Daily Markets: Jobs Numbers Come in At 315,000, Roughly As Expected

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Several markets closed near flat with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.04%, China’s Shanghai Composite up 0.05% and India’s Sensex gaining 0.06% while South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.26%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.33%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed off 0.74%. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, down 0.87% on Transportation and Energy Minerals weakness. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board except for Norway and Portugal and U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning.

The August Employment Report, published at 8:30 AM, showed that the jobs numbers came in largely as expected. The economy added 315,000 jobs, slightly below the Dow Jones estimate of 318,000, and the Unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, slightly above the 3.5% expectation. Wages also rose, but slightly less than expected; average hourly earnings increased 0.3% for the month and 5.2% from a year ago, both 0.1% below estimates.

Recent economic data led the Atlanta Fed’s latest GDP for the current quarter to jump to 2.6% from 1.6% and the CME FedWatch tool shows a 74% chance the Fed raises rates by 75 basis points exiting is September meeting.

With U.S. equity markets closed on Monday, September 5, to observe the Labor Day holiday, the next edition of Daily Markets will be on Tuesday, September 6.

Data Download

International Economy

Annual producer inflation in the Euro Area increased to a fresh record high of 37.9% in July, up from June’s 36% reading and the consensus forecast of 35.8%. One of the major culprits behind that figure was the 97.2% YoY jump in energy prices during the month. On a MoM basis, July Producer Prices jumped 4% was significantly higher than the expected 2.5% increase and marked the biggest rise in four months.

Finance ministers from the G-7 meet today and are expected to agree on backing a plan that would introduce a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil.

Even though supplies remain tight, concerns over China’s latest lockdown, implications for the European Central Bank’s next rate hike and the slowing global economy are weighing on oil prices this morning. Reuters reports rising Covid-19 cases are raising concerns that citizens in China’s technology hub of Shenzhen could face their second city-wide lockdown this year.

Domestic Economy

As we shared above, at 8:30 AM ET the August Employment Report will be published. Soon after equities being trading, the July Factory Orders report will be released and a 0.2% increase is expected, down from +2.0% the prior month.

Yesterday, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. central bank’s campaign to cool inflation was still not complete. Per Bloomberg, Bostic said, “We have got to figure out how fast we are going to move our policy to try to arrest that inflation and to wrestle it back down to 2%.”

Markets

Larger, more stable names seemed to win out yesterday as the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes ended closed ahead 0.46% and 030%, respectively, after a rough start to the day. The Nasdaq Composite also fell through the morning but failed to break the previous day’s close, declining 0.26% while the Russell 2000 finished down 1.15%. Energy and Materials names were under pressure while Healthcare and Utilities rose as classic defensive positioning set the tone.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.88%

S&P 500: -16.77%

Nasdaq Composite: -24.67%

Russell 2000: -18.82%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -56.65%

Ether (ETH-USD): -57.00%

Stocks to Watch

Citing robust demand across cloud, service providers, and enterprise, Broadcom (AVGO) reported July quarter results that topped consensus revenue and EPS expectations. With expectations for that end market demand to continue, Broadcom issued upside guidance for the current quarter with revenue of $8.9 billion vs. the $8.72 billion consensus.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) crushed consensus expectations for its July quarter led by 23% total comp sales for the quarter. Direct to consumer net revenue represented 42% of total revenue up modestly year over year. For its October quarter, the company sees EPS of $1.90-1.95 vs. the $1.78 consensus with revenue in the range of $1.780-1.805 billion vs the $1.73 billion consensus and the $1.87 booked in the July quarter. The company ended the quarter with its inventory position up 85% YoY, which the company sees as supporting its expected revenue growth.

Starbucks (SBUX) announced Laxman Narasimhan will become its next CEO and a member of the Board of Directors effective October 1. Previously, Narasimhan held various leadership roles at PepsiCo (PEP), including as global chief commercial officer, where he was responsible for the company's long-term strategy and digital capabilities.

The Federal Communications Commission announced winners of an auction of the 2.5 GHz spectrum band, and T-Mobile (TMUS) won most of the licenses.

Meta Platforms (META) and Qualcomm (QCOM) entered a deal to develop custom virtual reality chips based on its Snapdragon platform for Meta's Quest VR devices.

Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) special event on September 7, data from Counterpoint Research says Apple has surpassed Google’s (GOOGL) Android to account for more than half of all smartphones being used in the US vs. 45% in 2021.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Why? Because it’s Friday heading into a long weekend. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, September 5

Japan: Nikkei Services PMI – August

Eurozone: S&P Global Services and Composite PMI (Final)- August

UK: Services and Composite PMI (Final) – August

Eurozone: Retail Sales – July

Tuesday, September 6

Japan: Household Spending – July

Germany: Factory Orders – July

US: S&P Global Services and Composite PMI – August

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – August

Wednesday, September 7

China: Import/Export Data – August

Eurozone: Employment Change, GDP – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, September 8

Japan: GDP – 2Q 2022

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – August

Eurozone: European Central Bank Rate Decision and Press Conference

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Consumer Credit – July

Friday, September 9

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – August

Japan: Machine Tool Orders – August

US: Wholesale Inventories – July

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

