Daily Markets: Jobless Claims Reach 5.245 Million, Bringing Total To 22 Million

It's Initial Unemployment Claims Thursday again. We've come to dislike this day of the week, but it's one we and the markets are using to assess the economic damage to be had from the pandemic. Today's weekly initial jobless claims came in at 5.245 million vs. the expected 5.1 million and the 6.6 million reported last week. This latest report brings the tally of new jobless claims to 22 million over the last several weeks, which given how the data is collected points to a dismal April Employment Report come early May. The advanced seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate rose to 8.2% for the week ending April 4, the highest level for this metric in the history of the series. The prior high was 7.0% in May 1975.

Also this morning, March Housing Starts came in at 1.2 million down from 1.6 million in February and the March Philadelphia Fed Index plummeted to -56.6 from -12.7 in February. Taken together the morning’s data points confirm we are not out of the coronavirus woods yet, and raise further questions over a V-shaped recovery that looks increasingly less likely.

In response to the morning’s US economic data, US equity futures fell from earlier highs and are now point to a modest gain when the market opens. European equities also gave back earlier gains, but in the minutes following today’s jobless claims report, they were still up across the board.

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region ended Thursday on a mixed note as Australia's unemployment rate was better than expected but still saw its ASX 200 index fall 0.9%. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.3%, South Korea's Kospi closed flat on the day, China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.5%.

Coronavirus

The global confirmed case count is nearing 2.1 million with over 130,000 deaths after a record high of 7,959 deaths were registered yesterday. On a more positive note, over half a million have recovered from the virus. The US has over 622,000 cases with just under 28,000 people having lost their lives to COVID-19 after a record high of 2,482 deaths yesterday. Wednesday was the highest new case count since April 10th for the US, but still below the April 4 all-time peak of 34,196, however, at 30,206, the pace of decline is maddeningly slow.

While Italy reported the fewest new infections in over a month, Spain recorded the biggest rise in new cases in the past six days. Not great news as only this week the country started to loosen its lockdown. France saw the biggest 1-day death toll. Germany today recorded 2,866 new cases, a 2% increase from yesterday and the highest number of fatalities in one day since the beginning of the outbreak.

This morning the two regions in Spain that were hardest hit by the pandemic shared data that indicates the nation's death toll from the coronavirus may be around 70% higher than the official numbers indicate. The discrepancy lies in counting the deaths of people who had symptoms of the virus and died but were not tested.

The European Commission’s release of its plan for opening up economies in Europe was not exactly met with appreciation as its member states made it clear they have no interest in following the uber-conservative plan we discussed yesterday.

Germany announced tentative steps to reopen the economy, including opening schools on May 3, and may include bars and restaurants at that time as well.

The governor of the Lombardy region in Italy, the area hardest hit by the pandemic, has gone from a vice-like lockdown that doesn’t allow residents outside for any reason other than to get food or medicine and only then while wearing a mask, to planning for the economy to open starting May 4. The region is also to kick off a program on April 21 of conducting 20,000 coronavirus antibody tests a day; the idea being that given the nation’s high death rates, Italy’s total case count is likely well above the confirmed cases which means there could be much higher herd immunity. As the first western nation to be hit hard by the virus with Lombardy its epicenter, all eyes will be on how the area’s reopening progresses.

In the US, the MLB has around 10,000 employees from 27 baseball teams taking part in the first and largest nationwide study for COVID-19 antibodies.

Australia has announced that it will not ease social distancing restrictions for at least four more weeks until it can broaden its testing and contract tracing abilities.

As nations are starting to look forward toward reopening their economies, more attention is being focused on the origin of the virus as well as the accuracy of the data being shared from the original epicenter in Wuhan. Expect to see tensions continuing to rise between the US and China and possibly the western world and China as researchers dig deeper into just how this pandemic started.

Finally, today's award for intellectual creativity goes to the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who has publicly declared that no one will die of coronavirus in his country. His health ministry has already confirmed 3,000 cases and 29 deaths. He has argued that "If a person stays positive, they will be healthy." He believes the global pandemic is a psychosis and refuses to impose social distancing measures in the country. He also claims to have the ability to travel back in time.

