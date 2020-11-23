Daily Markets: Markets Buoyed by Vaccines Despite Slowing Economy

Today’s Big Picture

Starting the week off, equities in Asia finished on a higher note, led by the 1.1% gain for China’s Shanghai Composite and the 1.9% increase in South Korea’s Kospi. Equity markets in Japan were closed today while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up 0.1%. By mid-day trading, European equities were mostly higher, and U.S. futures once again point to a positive market open.

The catalyst for that move is further positive vaccine news even as coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations continue to soar. Despite the positive vibes this latest vaccine news brings, European data published earlier today reveal the economic hit from renewed COVID-19 restrictions. While the stock market continues to take a view that is several quarters out, the odds are high that we will hit another economic speed bump that will lead to downward revisions for economic growth and EPS forecasts. We have started to see estimates for U.S. GDP to contract in the March quarter, and should the COVID-19 case count spike as expected following the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., we are likely to see more such revisions in the coming days and weeks. This makes the order data in today’s IHS Markit Flash November PMI data a must-see for investors when it’s published later this morning.

Data Download

COVID-19

We now have results for a third vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, this one developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca (AZN). According to early analysis of the data, the vaccine stopped has an efficacy of 62% - 90%, depending on the dosing strategy. The results are not as strong as those of Pfizer’s (PFE) and Moderna’s (MRNA) vaccines, but the AZN product can be stored at refrigerator temperature while the other two have to be stored at temperatures so low they require special equipment. The AZN product also costs less. AstraZeneca said it will immediately prepare to submit for early approval around the world and will seek an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab administered together (also known as REGN-COV2 or REGEN-COV2), a therapy currently being investigated for use in COVID-19, has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Moderna expects to charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its vaccine, depending on the quantity ordered. It is expected to finish its application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA by the end of the month. Pfizer and BioNTech (BNTX) have already requested EUA for their jointly developed vaccine.

An advisory panel of the FDA is expected to meet on December 10 to discuss vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2. According to Moncef Slaoui, head of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, the first people will be immunized across the U.S. on the 11th or 12th of December. The plan to reach a 70% immunization rate around May. That said, according to a Pew Research Center survey in September, only about 50% of U.S. adults plan to get vaccinated.

Researchers in Australia have discovered that people infected with Covid-19 appear to have protection against reinfection for at least eight months, despite earlier studies that found the first wave of antibodies wanes after a few months. All the patients in the Australian study continue to have member B cells as far as eight months after the initial infection that recognize one of the two components of the coronavirus. This gives real hope that a vaccine will provide long-term protection.

News that a vaccine may be effective long-term is desperately needed. The U.S. has reported record high hospitalizations for Covid-19 for twelve consecutive days, hitting 83,870 yesterday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Total cases in the U.S. are now over 12.2 million, and the 7-day moving average for new cases continues to make new highs, reaching 170,855 yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins data. Just under 257,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.

International Economy

Today brings an onslaught of Markit Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data for November that paints a picture of slowing service sectors while manufacturing remains relatively strong but is weakening as well:

French Manufacturing fell to 49.1 (contraction) from 51.3 previously, weaker than the expected 50.1 and the sharpest contraction since May.

The French Service sector saw the third consecutive contraction and ad the quickest pace since May, falling to 38.0 from 46.5, slightly better than the expected decline to 37.7.

Germany’s Manufacturing Sector dropped to 57.9 from 58.2, beating expectations for a decline to 56.5 and is the first correction in seven months.

Germany’s Service sector slowed to 46.2 from 49.4, worse than the expected drop to 46.3. This was the second consecutive decline and the sharpest pace since May.

Eurozone Manufacturing fell to 53.6 from 54.8, beating estimates for a drop to 53.1.

Eurozone Services dropped to a six-month low of 41.3 from 46.9, weaker than expectations for a drop to 42.5. This latest reading indicates an acceleration to the downside as economic activity is curtailed due to the pandemic.

In the U.K., Manufacturing rose to 55.2 from 53.7, versus expectations for a decline to 50.5. The increase may be aided, in part, by pre-Brexit purchases.

The U.K. Service Sector fell to 45.8 from 51.4, better than the expected drop to 42.5, but was the steepest month of contraction since (can you guess this time?) May.

