Daily Markets: Markets Assume Reopenings Mean Return to Spending

This week global equities are marching to the end of May and the first two-thirds of the current quarter, which has so far seen a pronounced snap-back in equities compared to the pandemic-related damage done during the first three months of 2020. The rebound that commenced with fiscal and monetary stimulus measures has continued on optimism that the worst of the pandemic is behind us as the global economy continues to reopen, albeit in a phased manner. Also, stoking investor optimism and, therefore, equity prices today is more news on potential vaccines for the coronavirus.

Asian equities finished today on a higher note, led by Japan’s Nikkei that finished 2.6% higher while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day 1.0% higher. With the German government expected to lift travel warnings for all EU members and the UK reportedly beginning to reopen on June 15, European equities were mostly higher by mid-day trading. US futures point to a powerful open for US equities later this morning.

Amid the growing optimism that the worst of the pandemic is indeed behind us, we continue to monitor US-China trade developments for what they could mean to markets and investors in the coming days. Our concern is the market has been buoyed on an awful lot of good news lately that has overshadowed rising US-China tensions - see today’s Data Download below for more. Markets are also assuming that reopening means consumers will go on a spending spree, but the current level of unemployment makes that unlikely and makes this a market that just may be getting out over its ski tips.

Coronavirus

There are now over 5.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 350,000 deaths. The US remains the nation most affected many times over with 1.7 million cases, and nearly 100,000 lives lost. With just over 4% of the world’s population, the US has over 30% of the total confirmed cases. Over the weekend, the front page of the New York Times began a long list of the obituaries and death notices from newspapers around the country for those that have lost their lives to COVID-19. The headline ran, “US deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss - They were not simply names on a list, there were us.” This was the first time in modern history that the cover of the Times had no images, just text that conveyed the nation’s pain in stark black and white. On a more positive note, the daily death rate in the US is now around its lowest level in about two months.

The following states are seeing rising case counts in descending order of their 7-day overage: Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Alabama, South Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Puerto Rico, North Dakota, Maine, and West Virginia. In many cases, case counts are on the rise simply because of increased testing.

The states are seeing new cases remaining relatively constant, again in descending order of 7-day average: New York, Illinois, California, Texas, Michigan, Maryland, Louisiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, Arizona, Mississippi, Missouri, Delaware, Utah, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Idaho, Guam, Vermont, Wyoming, Hawaii, Montana, and Alaska.

Finally, these states are seeing declining new cases, in descending order of 7-day averages: New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Indiana, Colorado, Washington, Rhode Island, Nebraska, Kansas, Kentucky, Washington D.C., South Dakota, Oregon.

Brazil has sadly moved up the rankings to replace Russia in second place with just under 377,000 cases and 23,500 deaths. Russia is now the third most affected with 362,000 cases and 3,810 deaths, reportedly. Filling out the rest of the top ten in descending order are Spain, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey, and India.

Saudi Arabia announced today that it will begin easing its lockdown restrictions on movement and travel in the coming days after two months of strict measures were implemented to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Thailand has extended its state of emergency, imposed in March, until the end of June. The country has 3,045 confirmed cases and 57 deaths to date.

Japan has fully lifted its state of emergency and has declared success in its battle against the virus. New infections have slowed to just a few dozen daily and less than ten on most days in Tokyo. Japan has had the lowest level of infections out of all the G7 nations, with just 131 cases and six deaths for every 1 million residents versus Germany, the second-lowest, that has had 2,169 cases and 100 deaths per million.

Hong Kong will resume some transit airport services in June after having been suspended since the end of March. Night clubs, karaoke bars, and “party rooms” could reopen from Friday.

The U.K. will allow all non-essential retailers to reopen from June 15, while outdoor markets and auto dealer showrooms will be able to open on June 1.

Germany announced that it is considering lifting travel warnings for 31 countries in mid-June, which boosted airline shares.

A man in South Korea received a four-month prison sentence today for breaching the mandatory self-isolation rule. He had been ordered to remain at home for two weeks in early April after being discharged from St May’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, but left his home just two days before the end of the two week period and was sent to a temporary shelter, which he then left without permission.

Tests of health workers in two French hospitals that had recovered from the virus found that 98% of them maintained strong immunity a month later, easing some concerns that immunity is not lasting.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that it is temporarily halting global trials of hydroxychloroquine after a study showed that hospitalized coronavirus patients taking the drugs have a higher mortality rate.

Add this one to the long-list of 2020 surprises that would have never crossed your mind in 2019. A study by Yale University scientists has shown that levels of coronavirus detected in municipal sewage can serve as a highly accurate leading indicator for future COVID-19 cases in the community.

Finally, as the New York Stock Exchange opened its trading floor today after a 2-month closure, traders who show up must wear masks, avoid taking public transportation, and must follow social distancing rules. Plexiglass barriers have been installed to help protect each from the other. Traders will also have to sign waivers that will prohibit suing the NYSE if they get the virus - a trend we expect to see across many sectors. There will be no bell ringing nor IPO parties, and no media, such as CNBC, will be broadcasting from the floor.

2020, the year fun got locked up.

International Economy

According to early estimates, GDP across the 37-country OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) alliance contracted by 1.8% in Q1 2020 - that largest quarterly decline since the 2.3% in 2009. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the world will most likely face the deepest global recession since the 1930s.

Japan’s all industry activity index fell 3.8% MoM in March after falling 0.7% in February. March’s decline was the steepest since last October’s tax hike.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade issued a statement today saying that it expects 2020 GDP to contract between 4% and 7% in 2020.

Germany’s GfK consumer sentiment indicator rose to -18.9 in June from May’s record low of -23.1. June’s is the second-lowest level on record.

Economic activity in the UK for the week starting May 11 returned to nearly 80% of normal, driven primarily by higher retail sales, both online and offline.