International Economy

Today Eurozone leaders are holding yet another video conference meeting, which kicked off this morning with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen apologizing to Italy for the Union’s response to the crisis, “Yes, it is true that no one was really ready for this; it is also true that too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning. And for that it is right that Europe as a whole offers a heartfelt apology.”

Ms. Von der Leyen also said that the EU should use its next multi-annual budget as “the mothership” of Europe’s recovery from the crisis and should invest in areas such as renewables, clean transport and 3D printing to grow Europe’s economy and “reduce dependencies by shortening and diversifying our supply chains.”

Tensions have been high, to say the least as investors are becoming increasingly concerned that the Eurozone may not survive this pandemic intact which is causing the yield on Italian bonds to rise well above Germany's yields.

Spain’s Business Confidence has utterly collapsed with the overall Harmonised Business Confidence Index falling from-0.4 to -26.9.

Roughly 25% of UK businesses have closed because of the pandemic with the majority of those still open reporting lower turnover, according to a survey of 5,300 businesses run by the Office for National Statistics.

France has seen new business registrations decline by 28% from January to March which wipes out three years of double-digit growth.

Asia is expected to see its economy contract for the first time in 60 years, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

Mexico’s sovereign debt was downgraded to BBB- by Fitch who asserted that the pandemic will lead to a severe recession in the nation in 2020.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s economic data for the US was simply brutal:

Advance retail sales in March contracted 8.7% MoM v expectations for 8%. This was the largest 1-month decline on record . Advanced retail sales (ex Food services) contracted by 6.2% MoM. For comparison, in the worst of the financial crisis, it contracted just 4.3%. Keep in mind that this doesn't include a full month lockdown. If this one looked bad, April is going to be a bloodbath.

. Advanced retail sales (ex Food services) contracted by 6.2% MoM. For comparison, in the worst of the financial crisis, it contracted just 4.3%. Keep in mind that this doesn't include a full month lockdown. If this one looked bad, April is going to be a bloodbath. Empire Manufacturing Index for April fell from -21.5 to -78.2, more than double the expected drop to -35 and the lowest level in the history of the survey . The prior low was -34.3 during the Great Financial Crisis.

. The prior low was -34.3 during the Great Financial Crisis. NAHB Housing Market Index for April dropped to 30 from 72, well below expectations for a drop to 55. The biggest one-month decline in its history .

. US Industrial Production fell 5.5% in March YoY, the weakest since 1946. This will worsen in April.

According to the job searching platform Glassdoor, in the last month, 60% of US employers have reduced job openings, with almost 25% of employers closing all of their postings. Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao wrote on a blog post, "For perspective, the U.S. is on track to lose as many job openings on a percentage basis in the first four weeks of the crisis as we did in the first nine months of the Great Recession.”

On his company’s earnings call, the Bank of America CFO commented that it is possible there could be a recession well into 2021. He also commented that the bank had received 1 million payment deferral requests.

Markets

Yesterday the markets were forced to face the fact that the economic destruction from the pandemic will last longer than the current lockdown. The hope for a V-shaped recovery is being smashed. Adding credence to that view, this morning in its 2020 letter to shareholders, XPO Logistics (XPO) said the following: “Our industry is a leading indicator, so we felt the pain early, and we'll be at the forefront of the rebound when the world returns to work. We expect that to happen in fits and starts in the back half of the year, as extreme social distancing winds down. Timing can be tricky under these circumstances, but our major markets appear to be in the worst of it now, in mid-April.”

Both the Dow and the S&P 500 had their worst days since April 1 yesterday, falling 1.9% and 2.2% respectively. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2% and the NYSE Composite lost 2.9% while the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) rose 8.2%. All sectors closed down on the day, with Energy and Financials hardest hit, down 5.4% and 5.0% respectively and Healthcare and Consumer Staples the strongest, down 0.4% and 1.6% respectively.

Despite the recent OPEC++ production cuts announcement, crude oil fell below $20 for the first time since 2002 on word from the International Energy Agency that global oil demand could fall by 29 million barrels a day in April 2020 from April 2019.

