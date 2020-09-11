Daily Markets: Lofty Valuations and Upcoming Election Contribute to Rising Market Volatility

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed in positive territory and roughly in line as Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.74%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.78%, and China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.79%. South Korea’s Kospi Index was essentially flat on the day, up 0.01%. The major European indices were mixed by midday trading, and US equity futures indicate positive moves at the open after yesterday’s declines.

As we ramp up to the November 3rd US presidential election, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) announced yesterday in a blog post that they had identified groups tied to Russia, China, and Iran that had been active in disrupting the 2016 presidential election. Further, they announced that these groups have been particularly active this year as well and seem to be loosely aligned along party lines with China (“Zirconium”) targeting Democrat nominee Joe Biden and members of his campaign while Iran (“Phosphorous”) is focusing on individuals associated with President Donald Trump’s campaign. Russia, on the other hand (“Strontium,” previously identified as “Dancing Bear”), was not identified as targeting a particular party attacking “more than 200 organizations including political campaigns, advocacy groups, parties, and political consultants.”

The expectations for a turbulent time around the US presidential election has pushed companies to load up on low-cost debt now based on the expectations that the markets could get volatile in the coming months. Companies issued a record $210 billion in bonds in August, the most ever seen that month, with the trend continuing in the early days of September. This week alone, companies such as Nestlé (NSRGF), General Motors (GM), and Yum Brands (YUM) have raised $46 billion from bond issuance.

As a final note for today, this is a day that is difficult for many of us, as we remember what happened on this day 19 years ago. It is a day that brings much sadness, perhaps anger, and a powerful sense of loss. Today we remember the lives of those we lost and how such horrors revealed the countless heroes that quietly live amongst us, their power revealed when we need them most.

Data Download

International Economy

Inflation around the world remains muted to non-existent:

Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 0.5% YoY in August after falling 0.9% in July but rose 0.2% MoM.

Germany’s Wholesale Prices fell 2.2% YoY in August after falling 2.6% in July. On a MoM basis, prices also fell by 0.4%. The nation’s inflation rate rose to flat in August YoY after falling 0.1% in July. It’s Harmonised Inflation Rate dropped to -0.1% YoY from flat in July.

Spain’s Inflation Rate was down 0.5% YoY in August and flat MoM. It’s Harmonised Inflation Rate was down 0.6% YoY and also flat MoM.

The UK’s Industrial Production continues to be weak, rising 5.2% MoM in July but is still down 7.8% YoY, and improvement from the -12.5% YoY in July and better than the -8.9% expected. Manufacturing Production was down 9.4% YoY in July, up from -14.6% in June. The nation’s GDP is improving, up 6.6% MoM in July, while the 3-month average remains down 7.6% and YoY down 11.7% in July.

Spain’s Industrial Production is similar to the UK’s, down 6.4% YoY in July, an improvement from -14.3% in June.

China’s Outstanding Loan Growth was 13% YoY in August, with its M2 money supply rising 10.4% YoY. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into China rose 2.6% YoY in the first eight months of 2020 and rose 18.7% MoM.

Coronavirus

As the pandemic pain continues, countries are looking for ways to be able to interact. Japan and Singapore have agreed to allow essential business travel between them from September 18. Singapore is the first nation with whom Japan has made such an agreement. Business travelers will be required to undergo testing before and after travel as well as a “controlled itinerary” for the first 14 days.

Yesterday San Francisco’s Mayor announced that the city will allow additional re-openings starting on Monday that will include indoor personal services and indoor gyms with limited capacity.

California reported its biggest jump in daily deaths from Covid-19 in the past five days as the total number of lives lost nears 14,000.

The number of people hospitalized in Florida with Covid-19 has dropped below 3,000 for the first time in at least two months.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Producer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that while prices remain subdued thanks to the pandemic, there are some signs of rising pricing pressure, particularly among services and core goods. One area that is seeing particularly strong signs of inflation is in Health Care, where the PPI for Select Health Care Indices rose 3.2% YoY, the fastest on record for the series going back to 2010.

Thursday’s jobless claims report revealed that the labor market is no longer improving, with initial claims unchanged week-over-week for the first time since August 2019, remaining at an upwardly revised (from last week) 884,000, which was 34,000 higher than consensus forecasts for 850,000. While the reading is still much higher than the pre-pandemic record high of 695,000, it is at the lower end of those during the pandemic. More concerning is that including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), total initial claims rose to 1.7 million from 1.58 million last week and are at the highest level since July 24. This was the fourth consecutive week that both PUA claims and the total of PUA claims plus regular claims have risen week-over-week.

Non-seasonally adjusted initial claims rose by 20,100 to 857,100, which is the second consecutive weekly increase and puts claims at their highest level since August 20. Seasonally adjusted continuing claims were slightly higher as well, rising to 13.4 million from 13.3 million. This was the first week-over-week increase in five weeks.

