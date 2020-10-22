Daily Markets: Markets and Stimulus Talks Stall as Cases Spike

Today’s Big Picture

The markets today are focused on growth risks and stimulus. New coronavirus cases continue to accelerate, and economic restrictions are increasing and/or tightening in many nations. After making progress in negotiations yesterday, House Speaker Pelosi said she was feeling optimistic and still wanted an agreement before the election. Negotiations are set to continue today without a clear indication of the next steps, and we’d remind readers that any compromise still has to clear the U.S. Senate.

The major equity indices in Asia closed mostly in the red today, with both Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi falling 0.7%, China’s Shanghai Composite falling 0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was mostly flat. This morning the IMG announced that it expects to see Asia’s economy contract 2.2% in 2020, worse than its previously estimated 1.6% contraction. China’s economy is one of the few expected to grow, and the IMG upgraded its forecast to 1.9% from the prior 1% expected by in June. By midday trading, European markets were relatively flat while US equity futures point to a drop at the open.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The number of people hospitalized yesterday for Covid-19 in the U.S. has risen over 40,000 for the first time since August 21, and the number of deaths was the highest in nearly three weeks.

Florida saw the biggest 1-day increase in deaths in six days, and Texas saw the biggest jump in two weeks.

California is now the third U.S. state with over 17,000 deaths from Covid-19.

New York reported over 2,000 cases for the first time since May yesterday.

Wisconsin reported a record 1-day high for deaths.

Germany has reported more than 10,000 new daily cases for the first time, smashing through the previous record high of 7,830.

International Economy

Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence for November worsened, falling to -3.1 from the prior -1.7, a bigger decline than the -2.8 expected. This is the lowest level in four months as coronavirus cases are rapidly rising in the nation.

France’s Business Confidence for October also declined, falling to 93 from 94 versus expectations for an increase to 96. France’s Business Climate Indicator also declined, to 90 from 92.

The UK’s CBI Industrial Trends for Orders in October remains in negative territory but improved more than expected to -34 from -48 versus expectations for just -45, indicating that the manufacturing sector is still struggling. The CBI Business Optimism Index for manufacturing for Q4 improved to 0 from -1 - so little change here. Export sentiment fell at a slightly quicker pace than in the previous period (-21 vs. -17 in Q3), as Brexit talks continue to be unproductive.

Looking ahead to the coming quarter, manufacturers expect output to grow at a moderate pace, but total new orders are anticipated to remain unchanged, reflecting steady growth in domestic orders and a slower fall in export orders. Employment is expected to be broadly unchanged in the next quarter, following six quarters of decline. Nearly one-third of manufacturers are concerned that access to materials or components may limit their output over the quarter ahead (likely a Brexit issue), while they are less concerned that access to finance could constrain near-term output or investment plans.

Domestic Economy

On the domestic front today, we will get the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Conference Board Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, and Kansas City Manufacturing report.

Markets

After fluctuating between gains and losses throughout most of yesterday’s session, the S&P 500 decreased by 0.2% in what we can only describe as an indecisive day in the markets due to the continued fiscal stimulus talks in the U.S. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved 0.4% lower and the Russell 2000 closed down 0.9%. Crude oil fell 4%.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (DGX) are moving higher in pre-market trading following the company reporting blowout September quarter results, given the demand for COVID-19 testing. The company raised its guidance and now expects revenue of $8.8-$9.1 billion with EPS of $9.00-$10.00 up from its prior guidance of $8.4-$8.8 billion and $7.50-$9.00.

Coca-Cola (KO) beat top and bottom-line expectations for the September quarter with EPS of $0.55 vs. the $0.46 consensus. Organic revenue for the quarter fell 6% YoY, better than the -8.5% consensus. Unit case volume declined 4%, as continued strength in at-home channels was more than offset by coronavirus-related pressure in away-from-home channels. For the quarter, sparkling soft drinks declined 1%; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages declined 6%; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks declined 11%; and tea and coffee declined 15%

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported a September quarter loss of $1.99 per share, $0.26 ahead of the -$2.25 consensus. Revenue fell 68.2% YoY in the quarter to $1.79 billion vs. the $1.71 billion consensus. While the company is encouraged by improving trends in leisure passenger traffic, it still believes that until a vaccine is widely available and some sort of herd immunity results, passenger traffic, and booking trends are likely to remain fragile. The average core cash burn was approximately $12 million per day in September and $16 million per day in the third quarter of 2020 vs. ~$23 million per day in the June quarter.

