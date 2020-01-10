Daily Markets: Main Focus Is On December Employment Report

Today’s Big Picture

Who would have guessed that Iran could lob missiles into US-occupied bases in Iraq as US equity indices make new all-time highs, but that is the state of asset prices today. Yesterday the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 all closed at new record highs. As if that wasn’t enough, all 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the green in a relief rally as tensions with Iran appeared to recede. The CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) has fallen 10.6% since January 3rd - obviously.

Speaking of bizarre moves in asset prices, the Fed's portfolio of securities increased $18.6 billion over the past week with short-term bills accounting for the majority of changes. Since the in-no-way-anything-like-QE program began last September as the repo-market got wobbly, the Fed's balance sheet has increased by 10.3% and today sits just 7.5% below its all-time high. In other words, quantitative tapering is rapidly being reversed, but it certainly has had no effect on asset prices.

While the main focus today will be on the US December Employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics - more on that in our Data Download below - global markets are getting some additional lift on the latest update for the US-China phase-one trade deal. President Trump shared that signing could take place shortly after January 15 and negotiations for the next phase will begin immediately. TBD on when that next phase of the deal would be completed and inked.

Asian equities ended the week on a mostly higher note while European equities are mixed in mid-day trading. After hitting a new all-time high overnight, US equity futures point to a positive market open today.

Japan's November 2019 household spending fell 2% YoY, marking the second annual decline in spending in 2019 following October’s 5.1% YoY fall. In November, consumers dialed back purchasing following an October sales tax hike and as a typhoon disrupted business. Japan’s Leading Indicators for November declined to 90.9 from October's 91.6 reading but came in modestly better than the expected 90.6.

November industrial production data out of several Eurozone countries this morning came in modestly ahead of expectations:

November industrial production in Spain increased 2.1% YoY, rebounding from a 1.3% drop in October and beat market expectations for a 0.6% increase.

France's industrial production rose by 0.3% in November, beating market expectations that called for a 0.1% gain.

Italy's November industrial production inched 0.1% vs. expectations for a flat reading.

The big domestic economic news today will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics Jobs Report which is expected to report around 160k new jobs in December with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 3.5%. This will be a drop from November's 266k new non-farm payrolls, but that one was artificially high thanks to the thousands of General Motors (GM) employees returning to work after their October strike. Average Hourly Earnings are expected to increase by 0.3% in December MoM, which translates into 3.1% YoY, the same as in November. We’ll be paying even closer attention to the wage gains for non-supervisory employees, who account for roughly 80% of the workforce and enjoyed a 3.7% increase in pay during November, while overall wages grew just 3.1% as supervisor’ wages grew just 1.7%.

We’ll also be watching for the Commerce Department’s data on wholesale inventories for November, which are expected to have remained relatively flat from October at around $675.6 billion. October saw the ratio of inventory to sales for merchant wholesalers rise to its highest level since 2016 - mostly thanks to slowing sales.

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced it will acquire Dermira (DERM) for $1.1 billion in a transaction that is expected to close by quarter-end. Dermira's core product is Qbrexza (glycopyrronium) cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating).

Reports suggest Amazon (AMZN) is looking to expand its advertising business that includes selling ads on its Fire streaming television platform, to other streaming TV systems.

After spiking on takeout speculation that including mention of Walmart (WMT), shares of GrubHub (GRUB) have come back to earth after the company shared it "unequivocally" isn't running a sale process.

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees the 2020s leading to a breakthrough in augmented reality glasses that he thinks will “redefine our relationship with technology." Other key themes for the 2020s he sees include private social platform, decentralizing opportunities and new forms of digital governance.

Yesterday Apple (AAPL) shares gained 2.1%, reaching a new record high when Chinese government data revealed that iPhone sales increased by 18% in December.

Business process services company Synnex (SNX) bested quarterly consensus expectations by $0.74 per share. In addition to guiding the current quarter above expectations, the company announced plans to separate into two publicly traded companies and inched up its quarterly dividend by $0.025 to $0.40 per share. The two new companies will be SYNNEX Technology Solutions, an IT distribution, services and integrated solutions company, and Concentrix, a global CX solutions company. Immediately following the transaction, SYNNEX shareholders will own shares of both SYNNEX and Concentrix.

Intuitive Surgical reports (ISRG) issued upside guidance relative to consensus expectations for its December quarter. The company now sees revenue for the quarter of $1.278 billion vs. the prior guidance of $1.22 billion. The company shared December quarter worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 19% YoY and in 2019 worldwide da Vinci procedures increased by approximately 18% vs. 2018.

Shares of specialty retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) tumbled in after-market trading last night following the news total company sales for the two months ending Dec. 2019 rose 2.9% YoY, with comparable retail segment sales gaining 3% due to growth in online sales while retail store sales fell. Another data point for the accelerating shift toward digital commerce that is one aspect of Tematica's Digital Lifestyle investing theme.

Peloton (PTON) were hit yesterday following a Bloomberg report that gym chain operator and majority owner of SoulCycle, Equinox, is in talks to secure new funding from investors. Per the article, the proposed deal would help Equinox expand a digital platform designed to compete against Peloton.

After today’s US equity markets close there are no companies expected to report quarterly earnings. For a more detailed look at upcoming earnings reports, we recommend checking in with Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: There are no IPOs scheduled for this week. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: January 7-10: 2020 International CES January 15: President Donald Trump is expected to sign the phase one trade deal with China.



“A pessimist sees only the dark side of the clouds, and mopes; a philosopher sees both sides and shrugs; an optimist doesn’t see the clouds at all, he’s walking on them.” ~ Leonard Louis Levinson

