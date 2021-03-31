Daily Markets: Markets Awaiting Biden's Infrastructure Plans

Today’s Big Picture

The focus for markets today is on assessing the details of President Joe Biden’s stimulus plan, which he will announce later today. Equity indices in Asia finished the last day of the March quarter, mostly in the red today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.9%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3%, China’s Shenzhen dropped 0.8%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX was the only gainer, up 0.8%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures were flat.

President Biden travels to Pittsburgh today, where he will unveil his infrastructure and economic recovery plan that will include revitalizing U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband, and manufacturing. Last night The Washington Post laid out an estimate of President Biden’s package with a total cost near $2.25 trillion that will be spread out over several years and include $600 billion in high-speed internet and water infrastructure along with power grip updates. Another $1.35 trillion will be focused on expanding educational access, job training, and childcare support. There is expected to be about $400 billion for clean energy, $300 billion for housing, and $1 trillion for elderly and disabled care.

Other reports indicate final details are still being worked out, but the focal point for investors and economists will likely how the package is funded. Part of that funding, per the White House last night, will include an increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%, up from the 21% rate that was established with the 2017 tax law. Reports also indicate the Biden administration aims to boost the global minimum tax for multinational corporations to at least 21%.

Finally, on a lighter note, let’s not forget that today sees the debut of the brawl to settle it all! That's right, Godzilla vs. Kong is hitting theaters. And all you have to do is ask yourself if you’re Team Godzilla or Team Kong? As for your authors, we are Team Kong all the way! (Editor's note: This particular opinion has not been endorsed nor vetted by the editor, and readers should be reminded of the many supreme qualities Godzilla possesses)

Data Download

Coronavirus

Germany says it will halt the use of AstraZeneca’s (AZN) COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 starting today.

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation about the coronavirus situation on Wednesday at 8 PM in Paris.

Pfizer (PFE) shared its coronavirus vaccine was 100% effective in preventing Covid-19 in kids aged 12 to 15 and will submit the new vaccine data to the FDA ASAP.

The U.S. has so far given 35.9% of the eligible population at least one dose of the vaccine, which corresponds to just under 29% of the total population.

The Mario Negri Institute in Italy found that coronavirus patients who take a combination of aspirin and the nimesulide Aulin with the first days of infection saw recovery shrink from 18 to 14 days when compared to those not following the protocol. More importantly, only two patients out of 90 that followed the protocol were hospitalized (2.2%) compared to 14.4% for a control group. The aggregate days spent in hospital fell to 44 days amongst the 90 patients in the treatment group versus 481 amongst the 90 patients in the control group.

A report released yesterday from the U.S. National Institute of Health from that blood cell samples from 30 people who had recovered from Covid-19 recognized and remained reactive against the three main variants of the virus found in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil, which indicates that reinfection from a variant is less likely than feared.

International Economy

South Korea, a good barometer for global trade, saw Business Confidence in March rise to 80 from 82 in February.

Japan’s preliminary estimate for Industrial Production in March contracted more than expected at -2.1% MoM after expanding 4.3% in February, from which it was expected to slow to a -1.2% contraction.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose slightly more than expected to 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February, from which it was expected to increase to 51.2. Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.3 in March from 51.4.

Japan’s housing Starts contracted less than expected at -3.7% YoY in February after falling 3.1% in January, from which they were expected to further decline to -4.8% YoY.

In the UK, the final estimate for Q4 2020 GDP came in at a -7.3% YoY contraction, after contracting an upwardly revised-8.5% YoY in Q3 and rose 1.3% QoQ after rising an upwardly revised 16.9% QoQ in Q3. Nationwide Housing Prices rose less than expected at 5.7% YoY in March, after rising 6.9% in February, from which they were expected to slow to 6.5% YoY.

The Eurozone’s preliminary estimate for YoY Inflation in March came in at 1.3% after rising 0.9% in February. This was the fastest pace since the start of the pandemic.

France’s preliminary estimate for YoY Inflation in March came in at 1.1% after rising 0.6% in February.

Italy’s preliminary estimate for YoY Inflation in March came in at 0.8% after rising 0.6% in February.

Germany’s Unemployment rate remained steady, as expected, at 6.0% in March.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence headline index rose to 109.7, well above the consensus estimate for 96.9 and the first time since the pandemic that the index has moved well above 90, compared to 132.6 in February 2020. The 19.3 point month-over-month increase was the third largest since 1980, a testament to American’s improving outlook as vaccinations become increasingly widespread. The March report found that “Jobs Hard to Get” reach a new low for the post-pandemic period and is now back to where it was in 2017 and is consistent with a lower unemployment rate than we currently have. There was also a record high for interest in buying a home, which was reflected in Tuesday’s S&P Case-Shiller Home Price index report that saw home prices in January nationwide rose 15.4% on an annualized basis, the ninth-fastest pace on record.

Later today, we will get the ADP Employment report for March, Chicago PMI, February’s Pending Home Sales, and the usual weekly EIA energy stock reports.

Markets

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly lower in what can be described as a ho-hum trading session with a nearly equal number of stocks advancing as declining. By comparison, the small-cap heavy Russell 2000 recovered 1.7% following its near 3% drop the day before. After hitting a 14-month high of 1.776% early in the day, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finished the day at 1.714%.

