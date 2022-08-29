Daily Markets: Markets Adjusting to New Reality

Today’s Big Picture

The U.S. market’s reaction to Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s promise of pain on Friday bled into overseas markets and Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which gained 0.14%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.73%, India’s Sensex dropped 1.46%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 2.07%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 2.18%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed off 2.31%. Japan’s Nikkei led the way, down 2.66% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough open later this morning.

Jay Powell’s comments from Jackson Hole on Friday brought to life what many investors intuitively knew, that extracting ourselves from the current high inflation regime is not going to happen without some discomfort. Further, as with all things economic, there is no set timetable in place that will dictate exactly when we will be on the other side of all of this.

The CBOE's Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, hit a seven-week high earlier this morning as markets continue to adjust to this “new” reality. While equity markets were seemingly surprised by this news, Fed Futures didn’t react as strongly and the curve shifted only slightly, pricing in a 66% chance of a 75-basis point hike in September after Powell’s speech as compared to the 60% odds it forecast prior. However, the market now sees the likelihood of a follow on 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed November meeting at almost 55% vs. 36.4% this time last week. All told, the market now sees a high probability of the Fed leaving 2022 with the Fed Funds rate between 3.75%-4.00% vs. 3.25%-3.50% a month ago according to data published by the CME FedWatch Tool.

Data Download

International Economy

There are no major economic data points to be released this morning or earlier today. Data hounds can look forward to the return of fresh economic figures tonight at 7:30 PM ET when Japan publishes its July Unemployment Rate.

Domestic Economy

Here too, we have a rare day sans any fresh economic data but following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole comments that rocked the stock market on Friday, we suspect a speech this afternoon by Lael Brainard, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be closely examined. Folks will be looking for more defined color on Powell’s comment that “Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time” as well as how much potential pain to households and businesses the Fed is willing to endure to tame inflation.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a 20-year high against other major currencies this morning after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.

Markets

After all the anticipation regarding Jay Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole on Friday, Chair Powell delivered some sobering truth and markets did not take it well. Friday saw all the main indexes down over 3% with the Nasdaq Composite coming very close to having a 4% down day. Hardest hit were Technology names which finished down 4.29% followed by the Consumer Discretionary sector, off 3.84% and Industrials, falling 3.51%. There were very few bright spots Friday, but they included Electronic Arts (EA) and Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO), up 3.57% and 1.59%, respectively, Molina Healthcare (MOH) up 3.36% and ConocoPhillips (COP) eking out a 0.04% gain. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -11.16%

S&P 500: -14.87%

Nasdaq Composite: -22.39%

Russell 2000: -15.39%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -56.55%

Ether (ETH-USD): -59.42%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Catalent (CTLT) and SelectQuote (SLQT) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

China has suspended some meat imports from US. food processing company Tyson Foods (TSN) reportedly after some pig trotters from the producer failed inspection

At 7 PM ET this evening, AMD (AMD) will hold a livestream event at which it is expected to unveil next generation AMD PC products and its “Zen 4” architecture.

Reports suggest Netflix (NFLX) is planning to price a new advertising-supported version of its service at $7-$9 per month, with a “customer-friendly low load of ads.”

Bloomberg reports trademark filings in the U.S., EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay for the names “Reality One,” “Reality Pro” and “Reality Processor” suggest Apple (AAPL) may be staking claim to potential names for its mixed-reality headset.

IPOs

Hemp-based smokable product company Hempacco (HPCO) is expected to start trading on August 30. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Heico (HEI) will report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, August 30

Japan: Unemployment Rate – July

Germany: Import Price Index – July

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – August

Eurozone: Consumer Inflation Expectation – August

Germany: CPI – August

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – June

US: Consumer Confidence Index – August

US: Jolts Job Openings – July

Wednesday, August 31

Japan: Industrial Production – July

China: Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Chicago Fed PMI - August

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, September 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – August

Germany: Retail Sales – July

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August

UK: Manufacturing PMI (Final)- August

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate (July)

US: Challenger Job Cuts – August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity and Labor Cost – 2Q 2022

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – August

US: Construction Spending – July

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 2

Germany: Import/Exports – July

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – July

US: Employment Report – August

US: Factory Orders – July

