Daily Markets: Major Inflation Report to Set Tone for Day's Trading

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mostly down except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite, which rose 0.52% and 1.46%, respectively. Korea’s KOSPI was lower by 0.34%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed down 0.48%, India’s Sensex fell 0.61%, Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 0.98% and Japan’s Nikkei led the way, falling 1.81% on the day. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

Before U.S. equity markets open this morning, the March reading for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released at 8:30 AM ET. The headline figure is expected to tick higher to +8.4% YoY from February’s +7.9% as disruptions and sanctions with the Russia-Ukraine war took effect. For market historians, such a print for March would be the first time the CPI has breached the 8% level since 1981, not to mention that this would be the 13th month above the Fed’s inflation target of 2%. The core CPI, which excludes the impact of food and energy prices, is also expected to have accelerated in March to +6.6% YoY vs. 6.4% in February. With the Fed widely expected to lift interest rates by 50 basis points at its upcoming monetary policy meeting in May, an even hotter-than-expected print could prompt speculation over what the Fed could do at its June meeting.

We would note that as we move forward from the March data, year-over-year CPI comparisons start to improve given the pick-up in inflation data that began in April of last year. At the same time, we’ve seen oil prices retreat of late as strategic reserves are poised to be released and the trickle-through at the gas pump has begun. Lumber prices have also continued to retreat. All of this suggests the March CPI print could be the peak. What we learn in the March Producer Price Index (PPI) and subsequent inflation data to be had in the coming weeks should help confirm that prospect.

A few hours after the March CPI data is reported, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard will speak on the economy before a virtual Wall Street Journal jobs summit. Ahead of tomorrow’s slated pick-up in March quarter earnings reports, investors will also be watching next steps in the Russia-Ukraine war amid reports Europe is considering sending more military equipment to Ukraine as sanctions against Russia have not had much impact as of yet.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of the March YoY Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI) which held fairly steady at 9.5% as compared to the previously reported 9.7%.

March YoY German CPI was reported this morning at 7.3% which was in line with both expectations and the previously reported figure. Some German sentiment figures were also released with the ZEW Current Situation at -30.8 and ZEW Economic Sentiment at -41.0. Both figures are down from their previous reading and while the Current Situation reading was close to estimates, Economic Sentiment surprised to the upside by 4.5 points, so there was some unexpected optimism in that figure.

February UK Unemployment was reported at 3.8%, slightly better than both the estimates of 3.9% for the period and the previous reading.

Domestic Economy

While we wait for the must-watch economic data point of the day, the March Consumer Price Index, to be reported, earlier this morning we learned the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for March fell to 93.2 from 95.7 in February, well below the expected reading of 95.3. That marks the third decline in as many months and falling to the lowest level since April 2020.

Above we touched on falling lumber prices, and they fell as much as 8.4% to $870 per 1,000 board feet yesterday, near four-month lows and extending a slump to 30% since early March.

And as COVID-19 cases rise across the country, Philadelphia is bringing back its indoor mask mandate for schools, daycares, businesses, restaurants, and government buildings.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Albertsons (ACI) and CarMax (KMX) are expected to report their latest quarterly results but investors should be on the lookout for those that pre-announced their March quarter results.

Honda Motor (HMC) is planning to launch 30 EV models globally by 2030 with production volume of more than 2 million units annually. Over the next 10 years, the company will allocate 5 trillion yen in the area of electrification and software technologies to further accelerate its electrification, including both R&D expenses and separate investments. Honda's overall R&D expenses budgeted for the period will be approximately 8 trillion yen.

Meta Platforms (FB) has started to test monetization in its metaverse, with new tools for one of its key applications to the virtual space it envisions. Per the company, a handful of creators have test access to tools that will let them sell virtual items and effects in Horizon Worlds.

Publicly traded investment fund SuRo Capital (SSSS) shared that it expects its March quarter net asset value to be $11.85-$12.55 per share, up from $11.72 in the December 2021 quarter.

IPOs

Genius Group (GNS) priced its IPO of ~3.3M shares at $6 per share.

Excelerate Energy (EE), a provider of flexible liquified natural gas solutions, is expected to price its IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no market-moving earnings reports expected but we will be watching for those that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, April 13

China: Import/Export – March

UK: PPI Output – March

UK: CPI -March

Eurozone: Industrial Production – February

Canada: Bank of Canada Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 14

Eurozone: ECB Governing Council decision on Monetary Policy

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Import/Export Prices – March

US: Retail Sales – March

US: Business Inventories – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 15

US: Empire State Index – April

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – March

Thought for the Day