Exports of Swiss watched fell 81% in April, the single worst sales contraction in history, and an indication that it isn’t just lower-income households that are changing their behavior.

When the UK agreed to turn over Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China, one of its conditions was that the Chinese government would guarantee Hong Kong’s autonomy until at least 2047. This was the birth of the so-called “One nation, two systems,” rule. China has continually violated that commitment over the years to varying degrees, but now it is taking a much bigger step than in the past. You may recall last year Hong Kong proposed a new piece of legislation that would allow China to extradite “criminals” to the mainland. This was the catalyst for the mass protests that filled the news. Now China has said it will set up a permanent presence for its Ministry of State Security in Hong Kong that will be free to detain and interrogate people locally. The Hang Seng lost 5.6% on the news, and now there is one more source of tension between China and the US.

Domestic Economy

On Friday, the US said it would add 33 Chinese firms and institutions to an economic blacklist for helping Beijing spy on its minority Uighur population or because of ties to weapons of mass destruction and China’s military. Over the weekend, China’s securities regulator responded to a US Senate bill that would force companies to de-list from US stock exchanges if they did not comply with US regulatory audits by saying the proposal “was directly targeted at China” and “politicizes securities regulation.”

Also, over the weekend, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien shared that if China imposes national security laws on Hong Kong, the US might impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China. This morning, Reuters reports China’s President Xi Jinping said China would “step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security.”

Later today, for the US, we will get the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report for March, Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report, data on New Home Sales, and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing report.

Markets

Friday, the US markets were mostly unchanged, with the Dow falling less than 0.1% and the S&P 500 up 0.2%, with 270 of its component companies closing the day higher and 230 closings the day lower.

Today the Pound Sterling hit a 2-week high as the UK government outlined plans to open non-essential stores next month and ease the lockdowns.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of auto replacement parts retailer AutoZone (AZO) are moving higher in pre-market trading following a quarterly earnings report that beat revenue and profit expectations. Per the company, domestic same-store sales for the quarter fell 1.0%, with sales up in the mid-single-digit percentage range during the first four weeks of the quarter, then fell "materially" during the second four-week period given the negative impacts of the pandemic but then turned "meaningfully positive" in the last four weeks as the stimulus checks started flowing through the economy.

Management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) reported March quarter results that bested consensus EPS expectations and guided its fiscal 2021 to EPS of $3.40-$3.60 vs. the $3.47 consensus. The total backlog increased by 7.3 percent over the end of the prior year to $20.7 billion, and the quarterly book-to-bill ratio was 0.38x.

Late-stage biotechnology company Novavax (NVAX) started the Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate and has enrolled the trial’s first participants, with preliminary immunogenicity and safety results targeted for July.

Merk & Co. (MRK) announced plans to work in conjunction with IAVI, a non-profit scientific research organization, to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Per CNBC, the vaccine candidate for Covid-19 is designed and engineered by IAVI scientists in Brooklyn, New York, and is currently in preclinical development. Clinical studies are expected to start later in the year.

Shares of airline companies, including United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and American Airlines (AAL), are moving higher in pre-market trading following German-based travel operator TUI sharing its plans to resume flights at the end of July, Spain said it will lift the mandatory two-week quarantine for travelers arriving from overseas starting July 1, and US airlines started detailing safety plans to resume more flights and lure travelers.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) reported mixed quarterly results revenue came in ahead of expectations, falling just 21.4% YoY while missing EPS expectations. For the quarter, comp-store sales decreased by 19.5%, but e-commerce sales grew by 110.5% to account for 22.3% of total net sales for the first quarter.

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), the company behind the WeChat messaging app, announced it will invest 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) over the next five years in technology infrastructure that includes cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity as well as blockchain, servers, big data centers, supercomputer centers, internet of things operating systems, 5G networks, and quantum computing.

LATAM Airlines (LTM) and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and the United States initiated a voluntary reorganization and restructuring of their debt under Chapter 11 protection in the United States

In a 6-K filing, Manchester United (MANU) shared expectations for a return to play during June 2020

Looking to preserve cash, Molson Coors (TAP) suspended its dividend for both its Class A and B shares.

Over the holiday weekend, Hertz Global (HTZ) filed for bankruptcy joining J.C. Penney (JCP), as well as Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, and Stage Stores (SSINQ). The demand standstill demand for the company’s car rental service exacerbated Hertz’s bloated balance sheet at a time when the company was already struggling with consumers shifting to ride-hailing services like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). Under Chapter 11 restructuring, creditors will have to settle for less than full repayment, but the Hertz is likely to continue operating.

Uber Technologies (UBER) announced it will cut around 600 jobs in India as part of its plans to cut 23% of its global workforce as it grapples with the pandemic that brought its business to a grinding halt.

Renault (RNLSY) and Nissan (NSANY) have shelved plans calling for a full merger between the two, which have instead opted to “to overhaul an alliance that largely failed to convert its global scale into a competitive advantage beyond the joint procurement of parts.”

Sanofi (SNY) announced its intent to sell its equity investment in Regeneron (REGN) through a registered public offering and related share repurchase by Regeneron. Sanofi holds approximately 23.2 million shares of Regeneron’s common stock, representing approximately 20.6% ownership.

The NBA is in "exploratory" talks with Walt Disney (DIS) to possibly restart its season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in late July at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which would act as “a single site ... for games, practices, and housing."

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), whose labels include Asylum, Atlantic, Parlophone, Warner Records, and Warner Classics, kicked off its IPO today with plans to offer 70 million shares priced at $23 to $26 each.

After today’s close investors can look forward to earnings from HEICO (HEI), Keysight (KEYS), and ViaSat (VSAT). Investors that want to get a jump on those and other corporate earnings reports coming at us this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



