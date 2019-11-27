Daily Markets: Lighter-Than-Usual Volumes Expected Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

The will-they-won't-they trade battle continues to dominate the markets today as investors' focus shifts towards turkey and pumpkin pie on a day we expect will see lighter than usual volumes thanks to the upcoming holiday.

Asian shares were mixed today as US-China trade continues to dominate the markets. European stocks hit a 4-year high in early trading after President Trump said on Tuesday that the US and China are in the "final throes" of securing a trade deal.

US Futures point to positive moves at the open. Today's market action is likely to be subdued with falling trading volume as many in the US either begin their pre-Thanksgiving travel or make the last mad dash to get all the fixins for tomorrow's festivities with family, friends and other loved ones. As the last of the turkey, trimmings and pie (oh the pie!) are digested, some consumers will look to get an early jump on Black Friday shopping as the start of the holiday spending weekend begins and ends with Cyber Monday. Like many others, we too, plan on taking a respite to recharge and get ready for the December push to the end of 2019.

As such, we'll see you back here on Cyber Monday, and when we do, we'll be sure to talk all things holiday shopping as well as how the major US equity indices fared in November. With just a few days to go in the month, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is the quarter to date leader by a nose compared to the Nasdaq Composite Index, and both are well ahead of the S&P 500 and the Dow.

Between the holiday spending tallies and the rash of economic data to be had, December is going to start with a bang. Rest up, and happy Thanksgiving to one and all!

Nasdaq is on pace to surpass the New York Stock exchange this year with both the number of initial public offerings and the total amount raised for the first time since 2012. Per data from Dealogic, through the first 11 months of the year, Nasdaq (NDAQ) raised $32 billion across 153 IPOs, beating out the NYSE's (ICE) $26 billion across 46 listings.

This morning China's Industrial Profits year-to-date through October contracted further, falling -2.9% from September's -2.1% decline, falling 9.9% year-over-year.

Germany's deflationary trend continues as import prices year-over-year fell -3.5% in October from the -2.5% decline in September, slightly better than expectations for a -3.6% decline.

Consumer Confidence in November for France rose to 106 from 104 in October, beating expectations for a decline to 103. Italian Consumer Confidence moved in the other direction, falling to 108.5 in November from 111.5 in October, versus expectations for an increase to 111.7. Italy's Business Confidence also contracted, falling from 99.5 in October to 98.9 in November versus expectations for an increase to 98.9.

Turning to the US economy, later today, we'll get the October data for Personal Income & Spending, Durable Orders, Pending Home Sales, Chicago PMI, Core PCE Price Index, and the second estimate for Q3 GDP. Given the seasonality of the housing market, we're not looking for all that much in the pending home sales data, but we will be digging into the Personal Income & Spending report, matching it up against 2019 holiday shopping expectations. Also, given the modest rebound in the October ISM Manufacturing Index, we'll be looking for confirmation in the October core capital goods order data. This afternoon, we'll get the latest Fed Beige Book, which tallies anecdotal comments from the Fed's various regional banks.

Deere & Company (DE) this morning reported better than expected EPS and revenue but warned that agricultural and construction equipment sales in the coming fiscal year are likely to decline sharply thanks to the ongoing trade wars. Adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October were down 11.6% from the same period last year, but one cent better than expected. Shares fell 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company's earnings release.

While Autodesk (ADSK) served up better than consensus quarterly results, the company's outlook for the current quarter did not live up to Wall Street expectations, and shares fell in after-hours trading last night.

For the third time in the past two weeks, the Federal Aviation Authority issued another statement on the certification of the 737 Max, this time saying, "The FAA has not completed its review of the 737 Max aircraft design changes and associated pilot training. The agency will not approve the aircraft for return to service until it has completed numerous rounds of rigorous testing." With less than 40 days left in 2019, this calls into question Boeing's (BA) assertion that deliveries of this model could begin in December. Shares were relatively unchanged yesterday.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) spent the day mostly in the red, finishing after-hours trading down -3.4% from Monday's close after reporting better-than-expected EPS but revenue that was below expectations. During its earnings conference call, the company trimmed its 2020 revenue guidance to $91.8-$92.5 billion from the prior $93.0-$94.5 billion and the $93.47 billion consensus.

Cannabis stocks have been taking it on the chin again this week following the FDA issuing warning letters to 15 companies for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD) in ways that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). "As outlined in the warning letters issued today, these particular companies are using product webpages, online stores and social media to market CBD products in interstate commerce in ways that violate the FD&C Act, including marketing CBD products to treat diseases or for other therapeutic uses for humans and/or animals. Other violations include marketing CBD products as dietary supplements and adding CBD to human and animal foods." The full FDA press release can be read here .

Retailer Guess? (GES) saw its shares rise over 5.5% during yesterday's regular trading hours but then fell over 7% (ended down -0.2% from Monday's close) in after-hours trading when the company reported an EPS beat but a miss on revenue.

VMWare (VMW) reported better than expected quarterly results last night with both licensing and service revenue ahead of expectations. The company offered mixed guidance for the current quarter with overall revenue of $2.95 billion vs. the $2.92 billion consensus but trimmed its EPS expectations. VMWare also sees revenue rising in the low double digits for its coming fiscal year vs. the consensus forecast of +10.3%.

There are no companies expected to report quarterly earnings after today's US market close or on Friday. Readers that are game to get a jump on the more than 90 companies reporting their quarterly results next week should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world's crude and is the world's most profitable company - is set to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December. November 17th Saudi Aramco said in a press statement that it is looking to sell a 1.5% stake in the company which translates into about 3 billion shares with the indicative price range for the shares $8 to $8.53 for an IPO valuation of $1.6 to $1.7 trillion - yes, that's with a T. A final price is expected to be set on December 4th. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark: November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 2 - Apple (AAPL) Press Event December 5-6 - OPEC meeting December 15 - New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal December 20 - US government funding



