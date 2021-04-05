Daily Markets: Markets Feeling Upbeat After Friday's U.S. Jobs Report

Today’s Big Picture

Markets are in a celebratory mood coming back from the Easter 3-day weekend, thanks to the strong March jobs report for the U.S. that came out Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8%, and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3%, while markets in China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Europe were closed for the day for holidays. India’s Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex both fell more than 1% over concerning of rising Covid-19 cases. U.S. equity futures point to positive moves at the open.

The yield on the U.S. Treasury bonds rose slightly this morning, with the 10-year up to 1.7181% and the 30-year reaching 2.374%.

Data Download

Coronavirus

First, good news: The U.S. reported yet another record of 4 million new Covid-19 vaccinations on Saturday, putting the weekly average of new shots per day to over 3 million. U-S-A, U-S-A!

More than a year after the start of the pandemic in Europe, Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the rise once again. According to France’s prime minister Jean Castex, “The epidemic is spreading fast, and it’s spreading everywhere.” In the past two weeks, the number of recorded new cases in the country was up about 55%, up 75% in Germany, and up 95% in Belgium.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has begun vaccinating adolescents in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for domestic travel, saying people who are fully immunized against COVID-19 can travel in the U.S. and do not need to get tested or quarantine. As part of the new guidance for international travel, the CDC also said fully vaccinated Americans can travel internationally without needing a COVID-19 test before they leave unless it is required by that country and do not need to self-quarantine upon return unless required by their state. However, they should have a negative test result before they return to the U.S. and get tested within five days of their return.

International Economy

China’s central bank has asked lenders to rein in the supply of credit amid concerns over asset bubbles and financial stability after new loan growth rise 16% in the first two months of 2021.

Today brings a few more final PMI estimates for March from around the world:

Japan’s Jibun Bank Services rose to 48.3 from 46.3, an improvement but still in contraction mode (below 50).

India’s Markit Manufacturing slowed to 55.4 from 57.5 but marked the eighth consecutive month of expansion in the nation’s manufacturing sector but the lowest reading since last August, amid coronavirus disruptions.

Domestic Economy

The U.S. added 916,000 in March, crushing the 675,000 consensus, and the unemployment rate fell to 6% from 6.2%. Job growth was widespread in March, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, and construction.

FedEx (FDX) will release its monthly economic update for April on Thursday. Last month, the company forecasted US GDP would increase 5.7% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2022 amid improving COVID-19 infection rate trends, increasing vaccination rates, and a substantial fiscal boost.

According to credit-reporting firm TransUnion, 10.9% of subprime borrowers with outstanding auto loans or leases were 60+ days past due in February, up from 10.7% in January and 8.7% in February 2020. This was the sixth consecutive MoM increase and the highest level in monthly data going back to January 2019.

Later today brings Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, and Factory Orders for February.

Markets

U.S. equity markets were closed Friday in observance of the Easter holiday.

Stocks to Watch

Data from 533 million Facebook (FB) users, including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdays, and in some instances, e-mail addresses, have been published on a “low-level” hacking forum for free. Reportedly the available information includes Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s cellphone number.

GameStop (GME) reported its sales increased 11% YoY for the first nine weeks of its fiscal 2021. During the four-week period for February, total global sales increased approximately 5.3%, while for the five-week period of March, total global sales increased approximately 18%.

Tesla (TSLA) produced just over 180,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles.

Li Auto (LI) reported its March deliveries increased 239% YoY to 4,900 Li ONEs bringing its March quarter deliveries to 12,579, up 334.4 % year over year.

Apple (AAPL) announced it is introducing two entirely new game categories — Timeless Classics and App Store Greats — and adding more than 30 “incredible” titles to Apple Arcade.

IMAX (IMAX) scored its biggest domestic opening weekend in more than a year as “Godzilla vs. Kong” earned $4.5 million on 284 screens.

IHS Markit estimated that the global chip shortage could cost automakers 1.3 million production vehicles in the second quarter and that the shortage could stretch into Q4, one quarter later than previously estimated.

Honda Motor (HMC) is expected to resume normal production today at its automobile, engine, and transmission plants in North America after production cuts impacted all of its US, Mexican and Canadian auto plants.

Following the European Union saying it offered insufficient concessions to address competition concerns, Air Canada (ACDVF) scrapped its planned takeover of vacation operator Transat (TRZBF).

Ford Motor (F) and Volkswagen (VWAGY) backed Argo AI, a self-driving startup, is reportedly considering an IPO as soon as this year.

Over the holiday weekend, General Motors (GM) unveiled an all-electric Hummer SUV that will top $110,000 when it goes on sale in 2023.

The New York Times reports Pinterest (PINS) held talks to buy VSCO, a photography app that “spawned a teenage social media craze.”

After today’s market close, Duck Creek Technology (DCT) is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on that report as well as those to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

April 12: Monthly Budget Statement for March

April 13: Inflation, API Crude Oil Stock report

April 14: Import/Export prices, EIA energy stock reports

April 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital, and TIC flows, Foreign Bond Investment

April 16: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Science has never drummed up quite as effective a tranquilizing agent as a sunny spring day.” Wilton E Hall

Disclosures

Li Auto (LI), Tesla (TSLA) are constituents of Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.