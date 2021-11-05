Daily Markets: Jobs Report to Help Close Out the Week

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished the week on a mixed note as the Hang Seng closed down 2.68% for the week, the Korea KOSPI Composite was off 1.34% and China’s Shanghai Composite was off 0.76%. Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 1.50% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 saw a 2.50% gain, and India’s Sensex remained closed for Diwali but finished the week up 1.30%. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were modestly higher and U.S. futures point to positive open later this morning.

Before U.S. equities begin trading, we’ll get the October Employment Report, which is expected to show 400K jobs were created during the month, up from 194K in September. Following the Fed’s as expected bond tapering announcement mid-week, the October Employment Report won’t factor quite so much in assessing the Fed’s thinking, but it will be used as a barometer for the speed of the domestic economy and how quickly it is recovering from the Delta variant. As we head into the holiday shopping season, which for some has already begun, wage gains and hourly earnings will be additional focal points in the report. Consensus expectations call for a 4.8% YoY increase in average hourly earnings.

Data Download

International Economy

China's National Development and Reform Commission said that coal inventories at power plants have returned to normal levels.

Property developer Kaisa Group (KKPFF) missed a debt payment to onshore investors and Evergrande (EGRNF) faces a Saturday deadline to make up $82.5 million in missed payments.

Germany’s Industrial Production fell 1.1% MoM in September after falling 3.5% in August and compared to expectations for a 1.0% increase.

Industrial Production in France fell 1.3% MoM in September following a 1.0% MoM increase in August and compared to expectations for a more moderate -0.5% fall.

Retail sales in the Eurozone came in better than expected for September, rising 2.5% YoY after being up 1.5% the prior month. However, on a MoM basis, September retail sales for the territory fell 0.3%, missing the expected 0.2% increase and falling from August’s 1.0% gain.

Markets

Strength in large cap tech stocks drove domestic equity indices higher yesterday with the S&P 500 gaining 0.4%, setting yet again intraday and closing record highs. The Nasdaq 100, which is heavily exposed to big-cap growth, rallied 1.3% to outdo the record-setting advance in the Nasdaq Composite. Limping behind were both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000, both of which closed 0.1% lower on the day.

Stocks to Watch

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before domestic equity markets open for trading, Canada Goose (GOOS), Cinemark (CNK), DraftKings (DKNG), Groupon (GRPN), Honda Motor (HMC), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), and Tenneco (TEN) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Online travel company Expedia Group (EXPE) is seeing a 10%+ gain in overnight trading so far this morning as the quarantine and lockdown mentality (with the help of various vaccine programs) finally began to lift and people resuming travel. Q3 figures showed YoY growth that exceeded analysts’ expectations posting adjust EPS of $3.53 as compared consensus estimates of $1.68.

Event coordinator Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is also seeing a strong pre-market showing currently up roughly 5.50% as they too benefited from eased pandemic restrictions posting revenues of $2.7 billion as compared to analyst expectations of $2.02 billion and topping even the most optimistic estimate of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

RF semiconductor company Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) reported better than expected September quarter EPS that handily topped the consensus forecast while revenue for the quarter rose 37% YoY, matching the consensus forecast. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $1.475-$1.525 billion with EPS of $3.10 at the midpoint of its revenue range.

Peloton (PTON) shares are falling in pre-market trading after reporting a larger than expected quarterly loss and cutting its full-year outlook. According to the company, a softer than anticipated start to the current quarter combined with challenged visibility into the near-term operating performance has led it to "re-calibrate" the fiscal year outlook that now calls for full-year revenue of $4.4-$4.8 billion vs. the prior view of $5.4 billion. Management noted that “some significant changes made by Apple that are leading to some targeting headwinds” - another mention of the new privacy options Apple made available with its newest operating systems.

Uber (UBER) reported worse than expected bottom line results for its September quarter even as revenue for the quarter rose 70% YoY to $4.8 billion, outpacing the $4.41 billion consensus. Baked into that reported bottom line results was a $ 2billion hit from the revaluation of Uber's equity investments in Didi that was partially offset by aggregate unrealized gains related to the revaluation of Uber's Zomato, Aurora, and Joby stakes. Turning back to the operating business, Gross Bookings grew 57% YoY to $23.1 billion with Mobility Gross Bookings of $9.9 billion (+67% YoY) and Delivery Gross Bookings of $12.8 billion (+50% YoY). For the current quarter, Uber sees Gross Bookings of $25-$26 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $25-$75 million.

Quarterly results at Dropbox (DBX) topped consensus expectations on both its top and bottom lines as the number of paying users rose to 16.49 million, up from 15.25 million a year ago. Exiting the quarter, the company’s ARR stood at $2.2 billion, up more than $52 million QoQ and 12% YoY. For the current quarter, Dropbox sees revenue of $556-559 million vs. the $553.4 million consensus.

Even though its system-wide sales rose 53.1% YoY, Same-Shack sales climbed 24.8% YoY, and its September quarter revenue jumped 48.7% YoY Shake Shack (SHAK) came up short of consensus expectations. The company also guided current quarter revenue to $193.5-$200 million vs. the $202 million consensus. It also discussed the impact of food inflation on its bottom line - “As just one example, beef, the largest part of our basket was up approximately 30% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year and up high single-digits from just the second quarter. With supply chain inflation and disruptions being felt across the globe, we’re expecting our cost of goods to remain elevated over our historical levels for the foreseeable future.” And if you’re thinking that means Shake Shak lifted its prices to offset that pressure, you’d be correct - in mid-October, it took “an additional 3% to 3.5% in price across our regional price tiers.”

Norton LifeLock (NLOK) reported September quarter EPS of $0.43 per share, $0.01 ahead of the consensus forecast, even as revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% YoY to $692 million, a tad below the $695.3 million consensus. Bookings for the quarter rose 7% to $681 million and its direct customer count exiting the quarter was 23.3 million, up 2.6 million.

Pfizer (PFE) shared that its Covid-19 pill (recently approved for use in the UK), used with an HIV drug, cut the risk of COVID related hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults who’ve been exposed to the virus. The company expects to submit data to the FDA “as soon as possible.”

IPOs

The Real Good Food Company (RGF) priced its 5.3 million share IPO at $12. For more, visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

M&A Activity

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) is exploring strategic options for its Media Networks (Starz) business.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no companies expected to report their earnings after today’s market close. Talk about a nice way to close out the week after all those reports in the last few days. Those looking to get a jump on the earnings reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 9: PPI, API Crude Oil stock change

November 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims, Wholesale inventories, EIA Crude and Gasoline stocks, Monthly budget statement

November 12: JOLTs report, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index

November 16: Retail Sales, Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, API Crude Oil stock changes

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

