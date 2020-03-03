Daily Markets: Market Whiplash, Betting on Stimulus Cure

Today’s Big Picture

After yesterday's massive rally for the record books, this morning markets were looking for a coordinated central bank stimulus program to counteract the economic impact of the coronavirus. At 7 am ET central bankers and global finance ministers for the G7 held a conference call led by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Fed Chair Powell after which investors expected a public communique. The futures market yesterday was implying a 100% likelihood that the fed-fund rate is cut by 0.5% at the March 17-18 meeting and a full percentage point cut by year-end so Mr. Market was looking for a helping hand of monetary policy to be had following the conference call.

Just before the publishing of this piece, the G7 Finance Ministers issued a statement pledging to “use all appropriate policy tools,” but provided no information on specific actions to be taken. US equity futures immediately reversed course to a loss at the open from a previous 1% gain.

Before today's G7 announcement, the major equity indices in Asia closed mixed with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.2%, China's Shanghai gaining 0.7%, Australia's ASX 200 up 0.7% and South Korea's Kospi up 0.6%. The major European indices were all in the green by midday trading on hopes that stimulus is on the way but started to reverse those gains after the G7 announcement.

Today in the US there is also this little thing going on called “Super Tuesday,” that perhaps you’ve heard something about? Voters go to the polls in 14 states, accounting for about one-third of all delegates. While the Democratic field has narrowed considerably in the last few days, it’s TBD which candidate will end up facing off against a (presumptive) President Trump in the November elections.

South Korea’s inflation rate fell to 1.1% YoY from 1.5% in February, slightly above expectations for 1%. More importantly, GDP growth came in at 2.3% YoY in Q4, up from the prior 2%. TBD on just how much the coronavirus outbreak is going to lower this in Q1.

Italy’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 9.8% in January while the youth unemployment rate (those between 15 and 24) rose to 29.3% from 28.7%. This gives some insight into why the nation’s politics are so volatile.

Yesterday the February ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US was released and showed unexpected weakness in manufacturing as the index fell to 50.1 from 50.9. The data in this release was not affected much by the coronavirus outbreak, but the commentary section rings warning bells for next month's report. Respondents made comments referring to the virus wreaking havoc and as it has become a major supply chain risk. Last month 7 of the 11 components were expansionary while this month only 5 of 11 were.

Later today we will get the weekly Redbook report on retail sales, the ISM New York Index, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism report and the weekly API Crude oil stocks.

A final note for today on Italy, which is making the headlines today as hospitals in the northern region, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, are reaching the breaking point. Public hospitals are calling on private facilities to lend their beds in intensive care to create wards for covid-19 patients. The question being asked is: Why was Italy hit so hard? We have boots on the ground that can provide direct insight.

One of your authors, Lenore Hawkins, spends a portion of her time in the region. I can tell you firsthand that Italy is managing this crisis very differently from other nations. In Italy, if you sneeze you get tested and that honestly is not much of an exaggeration. The number of tests being conducted daily is a multiple of other European nations. In contrast, there are seemingly endless stories out of the USA from people who are sick and believe they could have covid-19 but are unable to get tested. This is one of the major challenges in understanding just how contagious the virus is as each nation has very different testing protocols, making the data like comparing apples to oranges. If few individuals are tested, fewer cases will be confirmed and vice versa.

Target (TGT) reported better than expected quarterly EPS on revenue that matched expectations. Comparable sales for the quarter rose 1.5% YoY due in part to digital sales growth of 20% YoY. Target issued upside EPS guidance for the coming year of $6.70-7.00 vs. the $6.61 consensus, which includes a low-single-digit increase in comparable sales and a mid-single-digit increase in operating income.

Department store operator Kohl’s (KSS) also reported better than expected quarterly EPS with revenue that matched expectations for the quarter. However, Kohl's issued EPS guidance for the coming year of $4.20-$4.60, which was light vs. the $4.60 consensus. While Target sees low-single-digit comp sales for the coming year, Kohl's is forecasting -1% to +1% comps sales.

Boingo Wireless (WIFI), an internet access provider, saw its shares jump yesterday in extended trading after the company issued its fourth-quarter financial results that included a bullet point stating that management will not comment on the rumors that it is exploring a potential sale, but did acknowledge that it has, “received multiple inquiries regarding a strategic transaction.” The company missed on both top and bottom line with revenue of $64.05 million($5.69 million below consensus) and a GAAP EPS loss of $0.12 ($0.02 below consensus). Shares were down over 6% during normal trading hours, then spiked up during extended trading to close 8.9% above Friday’s close.

