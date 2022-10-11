Daily Markets: Kyiv Bombings, Recession Concerns Weigh on Global Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite which eked out a 0.19% gain. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.40%, India’s Sensex fell 1.46%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 1.83% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei closed 2.23% and 2.64% lower, respectively. Taiwan’s TAIEX set the pace, down 4.35% on a broad market decline led by Electronic Technology and Health Technology names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough open later this morning.

A confluence of factors is leading stocks lower this morning, including fresh Russian strikes in Ukraine that prompted a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders later today. Ahead of that gathering, U.S. President Biden pledged continued U.S. security assistance “including advanced air defense systems.” Added to the mix are comments from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon that current economic conditions will likely push the U.S. into a recession in the next six to nine months, amid "very serious" headwinds like inflation, rising interest rates, quantitative tightening and the war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg reports that according to an analysis conducted by Goldman Sachs (GS), Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) faces a capital shortfall of as much as 8 billion Swiss francs ($8 billion) in 2024. And in addition to its existing daily conventional gilt purchase auctions, the Bank of England widened its intervention in the debt markets to include inflation-linked bonds following the sharp rise in yields between October 11-14. We’d share with readers that all of this is unfolding as the S&P 500 tests a key support level at 3,600.

With the market and investors seemingly having a full plate with those developments, we’d remind readers tomorrow brings the September Producer Price Index and the beginning of the September quarter earnings season.

Data Download

International Economy

Mainland China reported 427 new symptomatic Covid cases on Monday in more than 20 of the country’s province-level regions. Including infections without symptoms, the daily case count surpassed 2,000 and came from nearly all 31 province-level regions. According to a model from Nomura, ~4.8% of China’s gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, up from 4.3% a week ago.

UK unemployment fell to 3.5% for the three months to August, its lowest since 1974, from 3.6% in the previous period and compared to market forecasts of 3.6%.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 92.1 in September from 91.8 in August, beating the 91.8 consensus forecast. Of those surveyed, 46% reported job openings that were hard to fill, down three points from August and remaining historically high. The difficulty in filling open positions is particularly acute in the transportation, manufacturing, and construction sectors. Inflation remained the most important problem for small-business owners with 30% of September survey respondents citing it, up from 29% the month before.

Markets

Markets continued to extend losses from last week as the Dow declined 0.32%, the Russell 2000 fell 0.60%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.75% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.04% lower. Sectors were mixed yesterday with Energy, Technology and Real Estate taking the biggest hits. Positive sectors included Utilities, Materials, and Consumer Staples. In individual names, both AutoZone (AZO) and Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) rallied yesterday on upward price target adjustments.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -19.64%

S&P 500: -24.21%

Nasdaq Composite: -32.62%

Russell 2000: -24.65%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.74%

Ether (ETH-USD): -64.99%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AZZ (AZZ) is expected to report its latest quarterly results. Readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Engineered component company Leggett & Platt (LEG) issued downside guidance for 2022 with EPS of $2.30-$2.45 vs. its prior guidance of $2.65-$2.80 and the $2.71 consensus. Revenue for the year is now expected to be in the range of $5.1-5.2 billion down from $5.2-5$.4 billion vs. the $5.32 billion consensus. The cuts primarily reflect lower volumes than previously expected, reduced production, slower than anticipated cost recovery in Automotive, and operational inefficiencies in Specialty Foam.

XPO Logistics (XPO) announced its board of directors approved the previously announced separation of its tech-enabled brokered transportation platform, RXO, through the distribution of all of the outstanding shares of common stock to holders of XPO common stock. After the transaction, RXO will be the fourth largest broker of full truckload freight transportation in the United States, with a proprietary digital freight marketplace, access to massive truckload capacity, and complementary brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. XPO will be a leading provider of less-than-truckload transportation in North America, with a European transportation business that the company plans to divest.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is eliminating 16% of its workforce, ~30 positions, following the decision not to file a supplemental New Drug Application for fostamatinib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

CME Group (CME) announced that its quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) reached 6.1 million contracts in 3Q 2022, up 21% year on year. Reflecting all trading reported from outside the United States, volume was driven largely by 36% growth in Foreign Exchange products, a 32% increase in Interest Rate products, and a 25% growth in Equity Index products.

Argo Blockchain (ARBK) mined 215 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent in September compared to 235 BTC in August, mainly due to a 12% increase in average network difficulty during September.

According to data released today by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), China's wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached a record 675K units in September vs. 664K estimates. September also marked the second consecutive month of more than 600K units.

Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Early Access sale kicks off today and runs through tomorrow.

Meta Platforms (META) hosts is Connect 2022 conference today during which the company is expected to unveil its Quest Pro headset as well as share an update about the VR developer ecosystem and the metaverse.

IPOs

As of now, it looks like a rather quiet week on the IPO front. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today, but as we mentioned above, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, October 12

Japan: Core Machinery Order – August

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – August

Eurozone: Industrial Production - August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – September

Thursday, October 13

Japan: Producer Price Index – September

Germany: Consumer Price Index - September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, October 14

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, Imports/Exports – September

US: Retail Sales – September

US: Import/Export Prices – September

US: Business Inventories – August

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – October

Thought for the Day

“It’s not an experiment if you know it’s going to work.” ~ Jeff Bezos

