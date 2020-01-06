Daily Markets: Markets Face US-Iran Fallout

Today’s Big Picture

Who would have guessed back in December that the US-China trade war, which utterly dominated market headlines, would be pushed to the back-burner by threats between the US and Iran lobbed back and forth across Twitter? We are pretty sure Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey did not imagine his creation being used by the President as a medium for formal communication with Congress .

After Friday saw the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow experience their biggest one-day declines in a month, as tensions between the US and Iran escalated over the weekend, today major equity indices in Asia closed mostly in the red and the main European equity indices were all down over 1% by midday trading. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani’s administration announced the country will no longer abide by uranium enrichment limits under the 2015 nuclear deal. Iraq’s parliament voted to expel US military forces from the county. Fort Bragg will be sending around 3,500 paratroopers to the Middle East. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will vote on a war powers resolution intended to limit President Trump’s power regarding Iran and the Golden Globes kept the censors busy last night with the bleep button - a big weekend.

US equity indices futures indicate a fall at the open with oil, gold, silver, and the Japanese Yen all moving up with longer-dated Treasury yields falling as investors shift towards safe-havens. The CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) is up over 12% and is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Futures for all sectors except for Utilities are also in the red as investors try to discern if this is all a lot of sound and fury that in the end won’t amount to much of anything geopolitically, or if we are in fact on the cusp of another war in the Middle East.

Data Download

Australia’s CommBank Services PMI for December came in at 49.8, slightly in contraction, but up from the prior 49.7 and better than the expected 49.5. Same story for CommBank Composite PMI. The unprecedented fires continue in the region, killing at least 20 people, scorching over 23,000 square miles and killing, according to a researcher from the University of Sydney, as many as 480 million animals in New South Wales alone. The toll on the nation’s economy is likely to be material. Our hearts go out to all those affected - it is impossible to wrap one’s head around the level of devastation.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for December was weaker than expected, falling to 48.4 from 48.9 and below expectations for 48.8.

China’s Caixin Services PMI for December fell to 52.5 from 53.5 with the Composite PMI also falling from 53.3 to 52.6.

New Car Sales in the UK improved in December from a 1.3% YoY decline in November to a 3.4% YoY increase in December. For the full year of 2019, new car registrations fell 2.4%, the third consecutive yearly decline.

Retail Sales in Germany rose 2.8% YoY in November, up from the prior 1.4%, beating expectations for an increase of just 0.9%.

We got a slew of Markit Services PMIs for December out of Europe this morning, with most slightly better than expected, echoing what we’ve been seeing from much of the developed world and in contrast to manufacturing, which continues to be weaker than expected.

Spain beat expectations, rising to 54.9 from 53.3 versus expectations for an increase to 53.9.

Italy slightly beat Markit/ADACI Services, rising to 51.1 from 50.4 versus expectations for an increase to just 51.

France matched expectations at 52.4, up from 52.2.

Germany beat expectations at 52.9, up from 51.7 and beating the 52 expected.

The UK Markit/CPS Services hit 50, up from 49.3 and beating expectations for a decline to 49.2.

Overall the Eurozone Service PMI rose to 52.8 from 51.9, beating expectations for an increase to 52.4.

Inflation continues to be elusive as Eurozone PPI declined 1.4% YoY in November, slightly better than the -1.9% in October and better than the expected -1.5%.

Later today we’ll get the latest PPI and Raw Materials prices out of Canada and the December Markit Services and Composite data for the US.

Stocks to Watch

As tension between the US and Iran heat up leading to #WW3 to trend on Twitter (TWTR), investors will be watching for indications of any military spending increases that would benefit aerospace-defense companies such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), United Technologies (UTX), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Raytheon (RTN), and Textron (TXT) to name a few. Given Iran’s history of cyberattacks, which have followed changes in US sanctions, cybersecurity companies ranging from Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (PAWN), FireEye (FEYE), F5 Networks (FFIV) and others could see investor attention as well.

Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NIO) are up in pre-market trading following robust December deliveries that rose 25.4% month over month to 3,170 vehicles. This is in sharp contrast to the soft finish to 2019 revealed in data compiled by Automotive News that showed the majority of automotive manufacturers reported December declines.

In particular, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY), General Motors (GM) and the Honda Motor Company (HMC) were among those reporting greater year over year declines. As the final tallies for December automotive sales come in, investors will be focusing on what they mean for key suppliers such as American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL), Visteon (VC), Magna International (MGA) and others.

Today the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will begin “seeking public input as it works on new rules to significantly decrease emissions of smog-forming nitrogen oxide (NOx) and other pollutants from heavy-duty trucks.” So begins the latest potential regulatory change for the US trucking industry, which could have implications for Daimler Trucks (DDAIF), Paccar (PCAR), Volvo Trucks (VOLVY) and Navistar (NAV).

Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globes including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917, which led the way for Sony (SNE) and Universal (CMCSA). Other big winners benefited AT&T (T), Viacom CBS (VIAC) and Disney (DIS). And as those awards were given out, Disney’s Frozen II became the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Ambarella (AMBA), Lumentum (LITE) and ON Semiconductor (ON) announced a joint 3D sensing platform for the development of intelligent access control systems and smart video security products such as smart video doorbells and door locks.

Yandex (YNDX) announced it will be providing demonstration rides in its self-driving cars with no one behind the steering wheel on the public streets of Las Vegas during CES 2020.

Citigroup (C), Mizuho Financial (MFG) and Bank of America (BAC) have agreed to provide Xerox (XRX) with up to $24 billion in financing for its takeover offer for HP (HPQ).

The Wall Street Journal reports Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will sell nearly half of its real estate, including its headquarters, a distribution facility and a portion of the company’s 1,500 stores to a private equity firm.

Bloomberg reports Town Sports International (CLUB) is in the mix to acquire Flywheel Sports, a rival to SoulCycle (SOULC) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) that operates high-end spin studios.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned the United States on Monday that any retaliation to France’s new digital services tax could “deeply and durably” damage relations. The US has threatened to impose duties of up to 100% on imports of champagne, handbags and other French products worth $2.4 billion after a U.S. government investigation found the French tax would harm U.S. technology companies including the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB).

Signature Bank (SBNY) announced a partnership with financial institution Prime Trust to leverage Signature Bank’s Signet platform, a blockchain-based digital payments platform, to provide real-time payment and settlement services to Signature Bank and Prime Trust’s institutional clients.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) are down around 3% in pre-market action as the company reported a miss on both EPS and revenue. Egg sales, which account for 36% of total revenue, were down 0.5% YoY in its second quarter and the average price per dozen decreased 11.5%.

After today’s US equity markets close there are no expected earnings reports to be had, however, we will continue to watch for both positive and negative earnings pre-announcements. For a more detailed look at upcoming earnings reports, we recommend checking in with Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: There are no IPOs scheduled for this week. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: January 7-10: 2020 International CES January 15: President Donald Trump is expected to sign the phase one trade deal with China.



Thoughts for the Day

“Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.” - Suzy Kassem

Disclosures

Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (PAWN), FireEye (FEYE), and F5 Networks (FFIV) are constituents in the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index. Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Raytheon (RNT) are constituents in Tematica Research’s Thematic Dividend All Stars Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.