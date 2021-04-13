Daily Markets: Markets Fall as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Vaccine Put On Hold

Today’s Big Picture

This morning, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a joint statement, recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) coronavirus vaccine, “out of an abundance of caution,” after at least six women between the ages of 18 and 48 experienced rare blood clotting complications after receiving the shot. One of them died. Over 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered so far in the U.S. The FDA is calling for a pause until it concludes its investigation into these cases. Immediately following the announcement, indices in Europe slid into the red, as did U.S. equity futures.

Equity indices in Asia closed mostly in positive territory today with South Korea’s Kospi gaining 1.1%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 adding 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%, and Australia’s ASX 200 closing fractionally higher. Mainland China’s markets were mixed with the Shanghai Composite falling 0.5% while the Shenzhen component dropped 0.2%.

Before U.S. equity markets open, outside of the concerns over the vaccine news, investors will be focused on the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released at 8:30 ET this morning following the March Producer Price Index (PPI) report that showed pipeline pricing pressure for in-process goods. That trend accelerated in March compared to February and January and while it could lead to March CPI surprising to the upside, it suggests a greater probability of that happening in April and May data. As we watch the CPI data, as well as that for the PPI, unfold over the coming months, investors will be closely watching the Fed’s language for any subtle shifts and changes in tone with regard to monetary policy. So far, the Fed has stuck with its “transient” narrative. TBD if that remains.

Data Download

International Economy

On Monday, India reported an Industrial Production number that declined 3.6% YoY in February after falling an upwardly revised 0.9% in January. Manufacturing Production also declined, falling 3.7% YoY in February following an upwardly revised 1.3% decline in January.

China’s trade surplus declined more than expected in March, falling to $13.8 billion from $103.25 billion in February, versus the $52.1 billion expected. Exports rose less than expected at 30.6% YoY in March after rising 60.6% in February, from which they were expected to slow to a 35.5% increase. Imports rose more than expected at 38.1% YoY after rising 22.2% in February, from which they were expected to rise slightly to 23.3% YoY.

Wholesale Prices in Germany rose 4.4% YoY after rising 2.3% in February. On a MoM basis prices 1.7% after rising 1.4% in February.

The UK’s trade deficit increased in February to -£7.1 billion from a downwardly revised -£3.4 billion in January. Industrial Production declined less than expected to -3.5% YoY in February after falling an upwardly revised 4.3% in January. Manufacturing Production declined less than expected at -4.2% YoY in February following an upwardly revised 5.0% decline in January. Construction Output fell much more than expected at -4.3% YoY in February after January’s downwardly revised -6.5% decline from which it was expected to improve to -1.9%.

Italy’s Industrial Production rose less than expected at 0.2% MoM in February following an upwardly revised 1.1% increase in January versus expectations for a 0.7% increase.

Domestic Economy

The Monthly Treasury Statement revealed the U.S. government spent $659.6 billion more than it received in March as federal relief payments were made under Congress's latest COVID-19 relief package. For context, a $310.9 billion deficit was posted in February and in March 2020 the deficit was a much tamer $119.0 billion.

Today brings data on consumer-facing inflation during March and the usual weekly API Crude Oil Stock report as well as a 30-year bond auction.

Markets

The S&P 500 eked out an intraday record high yesterday but closed modestly lower on the day with similar results had for the Nasdaq Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Russell 2000. Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher, however, those gains were offset by the day’s decline in the higher weighted information technology and communication services sectors and the 0.9% drop in the energy sector. $207 billion in new debt was issued in the Treasury market yesterday, the 2-year yield increased one basis point to 0.16%, and the 10-year yield increased one basis point to 1.68%.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Johnson & Johnson traded in Europe immediately dropped into the red following the announcement concerning putting the use of its coronavirus vaccine on hold, as did shares in the U.S. in pre-market trading.

Swiss fragrance and flavor maker Givaudan (GVDBF) said strong demand for products such as soap and snacks, notably in emerging markets in Latin America and Asia Pacific, pushed its like-for-like sales up by 7.7% in the first quarter. Per the company, sales at its fragrance and beauty business rose 9.9%, helped by a recovery in its perfume and active beauty business, while its taste and wellbeing unit was up by 5.8%.

Singapore-based ride-hailing and food-delivery company Grab Holdings Inc. is poised to go public in the U.S. through a merger with blank-check company Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) in what is shaping up to be the largest-ever deal of its kind near $39.5 billion.

Amsterdam-based food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com (JSTTY) said its orders jumped by 79% in the first quarter, nearly double its forecast as the boom in eating at home during the coronavirus pandemic continued in Britain and other markets.

Privately held Temasek and BlackRock (BLK) announced that they have agreed to establish a partnership called Decarbonization Partners. The partnership will launch a series of late-stage venture capital and early growth private equity investment funds that will focus on advancing decarbonization solutions to accelerate global efforts to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050.

Bally's Corporation (BALY) announced that it and Gamesys Group plc (JKPTF) have agreed on definitive terms by which Bally's will combine with Gamesys, a leading, global, online gaming operator.

Riley Financial (RILY) will replace The Michaels Companies (MIK) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective before the opening of trading on Thursday, April 15. Apollo Global Management (APO) is acquiring The Michaels Companies in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final conditions.

After today’s market close, Washington Federal (WAFD) is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get ready for the sea of bank earnings reports and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

