Daily Markets: June Consumer Price Index: Has Inflation Peaked or Is There More Pain Ahead?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.22% and India’s Sensex fell 0.69% while China’s Shanghai Composite eked out a 0.09 gain, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.31%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.47% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.54% higher. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, 2.68% higher on anticipation of a relaxing of Chinese Covid policies as well as a shift in sentiment regarding Chinese technology policy directives. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a modest open later this morning.

At 8:30 AM ET, the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be reported. How the data comes in relative to expectations and compared to the May data could either signal inflation has indeed peaked, or lead investors to conclude the Fed has more work to be done when it comes to fighting inflation. As such, soon after the June CPI report is in hand, we’ll have a much firmer grasp on how U.S. equity markets will open for trading.

Consensus expectations for the headline CPI figure call for a modest move higher to +8.8% YoY in June vs. +8.6% in May. For the core CPI that strips out food and energy costs, the June figure is expected to dip to 5.7% from May’s 6.0% reading. We could see this “split decision” given that gas prices peaked in June and food prices continued to move higher during the month, while used car prices, which soared in 2021 and are still up big in 2022, have started to roll over according to data published by Manheim.

When examining the report, the question economists, investors, and Fed watchers will be asking is: “What will this mean for the Fed?” If the data is hotter than expected, odds are revisions to the CME FedWatch Tool will call far more hawkish actions. If the data points to inflation having peaked, we could see the modest expectations for a 100-basis point move at the upcoming July monetary policy meeting dialed back. If we get a split decision, where one of the indicators is hotter than expected but the other inches lower, odds are the Fed will lean toward being more hawkish if only to restore credibility and get inflationary pressures under control sooner than later. Of course, that will be today, and we’ll be having a Groundhog Day moment tomorrow when we do all of this all over again with the June Producer Price Index report.

Data Download

International Economy

China's exports grew by 17.9% YoY $331.3 billion in June, well ahead of the forecasted increase of 12% YoY and up from May’s 16.9% gain. This marked the biggest rise in shipments since January and points to further supply chain and logistics improvement as covid restrictions eased.

The annual Inflation Rate in Germany slowed for the first time in five months to 7.6% YoY in June, easing from the 7.9% in May. The Harmonized Inflation Rate, which compares to other Consumer Price Index metrics in the Eurozone rose 8.2% YoY in June, down from 8.7% in May.

Industrial production in the UK rose 1.4% YoY in May, a tad slower than the upwardly revised 1.6% YoY reading for May, but far better than the expected 0.3% fall.

Turning to the Eurozone, May Industrial Production rose 1.6% YoY, rebounding from back-to-back losses in March and April. On a sequential basis, Industrial Production rose 0.8% in May vs. 0.5% in April and the expected 0.3% for the month.

Domestic Economy

Citing recent downward revisions to first quarter U.S. GDP output and consumer spending growth, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for U.S. GDP to 2.3% in 2022 from 2.9% in late June.

For the week ending July 8, the American Petroleum Institute reported a build of 4.76 million barrels of oil, a build of 2.92 million barrels, a 3.26 million increase in distillate inventories and Cushing inventories up 298K barrels. Energy investors will look to corroborate those findings with data released later today from the Energy Information Administration.

Markets

Markets closed down yesterday with the Dow dropping 0.62% and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling 0.92% and 0.95%, respectively. Small caps were least impacted as the Russell 2000 ended the day off 0.22%. All 11 S&P sectors ended lower. Energy was the weakest, with crude down 8%, falling below $96 a barrel. Infotech ended in the red as well, with cloud names dropping following a 12.74% drop in ServiceNow (NOW) after the CEO warned of macro headwinds including inflation, war in Europe and a strong dollar.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -14.74%

S&P 500: -19.88%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.00%

Russell 2000: -23.95%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -59.25%

Ether (ETH-USD): -71.12%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Fastenal (FAST) are expected to report their latest quarterly results but given we are in the quiet period for companies, readers should be on watch for earnings pre-announcements.

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) announced a new corporate leadership structure, uniting its three lines of businesses (Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Beauty) into a single organization, a move that targets $40 million in cost reduction opportunities.

In light of the challenging macro environment, Arrival (ARVL) proposed a reorganization of its business as it focuses on starting production of the Arrival Van in Q3. The proposal targets 30% cost cuts, potentially impacting up to 30% of the company’s employees.

As expected, Twitter (TWTR) is suing Elon Musk over the incomplete $44 billion acquisition of the company.

In a message to employees, Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed the company will slow its pace of hiring and will consolidate overlapping investments. That news comes on the heels of Microsoft (MSFT) sharing it cut a small number of workers as a result of a strategic realignment after the company revised its financial guidance lower in June. Last week, Meta Platforms (META) decreased its 2022 target for adding software engineers to 6,00-7,000 from 10,000.

Match Group (MTCH) the parent company of several popular dating apps, including Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder and Hinge, has acquired dating app The League that looks to match career focused people looking for a long-term relationship.

IPOs

COVID-19 test marketer Virax Biolans Group (Nasdaq) targets its shares debuting on July 14. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Washington Federal (WAFD) is expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, July 14

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - May

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – June

US: Fed Beige Book

Friday, July 15

China: Housing Prices, Industrial Production, Retail Sales – June

China: China Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI – July

China: 2Q 2022 GDP

UK: Car Registrations – June

Germany: Car Registrations – June

Italy: Consumer Price Index - June

US: Retail Sales – June

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – July

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – June

US: Business Inventories – May

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

Thought for the Day

“Choose those who choose you.” ~ Anonymous

