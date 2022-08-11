Daily Markets: July PPI Shows Surprise Decline Month Over Month

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board, except for Japan’s Nikkei, which closed down 0.65% on industrials and Technology sector earnings news. Otherwise, regional markets carried on the CPI party with India’s Sensex rising 0.88%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gaining 1.20% China’s Shanghai Composite advancing 1.60% and both South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX closing up 1.73%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way, up 2.40%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning and interestingly, at the point of this writing at least, VIX is also higher.

Following the lighter than expected July Consumer Price Index report that dialed back the pace of Fed rate hike expectations and sparked yesterday’s market rally, we have another look at inflation data this morning with the July Producer Price Index (PPI). The PPI showed a decline of 0.5% compared to an expected increase of 0.2%, bringing the headline PPI figure to 9.8% YoY, versus an expected 10.4%. Stocks rallied on the news as of this writing, and we could see the S&P 500 test the 4,300, a hard level of technical resistance.

With no other major economic data points nor any market moving earnings reports to be had today, one way or another the outcome of the July PPI report will the main driver of the trading day ahead. While the inflation data may be interpreted as showing progress in the Fed’s fight against inflation, odds are this plan isn’t coming in for an immediate landing but rather on a slow approach to the Fed’s 2% inflation target. This likely means the central bank will continue to increase rates, just at a slower clip. With some time to go until the Fed’s September meeting, we expect them to maintain their data dependent mantra ahead of more confirming updates. Yesterday, San Francisco President Mary Daly shared she isn’t ruling out a 75-basis point rate hike at the September meeting, but signaled “her initial support for the Fed to slow the pace of its interest rate increases.”

Data Download

International Economy

Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed July auto sales surged 29.7% YoY to 2.42 million units, a faster clip than June’s 23.8% YoY increase. Sales of new energy vehicles, which include pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, jumped 120% vs. year ago levels during July. A combination of easing covid restrictions and government incentives were cited as reasons for the increase.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the July Producer Price Index report we touched on above, at 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the latest weekly figures for initial and continuing jobless claims. Mid-morning the Energy Information Administration will publish its latest Natural Gas Inventory data.

CBOT lumber futures were up for the third straight day yesterday hitting their highest intraday price since July 22, following production cuts at West Fraser Timber (WFG) that amount to ~2.5% of its total North American capacity.

Markets

With markets paying more attention to the July MoM 0% CPI print than the YoY 8.5% version optimism was the tone yesterday. Readers of a certain age will note I did not categorize the feeling as “exuberant” if only because while it does seem that inflation has at least started to roll over we are still at least 4X over the Fed target. Still, all sectors were up yesterday leading to the Dow posting gains of 1.63%, the S&P 500 rising 2.13%, the Nasdaq Composite adding 2.89% and the Russell 2000 closing up 2.95%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.33%

S&P 500: -11.66%

Nasdaq Composite: -17.83%

Russell 2000: -12.30%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -48.66%

Ether (ETH-USD): -49.94%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Canada Goose (GOOS), Cardinal Health (CAH), Dillard’s (DDS), Hanesbrands (HBI), Nio (NIO), Primo Water (PRMW), US Foods (USFD), Utz Brands (UTZ), and Warby Parker (WRBY) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported June quarter top and bottom-line results that bested consensus expectations, spurred on by the 72% YoY revenue increase at its Parks, Experiences and Products segment. The company’s Disney+ subscriber base grew 31% YoY to $152.1 million while Hulu’s subscriber base grew 8% to 46.2 million and the one for ESPN+ jumped 53% to 22.8 million. Disney announced that in addition to launching an ad-supported Disney+ subscription in the US on December 8, it is also boosting prices for its no-ad options.

Google Fiber (GOOGL) is expanding into Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, and Nevada in the coming years according to Reuters, a move that bring the offering to a total of 22 metro areas.

June quarter results at Dutch Bros (BROS) were mixed relative to expectations with revenue, up more than 44% YoY, outpacing the consensus while its EPS for the quarter came in lighter than the consensus. The company shared its July system same-store sales stabilized, declining only -0.9% with incremental traffic improvement. Dutch reaffirmed its 2022 guidance with revenue of at least $715 million vs. the $711.86 million consensus.

Sonos (SONO) modestly missed June quarter EPS expectation but its revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% YoY to $371.8 million, well below the $421.55 million consensus. Citing the macroeconomic backdrop, the company cuts its 2022 outlook to $1.73-$1.755 billion vs. the $1.96 billion consensus and its prior guidance of $1.95-$2.0 billion.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Companies expected to report their latest quarter results after today’s market close include Flower Foods (FLO), ForgeRock (FORG), indie Semiconductor (INDI), Poshmark (POSH), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Sierra Wireless (SWIR), and Toast (TOST). Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, August 12

Japan: Thomson Reuters Ipsos Monthly Global Primary Consumer Sentiment Index - August

China: China Thomson Reuters Ipsos Monthly Global Primary Consumer Sentiment Index - August

Eurozone: Industrial Production - June

US: Import/Export Prices – July

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – August

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

