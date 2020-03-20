Daily Markets: Markets Embrace Stimulus Efforts, Will It Be Enough?

Today’s Big Picture

After yesterday's return of the everything rally, today markets continue to be mostly up on the hope that all the stimulus being offered and promised by governments around the world, currently $3 trillion and counting, will provide sufficient support. Looking at how the number of cases is progressing in the US compared to Europe, we suspect we are in for more days of market panic in the coming weeks - more on the case counts in the Data Download section below.

Keep in mind as well that while that $3 trillion sounds like a lot of support, when and how the money will get to where it is needed remains unclear and there is no time to waste as companies will be forced to shut down permanently if they don’t get help fast.

We don’t mean to sound alarmist, we’re just letting the data talk to us, and that data not only includes a growing list of closures that will test companies and their balance sheets, but also the record level of corporate debt in the marketplace. Adding to the strain, the California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health ordered all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence “except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, critical government services, schools, childcare, and construction, including housing construction.”

The order went in effect yesterday and will remain in place “until further notice.”

As you absorb that, consider that the economy of California is the largest in the US, and if it were its own sovereign nation, California would rank as the world's fifth-largest economy. When the fifth largest economy in the world goes into something on the road to lockdown, it's going to have repercussions.

Meanwhile, the Italian government (with the world's eighth-largest economy) is considering extending the current ban on non-essential activities until at least early May. We continue to think the demand side of the economic equation will remain the wild card investors have to struggle with, especially as the number of store closures continues to mount. It's a challenge to spend any stimulus dollars when places are closed, and consumers are restricted from moving freely about.

The major equity indices in Asia closed today mostly in the green, except for Japan's Nikkei which was closed for a holiday. South Korea's Kospi rose 7.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 4.0%, China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%, and Australia's ASX 200 closed up 0.7%. Chins keep its prime loan rate unchanged from February levels which saw both the onshore and offshore Chinese yuan strengthen against the US dollar. Australia's banks announced today that loan repayments for small businesses affected by the pandemic would be deferred for six months. It is estimated that this will apply to around $58.8 billion in small business loans.

All the major European equity indices were also solidly in the green today by midday trading, up between almost 2%-6%, as central banks and governments assure markets that they will do whatever it takes. US equities look to join the party, with futures pointing to another day of gains. Nasdaq futures have hit limit up levels on exchanges. All those years of hyper low volatility have resulted in hyper-volatility, the likes of which we’ve never seen.

Yesterday US crude saw its biggest one day increase on record, rising 23%, reversing more than 50% of Wednesday’s losses. Prices continued to rise in Asia this morning with US oil futures also in the green.

Data Download

Today the number of confirmed cases will be over a quarter of a million and the number of deaths is over 10,000. With a total case count just over 50% of China's, the death toll in Italy now surpasses that reported out of China. Twenty-three countries now have over 500 confirmed cases and we've seen that it usually takes 8 days to go from 500 to 2,000 so the coming week is going likely to be a tough one.

The number of cases in the US is growing at a faster pace than both the aggregate of the big five in Europe (France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK) and South Korea, where the US is lagged by 13 days. (Hat tip to @RemiGMI on Twitter who provides a phenomenal daily graphic report on coronavirus data).

As we close out the week we thought we’d review where the markets stand. The bond market has been decimated. For example, the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) reached an all-time high on March 6th. In the 9 trading days since then it has fallen to a level last seen in June 2010, yes you read that right, in 9 days it lost nearly 10 years of gains.

Heading into today's trading, the major US equity indices - the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index are down 20%-30% quarter to date while the Nasdaq 100 is down in the mid-teens. The small-cap heavy Russell 2000, however, has been crushed quarter to date and is down more than 36% before today's US equities markets open.

On the economic data front, today is a relatively light day. Thank goodness as we all could use a break of some sort from the waves of headlines this week.

Germany’s PPI fell 0.1% YoY in February, down from the prior 0.2% increase where it was expected to remain. The Eurozone reported an €8.7 billion current account surplus in January, which was well below the prior €51.2 billion and expectations for a decline to a €20.5 billion surplus.

Later today we will get data on retail sales for Canada in January, existing-home sales in the US and the usual weekly Baker Hughes oil rig count report.

