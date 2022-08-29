Daily Markets: Markets Adjusting to New Reality
Today’s Big Picture
The U.S. market’s reaction to Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s promise of pain on Friday bled into overseas markets and Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which gained 0.14%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.73%, India’s Sensex dropped 1.46%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 2.07%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 2.18%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed off 2.31%. Japan’s Nikkei led the way, down 2.66% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough open later this morning.
Jay Powell’s comments from Jackson Hole on Friday brought to life what many investors intuitively knew, that extracting ourselves from the current high inflation regime is not going to happen without some discomfort. Further, as with all things economic, there is no set timetable in place that will dictate exactly when we will be on the other side of all of this.
The CBOE's Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, hit a seven-week high earlier this morning as markets continue to adjust to this “new” reality. While equity markets were seemingly surprised by this news, Fed Futures didn’t react as strongly and the curve shifted only slightly, pricing in a 66% chance of a 75-basis point hike in September after Powell’s speech as compared to the 60% odds it forecast prior. However, the market now sees the likelihood of a follow on 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed November meeting at almost 55% vs. 36.4% this time last week. All told, the market now sees a high probability of the Fed leaving 2022 with the Fed Funds rate between 3.75%-4.00% vs. 3.25%-3.50% a month ago according to data published by the CME FedWatch Tool.
Data Download
International Economy
There are no major economic data points to be released this morning or earlier today. Data hounds can look forward to the return of fresh economic figures tonight at 7:30 PM ET when Japan publishes its July Unemployment Rate.
Domestic Economy
Here too, we have a rare day sans any fresh economic data but following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole comments that rocked the stock market on Friday, we suspect a speech this afternoon by Lael Brainard, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be closely examined. Folks will be looking for more defined color on Powell’s comment that “Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time” as well as how much potential pain to households and businesses the Fed is willing to endure to tame inflation.
The U.S. dollar climbed to a 20-year high against other major currencies this morning after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.
Markets
After all the anticipation regarding Jay Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole on Friday, Chair Powell delivered some sobering truth and markets did not take it well. Friday saw all the main indexes down over 3% with the Nasdaq Composite coming very close to having a 4% down day. Hardest hit were Technology names which finished down 4.29% followed by the Consumer Discretionary sector, off 3.84% and Industrials, falling 3.51%. There were very few bright spots Friday, but they included Electronic Arts (EA) and Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO), up 3.57% and 1.59%, respectively, Molina Healthcare (MOH) up 3.36% and ConocoPhillips (COP) eking out a 0.04% gain. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: -11.16%
- S&P 500: -14.87%
- Nasdaq Composite: -22.39%
- Russell 2000: -15.39%
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -56.55%
- Ether (ETH-USD): -59.42%
Stocks to Watch
Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Catalent (CTLT) and SelectQuote (SLQT) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.
China has suspended some meat imports from US. food processing company Tyson Foods (TSN) reportedly after some pig trotters from the producer failed inspection
At 7 PM ET this evening, AMD (AMD) will hold a livestream event at which it is expected to unveil next generation AMD PC products and its “Zen 4” architecture.
Reports suggest Netflix (NFLX) is planning to price a new advertising-supported version of its service at $7-$9 per month, with a “customer-friendly low load of ads.”
Bloomberg reports trademark filings in the U.S., EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay for the names “Reality One,” “Reality Pro” and “Reality Processor” suggest Apple (AAPL) may be staking claim to potential names for its mixed-reality headset.
IPOs
Hemp-based smokable product company Hempacco (HPCO) is expected to start trading on August 30. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.
After Today’s Market Close
Heico (HEI) will report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.
On the Horizon
Tuesday, August 30
- Japan: Unemployment Rate – July
- Germany: Import Price Index – July
- Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – August
- Eurozone: Consumer Inflation Expectation – August
- Germany: CPI – August
- US: FHFA Housing Price Index – June
- US: Consumer Confidence Index – August
- US: Jolts Job Openings – July
Wednesday, August 31
- Japan: Industrial Production – July
- China: Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August
- Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - July
- US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications
- US: Chicago Fed PMI - August
- US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories
Thursday, September 1
- Japan: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August
- China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – August
- Germany: Retail Sales – July
- Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August
- UK: Manufacturing PMI (Final)- August
- Eurozone: Unemployment Rate (July)
- US: Challenger Job Cuts – August
- US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims
- US: Productivity and Labor Cost – 2Q 2022
- US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – August
- US: Construction Spending – July
- US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August
- US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories
Friday, September 2
- Germany: Import/Exports – July
- Eurozone: Producer Price Index – July
- US: Employment Report – August
- US: Factory Orders – July
Thought for the Day
“No person is sent to you by accident.” ~Bianca Sparacino
Disclosures
- AMD (AMD) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index
- Apple (AAPL) is a constituent of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index