We continue to hear how the coronavirus is impacting corporate outlooks from companies one would expect to be to be hit as well as others that may seem less obvious:

Visa (V) joined the ranks of companies that cut their outlook for the current quarter due to the coronavirus. In an 8-K filing, it shared the most significant impact has been on travel to and from Asia, which has led to a sharp slowdown of its cross-border business. Based on trends through the end of February, and assuming some further deterioration in March, Visa expects its March quarter revenue growth to be 2.5-3.5 percentage points lower than the outlook shared on Jan 30.

joined the ranks of companies that cut their outlook for the current quarter due to the coronavirus. In an 8-K filing, it shared the most significant impact has been on travel to and from Asia, which has led to a sharp slowdown of its cross-border business. Based on trends through the end of February, and assuming some further deterioration in March, Visa expects its March quarter revenue growth to be 2.5-3.5 percentage points lower than the outlook shared on Jan 30. Hyatt Hotels (H) has withdrawn its previously announced 2020 outlook due to the impact travel demand associated with the coronavirus, growing number of companies that are curbing corporate travel and event/conference cancellations. For example, late last night Facebook (FB) joined Twitter (TWTR) in pulling out of the 2020 South by Southwest festival held each year in Austin, Texas. In addition to suspending all "non-critical" travel, Twitter (TWTR) is now asking all of its employees to work from home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Moderna (MRNA) has canceled in-person plans for its Manufacturing & Digital Day event but will continue with the planned webcast of the program. Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are opting to make their Cloud Next and Microsoft MVP Summit conferences “digital-first” events.

has withdrawn its previously announced 2020 outlook due to the impact travel demand associated with the coronavirus, growing number of companies that are curbing corporate travel and event/conference cancellations. For example, late last night joined in pulling out of the 2020 South by Southwest festival held each year in Austin, Texas. In addition to suspending all "non-critical" travel, Twitter (TWTR) is now asking all of its employees to work from home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. has canceled in-person plans for its Manufacturing & Digital Day event but will continue with the planned webcast of the program. and are opting to make their Cloud Next and Microsoft MVP Summit conferences “digital-first” events. Citing the decline in air travel and consumer traffic in key shopping and tourist areas, Inter Parfums (IPAR) delayed new product launches and has revised its 2020 revenue guidance to ~$713.4 million vs. the $744 million consensus and its prior guidance of $742 million.

If those weren’t enough for you, Uber (UBER) added several references to the coronavirus and public health risks to the company’s Risk Factors section its 2019 10-K filed with the SEC yesterday. Interested readers can find that filing here , and the Risk Factors section begins on page 9. Odds are Uber’s 10-K won’t be the only filing to add such language to its Risk Factors section.

One of Apple’s (AAPL) key manufacturing partners, Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF), shared it expects its plants in China to begin operating normally be the end of March, however, Hon Hai warned it remains difficult to quantify the impact of the coronavirus related disruption. On the back of that comment, RF semiconductor company Qorvo (QRVO) trimmed its March quarter revenue forecast to $770 million, down from its prior guidance of $800-$840 million, and issued comments that suggest there could be more downside to be had with its forecast - "the full impact of COVID-19 remains difficult to forecast given the uncertainty of the magnitude, duration and geographic reach of the outbreak."

We suspect we will be hearing similar comments from others in the smartphone and consumer electronics food chain.

Laboratory equipment company Thermos Fischer Scientific (TMO) has agreed to buy Qiagen NV (QGEN), a Dutch make of tests for diseases including cancer and the new coronavirus for $10 billion.

Xerox (XRX) has launched a tender offer for all outstanding shares of HP (HPQ) for $24, which includes $18.40 in cash and 0.149 XRX shares for each HPQ share. The offer will expire at 45 PM on April 21.

Construction company Tutor Perini (TPC) formed a special committee charged with engaging in discussions regarding a potential acquisition of the company. Late last week it was reported that Apollo Global Management (APO) offered $17 per share for Tutor Perini.

TerraForm Power (TERP), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Cronos Group (CRON), Baxter (BAX) and OFG Bancorp (OFB) each announced their full 10-K filings will be not be filed promptly with the SEC.

Yesterday, Carnival Cruise (CCL) disclosed its Holland America line and Princess Cruise lines were the target of a cyber attack during May 2019. The company's investigation revealed the unauthorized third-party had access to certain email accounts containing employee and guest personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, government identification numbers, such as passport numbers, national identity card numbers, credit card, and financial account information, and health-related information.

Users of the Silicon Valley start-up trading platform Robinhood were none-too-pleased yesterday as a technical problem resulted in a system-wide outage that meant that its clients were unable to trade on the biggest one-day point gain in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Ouch.

After US equity markets close today, investors will be digging through several earnings reports including those from Ambarella (AMBA), Nordstrom (JWN), Ross Stores (ROST), and Urban Outfitters (URBN). For more details on those and other upcoming earnings reports, we suggest visiting Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: Genetics medicines company Passage Bio (PASG) is looking to price $7.4 million shares in the range of $16-$18. Environmental services company GFL Environmental (GFL) targets 73.2 million shares in the range of $20-$21. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: March 3: Before the market open, Gardner Denver (GDI) will replace Cimarex (XEC) in the S&P 500, and Cimarex Energy will replace Chesapeake Energy (CHK) in the S&P MidCap 400 March 3: 2020 Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



