected corporate earnings reports. Investors looking to get a jump on the seas of such reports in the coming days and weeks should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

October 9: Wholesale Inventories, Wholesale Trade Sales October 13: NFIB Small Business, CPI, Real Hourly Earnings, Budget Statement October 13-14: Amazon’s (AMZN) 2020 Prime Day event October 14: MBA Mortgage Applications, PPI October 15: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Empire Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, Philly Fed Outlook October 16: Options Expiration Day, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, TIC Flows October 19: Home Builder Sentiment October 20: Building Permits and Housing Starts October 21: MBA Mortgage Applications, Fed Beige Book October 22: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Manufacturing October 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs October 26: Chicago Fed Activity, New Homes Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity October 27: Durable/Capital Goods, FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing October 28: MBA Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories October 28: Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), and Twitter (TWTR) testify before the Senate Commerce Committee October 29: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, GDP, Personal Consumption, Pending Home Sales October 30: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE Deflator, Employment Cost, MNI Chicago PMI, University of Michigan October 31: Boo!



Thought for the Day

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” - Mahatma Gandhi

Disclosures

