Daily Markets: Markets Brush Off Omicron Fears

Today’s Big Picture

It looks like the entire world capital markets have officially moved on from the omicron variant. Asian markets closed up big today, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.72%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.89%, and India’s SENSEX gained 1.56%. Taiwan’s TAIEX and Korea’s KOSPI Composite rose 0.61% and 0.62%, respectively and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.16%. Major European markets are up over 2.00% in midday trading and there is not a spot of red to be seen across the global equity landscape. U.S. futures are pointing to a healthy open as well.

Despite reports of rising COVID-19 cases, the market seems to be latching onto the sharply lower increase in hospitalizations that appears to confirm the omicron variant may cause milder illness than the delta variant and the original strain of Covid-19. While we wait for confirmation of vaccine effectiveness against omicron, the relief sentiment is likely overshadowing other concerns, including the current situation on the Russia/Ukraine border. Reports indicate Russian troops are gathering and NATO is making hasty plans to expand its ranks to include Ukraine, which would then obligate them to defend the country in the event of an invasion.

And with only a few weeks to go unit it is reached, depending on which forecast one is reviewing, there is the U.S. debt ceiling conversation in Washington - odds are a deal will get done, once again at the 11th hour. Also lurking in the background is data from FactSet that shows for the first time since 2Q 2020, Wall Street isn’t raising its quarterly EPS estimates for the S&P 500.

Still, these are all issues that have yet to materialize, just things to keep on one’s forward-looking investment radar.

Data Download

Coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yesterday that all private-sector employers will have to mandate vaccinations for their employees starting later this month. The new rules also will require two shots for people over 12 to have access to indoor dining, entertainment, and gyms. One shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11.

France announced it would close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social distancing measures in response to omicron, but that there was no need for new lockdowns or curfews yet.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised Americans against traveling to France as well as, Jordan, Portugal, and Tanzania. Also yesterday, the CDC added Andorra, Cyprus, and Liechtenstein to the highest travel advisory level and the organization now lists 83 destinations at "Level 4: Very High" classification.

International Economy

Japan’s household spending rose less than expected at 3.4% MoM in October after rising 5.0% MoM in September and compared to expectations for an increase to 3.6%.

China’s exports rose 22% YoY in November after rising 27.1% in October and compared to expectations for a decline to a 19.0% YoY growth rate. Imports rose 31.7% YoY from 20.6% in October and compared to expectations for a minor decline to 19.8% YoY growth.

Germany’s Industrial Production climbed +2.8% MoM in October clobbering the expected reading of +0.8% following the upwardly revised 0.5% contraction in September.

The third estimate for GDP in the Eurozone came in at 3.9% YoY down considerably from the 14.2% YoY pace in Q2 but stronger than the expected reading of 3.7%. On a QoQ basis, third-quarter growth came in at 2.2%, matching the revised 2.2% view for Q2 as well as the consensus forecast. The ZEW economic sentiment index for the region increased to 36.8 for December, up from November’s 25.9.

Domestic Economy

Black Knight released their October Mortgage Monitor report yesterday which found that the delinquency rate has continued to fall, hitting a new low of 3.74% versus the pre-pandemic low of 3.22% in January 2020 and is right around the levels from the first half of 2012. Foreclosures are rising as more moratoriums and forbearance plans are coming to an end, but overall, they remain around historic lows and are even down year-over-year.

Later today we will get the Balance of Trade data for October, Non-Farm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs for 3Q 2021, the Federal Reserve’s report on consumer credit for October, and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for December.

Markets

In keeping with the up and down pattern over the last week+, U.S. equities finished in the green on Monday as investors continue to assess the potential impact of the omicron variant. The Russell 2000 added 2.1% while the Dow gained 1.9%, its biggest 1-day gain in over a year. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% to its highest close in a week, and the Nasdaq Composite finished 0.9% higher. All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in positive territory. Treasury yields bear steepened with the 10-year yield rising 9.1 basis points and WTI crude oil ended the day just under $70 a barrel.

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets kick off trading today, AutoZone (AZO), Conn’s (CONN), and Designer Brands (DBI) are expected to have reported their latest quarterly results.

Coupa Software (COUP) shares are down because as part of its better-than-expected October quarter revenue, the company’s operating expenses ballooned, and it guided current quarter revenue little changed vs. the October quarter. On a positive note, its subscription revenue rose 40% YoY in the October quarter to $164.7 million, roughly 89% of total revenue for the quarter.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) popped more than 11% yesterday as the recently IPOed company received a slew of bullish ratings and price targets from the likes of Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC), Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank (DB) and Mizuho. The collected ratings from those firms fell into the Overweight or Buy category with price targets ranging from $130-$170. Offsetting that collective stance, Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan (JPM), and Goldman Sachs (GS) issued Neutral and Equal Weight Ratings with price targets in the $94-$110 range. RIVN shares closed last night at $116.78.

Intel (INTC) shared plans to take Mobileye, a division that develops self-driving cars and advanced driver-assistance systems, public in the U.S. in mid-2022 via an initial public offering.

Yesterday we shared the National Retail Federation upped its outlook for the 2021 holiday shopping season. That bullish view was confirmed by FedEx (FDX) which shared it now expects to deliver 100 million more packages this year than it did from Black Friday to Christmas in pre-pandemic 2019 and 10% more than the record 2020 season during Covid. We expect a status check on that prognostication when FedEx reports its quarterly results on December 16.

And sticking with that, Qantas Airways (QUBSF) announced it will convert two of its Airbus A330 passenger aircraft into dedicated freighters to take advantage of consumer shifts to online shopping.

Disney Vacation Development, the developer of Disney's (DIS) vacation ownership program, Disney Vacation Club, and Interval International, a provider of vacation services, have signed an agreement with Marriott Vacations (VAC) to affiliate 15 Disney Vacation Club resorts in Florida, California, Hawaii, and South Carolina.

Jack in the Box (JACK) announced it will acquire Del Taco (TACO), the second-largest Mexican fast-food chain in the U.S. for ~$575 million or $12.51 per TACO share in cash.

Toyota Motor (TM) shared it will build a new $1.29 billion battery plant for electrified vehicles in North Carolina.

Stellantis (STLA) and Foxconn (HNHPF) announced they will cooperate design and sell a family of purpose-built semiconductors for the auto industry. Stellantis also announced plans to embed AI-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands.

Equinix (EQIX) announced plans to expand into Africa via the acquisition of MainOne, a West African data center and connectivity solutions provider that has a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d'Ivoire.

IPOs

Near-term the IPO calendar is pretty thin and readers looking to dig more into it should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

AeroVironment (AVAV), ChargePoint (CHPT), Dave & Buster’s (PLAY), SentinelOne (S), and Toll Brothers (TOL) are among the companies slated to report their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

December 8: JOLTs report

December 9: Jobless claims, Wholesale Inventories

December 10: Inflation, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Federal Monthly Budget

December 14: PPI

December 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

Thought for the Day

“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” ~Lao Tzu

Disclosures

Equinix (EQIX), Intel (INTC) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.