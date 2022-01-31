Daily Markets: Lunar New Year has Asian Markets on Pause

Today’s Big Picture

The majority of Asian markets are closed today and will be closed through much of this week as they celebrate the Lunar New Year. China’s Shanghai Composite, Taiwan’s TAIEX and South Korea’s KOSPI were all “unch” from Friday and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 1.07% on a shortened trading day. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.07% and India’s Sensex gained 1.42%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a mixed open.

The pace of December quarter earnings will slow a bit today before powering ahead this week, featuring a number of high profile reports from the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (FB), and Amazon (AMZN). On the heels of Apple’s (AAPL) better-than-expected results reports last week, odds are investors will be leaning on those reports as a further litmus test for growth stocks.

Data this week will start to bring the global economic performance of January into focus. With expectations for the number of Fed interest rate hikes climbing in recent days and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic sharing his view the Fed could hike interest rates by 50 basis points “if necessary,” all eyes will be what these reports reveal on the inflationary front. With even the White House looking to get ahead of Friday’s January Employment Report saying the omicron variant could make the report “look a little strange,” the headline data on the U.S. manufacturing and services economy could raise some eyebrows.

And as we start the week, geopolitical tensions over Ukraine will remain a cloud over the stock market. Some expect a confrontation between the U.S. and Russia at today’s United Nations Security Council. On Friday, the U.S. Pentagon said Russia had amassed enough forces to stage a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at a time of its choosing. As that meeting unfolds, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is close to agreement on a Russian sanctions bill that could include sanctions even if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The Qatari Ministry of Health approved the Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech's (BNTX) coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.

This week, Britain will begin offering vaccinations to children aged between 5 and 11 who are most at risk from coronavirus.

Despite approximately 90% of Canadian long-haul truckers being vaccinated, a convoy protesting national vaccine mandates has arrived in the country’s capital city of Ottawa, Ontario this weekend, snarling traffic and prompting officials to temporarily relocate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his safety. While the group is ostensibly protesting Canada’s vaccine mandate, there has been little said about the recent decision by U.S. officials to refuse entry to non-vaccinated truckers at the border.

International Economy

The private Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (which focuses on smaller export firms) contracted for the second time in three months in January, falling to 49.1, from 50.9, and close to its lowest point since the start of the pandemic. A national survey put this figure at 50.1 which while very close to the private survey keeps the metric above 50 and technically still in growth mode.

Preliminary Eurozone fourth quarter YoY GDP was released today at 4.60% 0.10% off estimates but 0.7% higher than the previous reading.

Later this morning, Germany will announce its latest YoY CPI, which is expected to come in slightly cooler at 4.4% as compared to the previous month’s 5.7%.

Domestic Economy

Soon after U.S. equities begin trading, the MNI Chicago Business Barometer will be reported as will the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index. While the Chicago PMI is expected to tick lower to 61.8 in January, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing index is expected to rebound to a reading of 8.5 for January from 8.1. Given the continued focus on supply chain issues and inflation, investors will be looking inside these two reports to see those pressures have lessened ahead of tomorrow’s Markit U.S. Manufacturing January PMI and the ISM Manufacturing Index for January.

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up a bill this week aimed at increasing competitiveness with China and supporting the U.S. chip industry, including $52 billion to subsidize semiconductor manufacturing and research.

Markets

What started off looking like another down day for equities instead finished sharply higher with all the major market indicators finishing the day in the green. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% on Friday, overcoming an early 0.8% decline, the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.7%, and the Russell 2000 finished 1.9% higher. Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher, led by the 4.3% gain in by the information technology sector. The energy sector (-0.6%) was the lone exception.

As we get ready to shut the books on the month of January with today’s market close, here’s how the major U.S. market barometers stack up YTD:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.4%

S&P 500: -7.0%

Nasdaq Composite: -12.3%

Russell 2000: -13.1%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading gets underway today, FirstCash (FCFS) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS) will be among the group of companies reporting their quarterly results.

Amid controversy and artists threatening to pull their content, Spotify (SPOT) will “add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources.”

Boeing (BA) is preparing to roll out its first new jet model in nearly five years - the 777x freighter - with a 50-plane commitment from Qatar Airways.

Private equity firms Elliott Management and Vista Equity are said near an agreement to purchase Citrix Systems (CTXS) for $104 per share in cash.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is said to have started the sales process for its Boots chain in the U.K. after confirming it was considering selling the unit earlier this month.

Pearson (PSO) agreed to buy the certification company Credly in a deal valued at $200 million.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) received a $16 per share cash offer from activist investor Land & Buildings.

IPOs

There are no IPOs expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alexandria RE (ARE), Cabot (CBT), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Harmonic (HLIT), Heartland Financial (HTLF), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF), and NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Japan: Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing (Final) – January

Germany: Retail Sales – December

France: CPI – January

Italy, France, Germany: Markit PMI Manufacturing (Final) – January

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing (Final) – January

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI (Final) – January

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - December

US: Markit Manufacturing PMI (Final) – January

US: Construction Spending – December

US: ISM Manufacturing – January

US: JOLTS Job Openings – December

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Eurozone: CPI - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Survey – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, Feb. 3

Japan: PMI Services – January

Italy, France, Germany: Markit PMI Services – January

Eurozone: Markit PMI Services – January

UK: CIPS Services PMI – January

Eurozone: PPI – December

Eurozone: Retail Sales – December

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity – 4Q 2021

US: Markit Services PMI – January

US: Durable Orders – December

US: Factory Orders – December

US: ISM Services Index – January

Friday, Feb. 4

Germany: Manufacturing Orders & Turnover – December

France: Industrial Production – December

US: Employment Report - January

Thought for the Day

“Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.” ~ Neale Donald Walsch

