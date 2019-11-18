Daily Markets: Low Volatility And New Highs Set The Tone For This Week

Today’s Big Picture

Last week capped the first half of the December quarter that saw US equity indices not only climb higher but put in several new highs along the way, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average piercing 28,000 for the first time ever on Friday. With its quarter to date rise of 7.3%, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) continues to outpace the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the small-cap ladder Russell 2000. So far impeachment hearings in the US seem to be a non-event for the markets as the combination of less disappointing-than-expected earnings, a dovish Fed and strong technical momentum have pushed the major US equity indices to new all-time highs while keeping volatility exceedingly low. We'd note the Volatility Index is near its 2019 lows and the S&P 500 has not had an intraday swing of even 1% in over a month.

Given recent downward revisions to US GDP forecasts (see below) as well as the September quarter earnings season that increasingly looks like yet another year over year contraction for the S&P 500 companies, the market's move direction in the near-term will likely continue to hinge primarily on US-China trade talks as well as dovish monetary policy. Over the weekend Chinese state media reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had "constructive discussions" concerning "each other's core concerns." Overnight, the People's Bank of China unexpectedly lowered one of its key interest rates for the first time since 2015. This morning, reports are circulating that the Trump administration is set to renew the 90-day extension of a license allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei.

We expect the stock market will interpret all of that as positive momentum for the expected phase-one deal, however, as we saw over the last several trading sessions there could be additional bumps in the path ahead. And a the risk of being overly redundant, our position remains the details of the phase-one deal, as well as those in follow-on trade agreements, will matter far more than simply inking a deal.

As we start the week off on a comparatively quiet data and earnings note, Asian equities finished trading today mixed with European equities in similar territory. US futures point to a positive open, which if held for the day would once again lead to another round of new all-time highs.

Last week 13 of the 25 economic data releases came in worse than expected or than the previous read while just 9 were stronger. The remaining matched expectations or were unchanged. That collected data prompted the Atlanta Fed to chop its GDPNow GDP estimate for the current quarter to 0.3% last Friday from 1.0% just a week prior. At the same time, the New York Fed to cut its GDP Nowcast forecast for the current quarter last Friday to 0.39% down from 0.73% the prior week and 1.76% as we enter the December quarter. As Lenore discussed Friday with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, it sure doesn’t seem like the market is focused on fundamentals, particularly economic ones.

Today is a light one in terms of economic data with the only major major report being the National Association of Home Builders Survey at 10 AM ET. During the week, we will see a pick up in the data to be had starting on Tuesday with October US housing starts and the weekly Redbook retail index. German inflation data and the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday are followed by the Flash November Eurozone Consumer Confidence, November Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, weekly jobless claims and existing home sales on Thursday. Closing out the week, Friday brings the latest October inflation data for Japan, several November Flash PMI readings from IHS Markit, November US Consumer Sentiment, and the November Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index.

While there are no market-moving earnings reports to be had this morning, there are several after the market close today that are likely to catch investor's eyes:

which is expected to report EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $645.1 million. Woodward (WWD) is expected to deliver EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $746.2 million.

is expected to report EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $5,382.4 million. For those looking for a more complete list, we suggest visiting Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

While corporate earnings are starting on a slow note this week, it will be one that has a heavy focus on retail with the likes of Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS) Target (TGT), Macy's (M), Foot Locker (FL) over the coming days. Even as Wall Street focuses on the respective quarterly results, there is a high degree of certainty investors will be parsing through company guidance to determine how realistic the rash of 2019 holiday shopping forecast are. Our last roundup showed those forecasts were looking for consumer spending to rise 3%-5% year over year this holiday season, with digital shopping continuing to outpace overall spending.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) has scheduled a conference call for investors and media today at 9 a.m. ET to provide a business update.

TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology (BDNCE) is in discussions with the "big three" recording labels: Universal Music, Sony Music (SNE) and Warner Music

HP (HPQ) unanimously rejected the unsolicited proposal from Xerox (XRX) but said it is open to exploring whether there is value to be created through a potential combination of the two companies.

United Bankshares (UBSI) and Carolina Financial (CARO) announced the two community banks will merge in a $1.1 billion transaction that is expected to close during the June 2020 quarter.

Switzerland's SIX Group announced a €2.8B bid for Spanish stock exchange BME, minutes after Euronext (EUXTF) confirmed its interest in the exchange.

Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) approved an $8.58 billion merger that would create the biggest casino operator in the U.S.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc , a real estate company that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties, is expected to price 7.5 million shares between $19 and $21 and begin trading on the NYSE on November 22nd. Software Acquisition Group Inc., a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, is expected to price 12.5 million shares at $10 on November 22nd and begin trading on Nasdaq Capital. Sitime Corp (SITM) , a provider of silicon timing systems solutions, is expected to price 4.3 million shares between $13 and $15 on November 21st. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world's crude and is the world's most profitable company - is set to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December. November 17th Saudi Aramco said in a press statement that it is looking to sell a 1.5% stake in the company which translates into about 3 billion shares with the indicative price range for the shares $8 to $8.53 for an IPO valuation of $1.6 to $1.7 trillion - yes, that's with a T. A final price is expected to be set on December 4th. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



November 19 - Google (GOOGL) launches streaming game service Stadia. November 21 - Tesla (TSLA) is expected to unveil its Cybertruck pickup in Los Angeles November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 5-6 - OPEC meeting December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal



“When you are courting a nice girl an hour seems like a second. When you sit on a red-hot cinder a second seems like an hour. That's relativity.” - Albert Einstein