American Airlines (AAL) also bested quarterly expectations with EPS of -$5.54 vs. the -$5.75 consensus. Revenues during the quarter fell 73.4% YoY to $3.17 billion vs. the $2.81 billion consensus. The company expects its December quarter system capacity to be down more than 50% YoY, with international capacity down 75% YoY.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF) - the parent company of British Airways, AerLingus, Iberia, and Vueling - announced that it will be flying just 30% of last year’s schedule in the last three months of 2020, below the previously anticipated 40%. Bookings have been worse than expected as new coronavirus cases sweep through its biggest markets, and planes have been flying on average less than 50% full during the quarter. The company will formally announce results next week and warned that it would record an operating loss, before exceptional items, of €1.3 billion, worse than consensus estimates.

Hermes (HESAY) sales returned to the green in the third quarter thanks to strong demand for its luxury goods in Asia, which offset continued weakness in Europe. Sales rose 6.9% on a comparable basis, well above expectations for a 1% decline. Leather goods, its largest division, rose 7.8% on a comparable basis.

Unilever (UL) saw better-than-expected sales growth of 23.2% in the third quarter, beating expectations for an increase of just 1.3%. Sals of Lifebuoy soap rose 67% in the year-to-date, making it a €1 billion euro brand. Thankfully for those of us who are socializing to a limited extent, the prior significant decline in purchases of personal care products such as deodorant recovered in the third quarter.

September quarter revenue and EPS at Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) came in ahead of expectations led by expanded customer adoption of Quantum Network Gateways, CloudGuard, Infinity Total Protection, and Beyond the Perimeter (BTP) – endpoint and mobile security solutions.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) handily beat September quarter EPS expectations as revenue rose 14.1% YoY, modestly ahead of the consensus estimate. Comparable restaurant sales for the quarter increased +8.3% YoY while digital sales grew 202.5% yr/yr to $776.4 million, 48.8% of sales for the quarter. The company says it's currently testing delivery price increases, and so far in October, digital continues to account for high 40s, percentage-wise, of its overall mix. Given uncertainty due to the second virus wave, the company opted not to provide guidance.

Semiconductor capital equipment company Lam Research (LRCX) reported September quarter EPS of $5.67 vs. the $4.12 consensus. Revenue for the quarter jumped 46.7% YoY, topping the consensus forecast. Per the company, work and learn from home trends continue to drive demand in key electronics categories, including PCs, storage, and networking. During the company’s earnings conference call, management noted, “The net result will be a pull-forward of key long-term secular growth themes for the semiconductor industry, including accelerated build-out of cloud data centers and expansion of high-speed communication networks.” Lam issued upside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $5.20-6.00 vs. the $4.46 consensus.

Tesla (TSLA) reported September quarter revenue and EPS that topped consensus expectations. The upside for the quarter was led by the substantial growth in vehicle deliveries YoY, which offset the modest YoY decline in vehicle average selling price as product mix continues to shift from Model S and Model X to the more affordable Model 3 and Model Y. The company aims to achieve its original 2020 guidance of 500,000 deliveries, despite operational interruptions earlier this year and expects to roll out a wide release of self-driving beta by the end of this year.

Whirlpool (WHR) crushed consensus expectations for its September quarter with EPS of $6.91, $2.71 ahead of the consensus forecast. Revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% YoY. Organic sales for the quarter rose 7% YoY, led by solid global demand. Whirlpool now sees 2020 EPS of $17.50-18.00 vs. the $13.71 consensus.

Quarterly results at Xilinx (XLNX) came in stronger than expected with EPS of $0.82 on revenue of $767 million vs. the respective $0.77 and $755.89 million consensus. Sequential strength was driven by improvement in the Automotive end market and 5G ramp in the Wireless end market. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $750-800 million vs. the $774.09 million consensus.

Security software company McAfee Corp. (MCFE) priced its 37 million share IPO at $20 per share, inside the expected range of $19-22. Shares will begin trading later today at Nasdaq.

After today’s market close, Boston Beer (SAM), Capital One (COF), Intel (INTC), Limelight Networks (LLNW), Mattel (MAT), and a few dozen others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the 411 on those reports and others coming up in the current earnings season should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

October 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs October 26: Chicago Fed Activity, New Homes Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity October 27: Durable/Capital Goods, FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing October 28: MBA Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories October 28: Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), and Twitter (TWTR) testify before the Senate Commerce Committee October 29: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, GDP, Personal Consumption, Pending Home Sales October 30: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE Deflator, Employment Cost, MNI Chicago PMI, University of Michigan October 31: Boo!



