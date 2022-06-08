Daily Markets: Lower Global GDP Forecasts Weigh on Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as South Korea’s KOSPI ended the day essentially flat, down 0.01%, and India’s Sensex closing off 0.39% while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed up 0.39% as energy gains were offset by financials. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.68%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.95% and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.04%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way rising 2.24% as mainland China tech companies jumped on a Wall Street Journal report that the PRC has concluded its probe into ride-sharing service Didi and has returned to supporting Chinese technology companies.

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board, led by the shortfall in German’s April Industrial Production figure relative to expectations and comments from Credit Suisse (CS) about challenging conditions in the current quarter, with reports suggesting it is weighing a fresh round of job cuts. Both the World Bank and OECD cut their respective GDP forecast for 2022. Citing energy and food prices, the toll from the Russia-Ukraine war, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a push by central banks to speedily raise rates, the World Bank cut its 2022 global growth forecast to 2.9% from 4.1% in January. The OECD similarly revised its 2022 GDP forecast to 3% from 4.5% in December. We’d also suggest readers check out the latest Atlanta Fed GDPNow model figures for the current quarter in today’s Data Download below, and yes, they too are meaningfully lower compared to just a few months ago.

Following two days of gains and this morning’s upward move in oil prices, U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning. With no major economic news and a considerable slowdown in the pace of corporate earnings, odds are equities are on a glide path until Friday’s May Consumer Price Index data. What’s uncovered in that print as well as the May Producer Price Index figure published next week will likely influence interest rate hike expectations for the Fed ahead of their next monetary policy meeting.

Data Download

International Economy

Wednesday, June 8

Japan released 1Q 2022 GDP showing a QoQ contraction of 0.50% and continuing the pattern of alternating expansion and contraction established since Q1 2021. As the pandemic continues to morph into an endemic scenario, we expect this economic volatility will subside.

German Industrial Production growth for April came in at 0.70% which, while a solid improvement over the previously reported 3.70% contraction fell short of expectations of 1.30% growth.

Final Eurozone GDP for 1Q 2022 was announced at 5.40%, slightly higher than the preliminary 5.10% figure.

Marking a world first, the European Union has agreed to a single charging port, USB-C connectors, for phones, tablets, e-readers, cameras, videogame consoles, and speakers under legislation that will take effect by fall 2024. While Apple’s (AAPL) uses Lightning connectors for the iPhone and certain iPad models, the company has already adopted USB-C connectors across its Mac line and higher-end iPads.

Domestic Economy

As of yesterday’s update of its GDPNow model, the Atlanta Fed now sees GDP for the current quarter at +0.9% vs. 2.5% in mid-May and 1.9% exiting April.

Markets

Yesterday the markets had a rocky start but quickly shrugged off Target’s (TGT) bloated inventory numbers to end the day with all the major indexes up close to 1.00% with the Russell 2000 gaining 1.57% on the day. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.69%

S&P 500: -12.70%

Nasdaq Composite: -22.18%

Russell 2000: -14.51%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -35.18%

Ether (ETH-USD): -51.78%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Brown-Forman (BF.B), Campbell Soup (CPB), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI), Thor Industries (THO), and Vera Bradley (VRA) are expected to report quarterly results.

O-I Glass (OI) raises its adjusted EPS guidance for the current quarter, seeing it exceed $0.65 and the $0.58 consensus as glass container shipments are up approx. 1% QTD through May.

Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD (BYDDY) is preparing to supply Tesla with batteries "very soon."

Plug Power (PLUG) will build a 35-tons-per-day green hydrogen generation plant at Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Europe. Under the agreement, the company plans to erect a 100-megawatt green hydrogen plant, using its own electrolyzer and liquefaction technology, on 28 acres of leased land.

Western Digital (WDC) is reviewing potential strategic alternatives aimed at further optimizing long-term value for its shareholders, including options for separating its market-leading Flash and HDD franchises. The announcement comes after activist Elliott Management disclosed a stake last month and pushed for the company to explore separating the company.

California-based electric scooter firm Bird Global (BRDS) is laying off 23% of its staff in an effort to cut costs.

IPOs

No new IPOs are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Couchbase (BASE), Five Below (FIVE), and Mission Produce (AVO) are among the handful of companies expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, June 9

China: Imports/Export – May

European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

Friday, June 10

Japan: PPI - May

China: CPI, PPI – May

Italy: Industrial Production - April

US: Consumer Price Index - May

US: Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations - June

Thought for the Day

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain.” ~ Dolly Parton

Disclosures

