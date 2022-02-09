Daily Markets: Market Digest More Earnings but Waits for January CPI

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board as China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.79%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.81%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 1.03%, Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.08% India’s Sensex grew 1.14%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 2.06% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are advancing strongly and U.S. futures point to a strong market open later this morning.

With a light day of global economic data and another wave of corporate earnings inbound, investors will chew through those reports, revisiting demand expectations and cost assumptions as we wait for tomorrow’s January CPI report. Let's jump right into everything you need to know for today's trading.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci shared the U.S. is heading out of the "full-blown" pandemic phase. While he is hopeful all pandemic restrictions will end over the coming months, he acknowledges those decisions will be made at a local or state level.

International Economy

A very light day in impactful international economic releases as Italy announced December MoM Industrial Production contracting 1.00%. A contraction was expected but only to -0.60% which was a fairly soft end to 2021. Overall YoY production increased 11.80% in 2021 as compared to an 11.40% contraction in 2020. Expectations are that omicron-fueled staffing issues, continued supply chain issues, and a looming energy shortage will weigh heavily on not just Italy but the EU in general starting off 2022. The one bright spot is the ECB stating that due to U.S. Fed aggressiveness they do not feel compelled to be as hawkish themselves so the specter of a rapidly-rising rate environment in Europe doesn’t seem to loom as large as it might have.

Domestic Economy

Today sees a number of releases covering MoM Wholesale Inventories for December, WoW Mortgage Applications, and seven other weekly figures connected to the U.S. energy industry. Given the pledge made to support Europe in the event of a Russia/Ukraine linked energy shortage, odds are figures like WoW Refinery Utilization could show an expansion as compared to last week’s 1.00% contraction.

Yesterday, the House passed a funding bill that would prevent a government shutdown on Feb. 18, sending the measure to the Senate. The House approved bill would keep the government running at current levels through March 11.

Markets

Yesterday, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3%, and the Russell 2000 climbed 1.6%. Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher, including five that rose at least 1.0%. The materials sector was the top-performer with the information technology sector close behind, finishing up 1.3% on the day. Factoring in the day’s gains, here are how the major market indicators stack up on a YTD basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.4%

S&P 500: -5.1%

Nasdaq Composite: -8.9%

Russell 2000: -9.3%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -4.6%

Ethereum (ETH-USD): -15.2%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks, CVS Health (CVS), CME Group (CME), Honda Motor (HMC), II-VI (IIVI), Radware (RDWR), Trimble (TRMB), and Yum! Brands (YUM) will be among those companies issuing their latest quarterly results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported better than expected December quarter EPS of $5.58, well above the $5.29 consensus forecast as revenue for the quarter rose 22% year over year to match the consensus forecast. Chipotle’s same-store comps for the quarter topped its prior guidance coming in at 15.2% vs. the expected low-to-mid double-digits. Digital sales grew 3.8% and accounted for 41.6% of sales. For the current quarter, Chipotle sees same-store comp growth in the mid to high single digits and forecasts opening 235-250 restaurants in 2022.

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) are trading off in pre-market activity despite reporting December quarter results that handily beat consensus expectations with revenue soaring 70.2% YoY. Similar to other companies, Lyft shared omicron had a significant impact on ride-share activity in January but as the variant peaked, demand recovered toward the end of the month. That led Lyft to issue downside revenue guidance of $800-$850 million for the current quarter vs. the $983.2 million consensus. Lyft also shared it sees the worst of driver supply shortages are over.

Investors in Square (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Shopify (SHOP), and Toast (TOST) take note! Apple announced it will release a new Tap to Pay feature for the iPhone that allows essentially turns an iPhone into a point-of-sale terminal, allowing people to buy goods from merchants in the U.S. by either tapping their phones together or through the use of contactless credit cards. Payment firm Stripe was named as the first payment operator to offer the service.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Diodes (DIOD), Equifax (EFX), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), iRobot (IRBT), Mattel (MAT), MGM Resorts (MGM), PepsiCo (PEP), Sonos (SONO), Uber (UBER), and Walt Disney (DIS) will be among those companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, Feb. 10

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

Consumer Price Index – January

Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Feb. 11

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

UK: GDP (Preliminary) – 4Q 2021

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – December

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) - February

Thought for the Day

“In science fiction, a fantastic event or development is considered rationally.” ~ James Gunn