Stocks to Watch

As we end the week, the list of companies pulling their 2020 guidance as a result of the coronavirus and the response to contain it continued to grow. Additions since last night’s market close include:

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Yelp (YELP)

Dine Brands (DIN)

Re/Max Holdings (RMAX)

Kohl’s (KSS)

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

TrueCar (TRUE)

Conmed (CNMD)

Adient (ADNT)

Companies not issuing guidance because of the same factors include:

Cintas (CTAS)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Hibbett Sporting Goods (HIBB)

We’re also receiving word of more store and other location closures. Recent additions include:

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) , and International Money Express (IMXI)

, and Kohl’s has shut its doors until at least April 1

has shut its doors until at least April 1 Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will temporarily close over 50% of its stores across all its retail brands, including the majority of its Bed Bath & Beyond retail stores

will temporarily close over 50% of its stores across all its retail brands, including the majority of its Bed Bath & Beyond retail stores Altria (MO) is temporarily suspending operations at its Richmond, VA manufacturing center following a second employee testing positive for coronavirus

is temporarily suspending operations at its Richmond, VA manufacturing center following a second employee testing positive for coronavirus Tesla (TSLA) production will be temporarily suspended at its Fremont and NY facilities beginning March 23

production will be temporarily suspended at its Fremont and NY facilities beginning March 23 BBVA USA (BBVA) announced it would be closing most of its 637 branch lobbies and instead serving customers through its drive-thrus

announced it would be closing most of its 637 branch lobbies and instead serving customers through its drive-thrus Ford (F) has suspended production in Brazil and Argentina due to the coronavirus

has suspended production in Brazil and Argentina due to the coronavirus Volvo AB (VOLVY) will close its Belgium plant until April 5, and its Swedish and US plants between March 26 and April 14

will close its Belgium plant until April 5, and its Swedish and US plants between March 26 and April 14 Reuters is reporting Boeing (BA) is considering a production pause due to the virus

Apple (AAPL) is limiting customer online purchases of iPhones to two per person and Bloomberg is reporting Apple’s 5G iPhones remain on schedule for the widely expected fall 2020 launch.

Wabash National (WNC) announced it does not expect to meet both its March quarter and full-year 2020 guidance. Hawaiian Holdings (HA), better known as Hawaiian Airlines, now sees its March revenue to be down at least 25% YoY and its April revenue to be down by over 50% YoY. Air Canada (ACDVF) would temporarily lay off about 3,600 of its members at Air Canada mainline and all 1,549 of its members at Air Canada Rouge, effective until April 30 at the earliest. German air carrier Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF) announced a pandemic crisis plan that involves a 95% cutback in operations with the full or near grounding of some of its brands including Air Dolomiti, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. The grounding will affect about 700 of its 763 planes.

Tiffany & Co (TIF) reported quarterly results this morning that beat both top and bottom-line expectations. Given the proposed merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY), Tiffany will not be holding an earnings conference call to discuss its results for the quarter.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) announced it is donating 10 million doses of the malaria medhydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets through wholesalers to U.S. hospitals to meet the demand related to COVID-19 with 6 million tablets shipped by the end of March and 10 million within a month.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) are skyrocketing this morning in premarket trading following the FDA's issuing an Emergency Use Authorization for GenMark’s qualitative (yes or no answer) ePlex SARS-CoV-2 Test.

And as will likely come as no surprise to anyone that is self-restricting, cocooning, self-quarantining and any other euphemism you can come up with, data and streaming consumption has seen a significant spike. Verizon (VZ) reported its streaming demand rose 12% week over week, web traffic jumped 20% and gaming surged 75%. Interestingly, Verizon reported social media usage remained constant. A further testament to the rising is streaming can be seen by the announcements from Netflix (NFLX) and Google’s (GOOGL) YouTube that both will throttle back download and streaming speeds in Europe “to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at home.”

There are no companies scheduled to report earnings today after US equity markets close today. We all need a break, to be honest. Readers looking to get the lowdown on upcoming reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

After the week it’s been, with prospects for only more next week, your authors are “Wishing you a weekend full of love and laughter!”

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.