The Weekly Consumer Comfort Index from Bloomberg remains well below the prior 2020 highs, but rose 2.7 points this past week, the largest 1-week increase since April 2009.

Recent data from the Census Bureau reveals how much harder the pandemic is hitting lower-income earners versus those with high incomes. More than 50% of households with income under $35,000 per year have reported losing employment income since March 13, while for those with incomes over $200,000, it is less than one-third. Nearly two thirds (64%) of those using “food stamps” reported income loss since the pandemic began. The divide between the haves and have-nots has only been worsened by this virus.

Later today in the US, we will get the August Inflation data, the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE), the Monthly Budget Statement from the federal government, and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report.

Markets

Well, that didn’t last. Wednesday’s rebound from the record-breaking 3-day tech correction lasted all of one day. Yesterday all the major US indices fell for the fourth time in the past five sessions. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.1%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.0%, the S&P 500 closed down 1.8% while both the S&P 500 equal weight and the Dow dropped 1.5%. The small-cap Russell 2000 was one of the strongest indices, falling just 1.2%, and the S&P 600 fell 1.3%. Breadth was also week, with only 55 of the S&P 500 stocks closing the day in the green. Bond yields flattened, and the USD dollar strengthened.

Stocks to Watch

August quarter results at Oracle (ORCL) that included EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $9.37 billion, handily topped expectations. Cloud services and license support revenue came in at $6.95 billion, matching expectations, while Cloud license and on-premise license of $886M came in ahead of the expected $738.9 million consensus. For its November quarter, Oracle sees EPS of $0.98-1.02 vs. $0.94 with revenue up +1-3% vs. the expected +0.2% increase.

Peloton (PTON) reported top and bottom-line beats for its June quarter and raised its outlook for both the current quarter and its FY21. During the June quarter Connected Fitness Subscription Workouts grew 333% to over 76.8 million, averaging 24.7 Monthly Workouts per Connected Fitness Subscription, versus 12.0 in the same period last year. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $720-730 million vs. the $514.89 million consensus with 1.32-1.33 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions. For its FY21, Peloton forecasts revenue between $3.5-3.65 billion vs. the $2.73 billion consensus with 2.05-2.10 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions.

MSC Industrial (MSM) shared its August revenue fell 9.7% YoY and issued downside guidance for the current quarter of $747.7 million vs. the $755 million consensus. Per the company, August’s average daily sales improved slightly in comparison to July, reflecting continued month-over-month improvement in manufacturing activity. Average daily sales of non-safety and non-janitorial products also improved sequentially, while average daily sales of safety and janitorial products remained stable month-over-month.

Chewy (CHWY) topped July quarter expectations on its top and bottom line and guided both the current quarter and full-year 2020 for which it sees nets sales between $6.775-$6.825 billion, up roughly 40% YoY. During the July quarter, the company’s active customers grow to 16.6 million; however, net sales per active customer rose 3.2% YoY to $356.

Speaking at a Bank of America (BAC) conference, Walt Disney (DIS) CFO Christine McCarthy shared the company expects to have “a little over 50%” of hotels and resorts by the end of its fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) reported its second-quarter comparable sales fell 87% at reopened stores. For the two-week period ended September 6, the company’s 68 stores open saw comparable-store sales fall 71%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Chief Executive Brian Niccol sees the restaurant’s digital sales reaching $2.4 billion this year, more than double the $1 billion it generated in 2019.

Century 21, the famous New York discount store chain, has become the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would file for bankruptcy and close all 13 of its locations after failing to receive money from its insurers.

Reports also suggest Town Sports International (CLUB) could file for bankruptcy as early as today as talks with Kennedy Lewis Investment Management for financing have stalled.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) disclosed approval of the plan for workforce reduction, impacting roughly 10% of its global workforce. The company expects to incur employment termination and related costs in the estimated range of $50-55 million. Booking continues to expect it will reduce Booking.com’s global workforce by up to 25%, including those employees impacted by the approved plan announced today.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on upcoming reports to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark:

September 15: Empire Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization

September 16: August Retail Sales, MBA Mortgage Applications, Business Inventories, TIC Flows, Homebuilder Sentiment, FOMC Rate Decision

September 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort

September 18: Options Expiration, University of Michigan Sentiment

September 21: Chicago Fed Activity

September 22: Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

September 23: IHS Markit Flash PMI data (September), FHFA Home Prices, MBA Mortgage Applications

September 24: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

September 25: Durable Goods, Capital Goods

September 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence

September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales

October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending

October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods

Thought for the Day

“You need a strong end to the week, not a weak end.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

Microsoft (MSFT) is constituents in the Tematica Research’s Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

is constituents in the Tematica Research’s Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Peloton (PTON) are constituents in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