Stocks to Watch

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported February quarter EPS of $1.40, well ahead of the $1.12 consensus. Revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% YoY to $32.78 billion missing the $36.2 billion consensus. For 2021, the company raised its guidance to mid-to-high single-digit growth in constant currency adjusted EPS from both total and continuing operations.

Marijuana stocks, including OrganiGram Holdings (OGI), Tilray (TLRY), and Cronos (CRON), are trading higher this morning following the New York’s state Senate and Assembly passing legislation that legalizes adult-use cannabis; NY Governor Cuomo is expected to sign the bill.

Online pet supplier Chewy (CHWY) reported better than expected quarterly results on both its top and bottom lines. Revenue for the quarter jumped 50.8% YoY, with auto-ship customer sales up 46.1% YoY to $1.39 billion, roughly 68% of total sales for the quarter. For the current quarter, Chewy sees net sales of $2.11-$2.13 billion vs. the $2.07 billion consensus.

lululemon athletica (LULU) reported January quarter results that handily beat the consensus expectations as its total comps for the quarter increased 21% YoY. Direct to consumer net revenue increased 94% YoY to account for 52% of total net revenue in the quarter vs. 33% in the year-ago one. For its April quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.86-0.90 vs. the $0.82 consensus on revenue of $1.10-1.13 billion vs. the $996.5 million consensus. For 2021, lululemon is calling for EPS of $6.30-6.45 vs. the $6.74 consensus with revenue in the range of $5.55-5.65 billion vs. the $5.43 billion consensus.

Quarterly results reported by PVH (PVH) missed consensus expectations as its revenue sank 20% YoY. Revenue through digital channels grew 57% during the quarter, with sales through its directly operated digital commerce businesses up 68% YoY. PVH issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $0.80-$0.83 vs. the $0.84 consensus.

Blackberry (BB) reported mixed February quarter results with EPS that matched the $0.03 consensus but revenue of $210 million came up short vs. the $247.9 million consensus. During the quarter, BlackBerry entered into an exclusive negotiation with a North American entity for the potential sale of part of the patent portfolio relating primarily to mobile devices, messaging, and wireless networking. Because of the ongoing negotiations regarding that patent portfolio, the company is unable at this time to provide full-year licensing guidance. Blackberry does anticipate double-digit billings growth for both cybersecurity and BTS for the coming year, which implies total Software and Services GAAP revenue in the range of $675-715 million.

Citing “ongoing and significant inflationary pressures from raw materials, packaging, logistics and maintenance expenses, US Silica (SLCA) announced its Industrial and Specialty Products segment will increase prices for its non-contracted diatomaceous earth, perlite, cellulose, silica and clay products used primarily in filtration, paints, coatings, elastomers, chemicals, glass, building products, and other applications. The price increases, effective for shipments starting on May 1, will range up to 15% depending on the product and grade.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) announced plans to grow its brand footprint in India by more than 70% in 2023.

Alaska Air (ALK) confirmed it will buy an additional 23 Boeing (BA) 737 MAX 9 jets for delivery in 2023-24, with further options to purchase 15 aircraft with deliveries as late as 2026.

Marathon Digital (MARA) traded higher after hours on the news it would launch the first Bitcoin mining pool based in North America that is fully compliant with U.S. regulations, including anti-money laundering and the Office of Foreign Asset Control’s standards.

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services launched the AWS Space Accelerator, a four-week support program for space startups that want to use the cloud platform for addressing challenges in the space industry.

Food delivery service Deliveroo’s (ROO) initial public offering continues to see trouble as shares sank on their first day of trading on the London Stock Exchange. The company priced its IPO shares at £3.90 ($5.36), the bottom of its expected range, which gave Deliveroo a market value of £7.59 billion ($10.44 billion). Shares slid 30% in the first minutes of trading, one of the biggest drops for a. major new listing in years, cutting more than £2 billion immediately from its market cap. In comparison, DoorDash (DASH) saw its share price jump over 86% during its first day of trading in December. Since then, its shares have been cut to less than two-thirds of that.

Coursera (COUR) priced its 15.7 million share IPO at $33.00 per share, the high end of the targeted $30-$33 range.

JD.com (JD) will transfer JD Cloud & AI business and certain assets, collectively valued at ~RMB15.7 billion, to JD Digits, as consideration and in exchange for the issuance of ordinary shares by JD Digits. Following the transaction, JD.com will own ~42% of JD Digits.

Reports indicate Hitachi (HTHIY) is looking to acquire American digital product engineering services company GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion.

National Football League owners have approved expanding the regular season to 17 games, a move that will boost revenues even as it adds new scheduling bumps. This follows new media rights deals the league inked with Disney (DIS), Fox (FOX), ViacomCBS (VIAC), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), and Amazon.

After today’s market close, Dave & Busters (PLAY), Guess? (GES), and Micron (MU) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 2: Nonfarm Payrolls

April 5: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

April 12: Monthly Budget Statement for March

April 13: Inflation, API Crude Oil Stock report

April 14: Import/Export prices, EIA energy stock reports

April 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital, and TIC flows, Foreign Bond Investment

April 16: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

