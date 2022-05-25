Daily Markets: Market Looks Ahead to Fed Minutes

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board, with exception of Japan’s Nikkei and India’s Sensex which closed down 0.26% and 0.56%, respectively. Today’s results were more muted as Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.25%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.29%, Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.44% and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed ahead 0.88%. China’s Shanghai Composite led the way, closing up 1.19% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board with the exception of the UK, which is down slightly, and U.S. futures point to a relatively flat market open later this morning.

Stocks continue to look for more solid footing, with investors parsing through the latest handful of corporate earnings reports and a modicum of economic data while we wait for this afternoon’s release of the Fed’s May monetary policy meeting minutes. Exiting that meeting, Fed Chair Powell set expectations for additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the Fed’s June and July meetings, but this behind-the-scenes view may offer some clues as to how aggressive the Fed could be after those meetings. No doubt readers of these minutes will be looking at what Fed officials could be looking for to gauge success in their inflation fight, as well as how much pain is anticipated in the process. The Fed’s stated course paired with learnings from those meeting minutes will form the backdrop for Friday’s release of the April PCE Price Index, a key inflation indicator for the Fed.

Data Download

International Economy

This morning saw the final March release of Japan’s Leading Index at 100.8 which was adjusted down 0.20 from the preliminary release of 101.0. With the exception of the period during the pandemic, this reading lines up with historical averages over the past decade.

Germany Final Q1 GDP was announced showing some resiliency with 0.20% growth through the first quarter. The preliminary release was a positive sign that the country’s economy had managed to stave off its second quarter of declining growth. For reference, two consecutive quarters of negative growth is widely accepted as the signal that an economy is in recession. This release gives Germany a YoY growth rate of 3.70% which is a positive sign but is still lower than the pre-pandemic Q1 growth rate.

Both Germany and France released consumer confidence surveys with Germany’s June outlook coming in at -26, slightly lower than expectations of -25.2 but ahead of the prior -26.6 reading. France consumer confidence for May at 86.0 came in under expectations of 89 and the previous reading of 87.0.

Domestic Economy

Early morning we’ll get the latest weekly MBA Mortgage Applications data, which has been falling as consumers contend with the rising interest rate environment. At 8:30 AM ET, April Durable Orders will be reported, and the consensus calls for a 0.6% increase, a tad slower than the 0.8% gain reported in March. After the market open, the weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories data will be published what it says could influence how oil prices trade for the day. And as we discussed above at 2 PM ET, the minutes from the Fed’s May monetary policy meeting will be published.

Markets

A lack of conviction in Monday’s market rally paired with growth concerns following revised guidance from Snap (SNAP) and layoff news from Klarna led to a mixed day of trading yesterday. While the S&P 500 finished off its lows for the day, the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 2.35% while the Russell fell 1.56%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a modest move higher yesterday led by gains in McDonald’s (MCD), Verizon (VZ) and IBM (IBM). Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.14%

S&P 500: -17.30%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.00%

Russell 2000: -21.40%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -37.65%

Ether (ETH-USD): -47.42%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and Dycom (DY) will be among the handful of companies issuing their latest quarterly results.

While Nordstrom (JWN) reported a bottom-line loss of $0.06 per share, a tad worse than the expected $0.04 per share loss, revenue for the company’s April quarter jumped 18.6% YoY to $3.57 billion, beating the $3.29 billion consensus. Calling out strength in men's and women's apparel, shoes and designer segments, the company also shared its merchandise margins improved as a result of favorable pricing and lower markdown rates. For its full fiscal year, Nordstrom now sees EPS of $3.20-3.50 vs. the $3.17 consensus with revenue for the year up +6%-8% YoY, which suggests $15.7-$16.0 billion vs. the $15.6 billion consensus.

Shares of Intuit (INTU) moved higher in after-market trading last night after the small business, tax software and credit monitoring company posted fiscal better than expected quarterly results and raised its full year guidance for both its top and bottom lines. The new full year revenue guidance calls for $12.6-$12.7 billion, up from its previous guidance of $12.17-$12.30 billion and the $12.3 billion consensus.

Homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL) bested top and bottom-line expectations for its April quarter led by the 19% YoY increase in Home Sales revenue to $2.2 billion. Backlog value exiting the quarter was $11.7 billion, up 35% YoY with the number of homes in backlog up 16% YoY to 11,768. Per the company, "While demand is still solid, over the past month it has moderated from the unprecedented pace of the past two years as buyers adapt to higher mortgage rates and other macro-economic conditions." For its July quarter, Toll expects deliveries of 2,750 units with an average delivered price per home of $895-$915K.

Shares of fast-food company Wendy's (WEN) jumped in after-hours trading after its largest holder Trian Partners, run by investor Nelson Peltz, proposed a potential acquisition of the fast-food chain. In response, Wendy’s said it will “carefully” review any proposal submitted by Trian.

Starbucks (SBUX) and Bolthouse Farms announced entry into a definitive agreement for Bolthouse Farms to acquire the brand and business of Evolution Fresh.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) inked a global enterprise deal with automotive maker Stellantis (STLA), which will deploy Palantir’s Foundry operating system across its brands, business functions and plant locations.

IPOs

No initial public offerings (IPOs) are expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Box (BOX), elf Beauty (ELF), Guess? (GES), Mimecast (MIME), Nvidia (NVDA), Snowflake (SNOW), Splunk (SPLK), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, May 26

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: GDP (Second Preliminary Reading) – 1Q 2022

US: Pending Home Sales – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 27

US: Personal Consumption and Income – April

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Final) – May

Thought for the Day

“History provides a crucial insight regarding market crises: they are inevitable, painful and ultimately surmountable.” ~ Shelby M.C. Davis

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.