Domestic Economy

Economists at JPMorgan Chase (JPM) now see the domestic economy contracting by 1% in the March 2020 quarter after rising 2.8% in the current quarter and then powering ahead to 4.5% in the June 2020 quarter. The slump in that forecast for the March 2020 quarter is due to the spreading coronavirus and related restrictions being imposed by states and cities. While the stock market is a forward-looking animal, it will likely respond to weakening economic data and the impact it will have on quarterly earnings. We’d also point out that JPMorgan’s forecast assumes about $1 trillion of fiscal stimulus, likely beginning near the end of the March quarter.

According to Black Knight's "first look" at October 2020 month-end mortgage statistics, the mortgage delinquency rate improved in October, falling to 6.44%, down for a fifth month, and reaching its lowest level since March. October's 4,700 foreclosure starts were down almost 90% YoY as moratoriums remain in place.

In terms of the U.S. facing economic data, today we’ll get the October Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the IHS Markit Flash PMI Manufacturing and Service PMI data for November.

Markets

Last week the S&P 500 shed 0.8% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%, and the Nasdaq edged out a 0.2% gain for the week. Continuing its leadership role over the last month, the Russell 2000 rose 2.4%, bringing its quarter to date move to 18.4%. By comparison, the other major market indicators are up 5.3%-6.2% for that period.

Month-to-date, the Dow is up 10.6%, S&P 500 +8.8%, Nasdaq 100 +7.8%, and Russell 2000 is up a whopping 15.9%. The Energy sector has been the strongest, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) up 24.7% in November, the Industrial Sector SPDR (XLI) is the second strongest, up 14.2%. The weakest has been Utilities, with the Utilities Sector SPDR (XLU) up just 1.9%.

Stocks to Watch

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Danone (DANOY) announced it will cut roughly 2,000 jobs, including one in four at its global headquarters. The company intends to return to profitable growth by 2H 2021and its recurring operating margin to be at pre-Covid-19 levels of more than 15% by 2022.

Nevada will cut capacity at casinos and other public venues starting Tuesday, November 24, to lower the spread of coronavirus infection. Gaming operations and venues, including restaurants, bars, and gyms, will be reduced to 25% of fire-code capacity, down from 50%. Stocks to watch include Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), and MGM Resorts International (MGM).

The head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said that studies and test flights showed Boeing (BA) fixed the faults that caused fatal crashes with its 737 MAX, and the regulator likely will approve the plane's return in January.

According to Redfin Corp. (RDFN), pending home sales climbed 29% YoY for the four-week period ended November. 15 and new home listings were up 7% YoY. For the week ending November 15, the seasonally adjusted Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index was up 35% from pre-pandemic levels in January and February.

Loblaw Companies Limited (LBLCFF) will deploy a fleet of autonomous B2B short-haul middle-mile logistics delivery vehicles in Toronto, Ontario, beginning January 2021 through a partnership with autonomous technology company Gatik.

Merck (MRK) will acquire all outstanding shares of OncoImmune for an upfront payment of $425 million in cash. OncoImmune recently announced positive top-line findings from an interim efficacy analysis of a Phase 3 study evaluating its lead therapeutic candidate CD24Fc for the treatment of patients with severe and critical COVID-19.

CoStar Group (CSGP) announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Homesnap for $250 million in cash. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship.

The Financial Times reports Deutsche Bank (DB) is on the lookout for takeovers and joint ventures to help towards its goal of becoming a major force in Europe’s rapidly consolidating payments processing industry.

Ares Management’s (ARES) Guitar Center filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the coronavirus pandemic moved shopping online and weighed on purchases of new music gear.

The Wall Street Journal reports index compilers, including the London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSE) FTSE Russell, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and MSCI (MSCI) are rethinking their stance on securities from companies that the U.S. government says help the Chinese military. “On November 12, President Trump signed an executive order barring Americans from investing in 31 Chinese companies that the U.S. says supply and otherwise support China’s military, intelligence, and security services.” Bloomberg reports the Trump administration is close to issuing a list of 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies that would be unable to access U.S. technology exports due to their military ties.

After today’s market close, Agilent (A), Ambarella (AMBA), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and several other companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

November 27: Black Friday

November 30: Cyber Monday

December 10: FDA meets to review SARS-CoV-2 vaccine EUAs

December 11: Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