Stocks to Watch

The world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal (MT) announced it has taken out a $3 billion loan to provide flexibility after reporting $10.5 billion of liquidity as of the end of last year. The company has a $9.4 billion market cap and its share price is down over 95% from its all-time high

Black Rock (BLK) this morning reported a record decline in assets, falling from a record high of $7.4 trillion at the end of 2019 to $6.5 trillion. The company reported a 23% drop in net income YoY to $806 million with revenues rising 11% to $3.71 billion (a beat of $50 million) for the quarter, delivering better-than-expected Non-GAAP EPS of $6.60, a beat of $0.05, but a $1.08 miss on GAAP EPS of $5.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) crushed March quarter EPS expectations by delivering earnings of NT 4.51 per share, NT 1.17 better than the NT 3.34 consensus. Revenue for the quarter rose 42.0% YoY led by the continued ramp in 5G smartphones. For the current quarter, the company sees its revenue "flattish, as weaker mobile product demand is expected to be balanced by continued 5G deployment and HPC-related product launches."

After reporting mixed February quarter results this morning, Rite Aid (RAD) shares are sinking in pre-market trading as the company guided forward EPS below consensus expectations despite forecasting in-line revenue for the coming year. For the company's February quarter, Retail Pharmacy Segment same-store sales increased 1.6% YoY consisting of a 1.6%increase in pharmacy sales and a 0.1% increase in front-end sales.

March quarter results from Morgan Stanley (MS) fell short of Wall Street expectations for both its top and bottom line as its wealth management and fixed income trading businesses missed expectations for the quarter. Those misses were offset by stronger than consensus forecasts for the company’s equity trading business.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) shared preliminary March quarter results with sales around EUR 55 billion and operating profit of EUR 0.9 billion. Given the global pandemic, the company now sees its full-year outlook for 2020 as no longer achievable and it is "currently not possible to determine when a new outlook can be made for the full year."

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported better than expected results for its February quarter led by its same-store comp sales falling 5.6% vs. the consensus forecast calling for a 6.0% drop. Management shared the company’s business will indeed be hard hit by the coronavirus but did not provide further guidance for 2020.

Cathay Pacific (CPCAF), a Hong Kong-based airline, reported a 90% drop in passengers in March. The company expected daily passenger numbers to remain below 1,000 through the end of April, down from its usual 100,000 per day. United Airlines (UAL) shared its May flights will be cut by 90% and it currently sees similar cuts in June.

Jack in the Box (JACK) has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and reported its 2Q same-store sales are expected to fall 4.2%. Noodles & Co. (NDLS) shared its March quarter same-store sales comps declined 7.2%. Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) reported its US comps for the 13 weeks ending March 29 fell 10.4% and for the first two weeks of April its comps fell roughly 60%.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) has extended its temporary store closures through May 3. Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) will expand its grocery pickup service with Instacart to all of its more than 340 stores by early May. GoPro (GPRO) now sees its March quarter results coming in below consensus expectations and the company also withdrew its 2020 guidance. ZAGG (ZAGG) has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Harley Davidson (HOG) furloughed most of its production employees and announced it is cutting US salaries by up to 20%. Google (GOOGL) said it will reduce new hires until 2021. Luxury carmaker Bentley, a part of Volkswagen Group (VWAGY), is extending its plant shutdown by three weeks and will begin gradually reopening from May 11.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) warned about COVID-19 economic impact payments scams targeting taxpayers. Verint Systems (VRNT) announced that its cyber intelligence solutions are being deployed to government agencies and other entities COVID-19 challenges.

Xilinx (XLNX) announced its Xilinx Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform will be utilized by Samsung Electronics (SSNLF), for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.

Yesterday Apple (AAPL) unveiled its new iPhone SE price at $399 to appeal to budget-conscious consumers and smartphone demand in the emerging markets.

Companies expected to report after today's market close include Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Skechers USA(SKX). Readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports and others to be had after today's market close as well as tomorrow morning, we suggest visiting Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 17: Options Expiration April 20: Before the market open, DexCom (DXCM) will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



