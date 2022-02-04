Daily Markets: January Jobs to Shape How the Week Closes Out

Today’s Big Picture

Of the Asian markets that were open today, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.73%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.57%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 3.24%, while India’s Sensex declined 0.24%. China,and Taiwan markets remained closed in observance of the Lunar New Year. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a mixed open.

Before U.S. equity markets open for trading, we’ll receive the January Employment Report, which is expected to show 150K jobs created during the month. Earlier this week, however, the White House warned the omicron variant could result in an ugly Employment Report for January. Adding support for that possibility was the January ADP Employment Change Report, which showed 301K jobs were cut during the month vs. the expectation for a gain of 200K jobs. Some will no doubt be focused on which sectors of the economy lost the most jobs or which saw jobs created. Others, including those focused on inflation and potential Fed rate hikes, will likely look to year over year wage gain data. Expectations call for that line item to climb to 5.2% in January, up from 4.2% in December, and if the January print comes in hotter-than-expected, we could see markets once again reconsider the speed of potential Fed rate hikes in 2022.

On the geopolitical front, reports indicate the U.S. and its allies continue to signal to Russia that they are ready to respond to an escalation, including the imposition of "massive economic sanctions and consequences." Additionally, the White House yesterday warned of an attempt by Russia to implement a so-called "false flag" operation through the release of footage of a staged attack and its aftermath that the Kremlin would offer as proof of a Ukrainian incursion and subsequent self-defense justification.

Coronavirus

According to the World Health Organization, the United States as of yesterday has reported a cumulative 74.8 million cases of covid and just over 884,000 deaths due to the virus. Additionally, over 523 million vaccine doses have been administered throughout the pandemic. As we shift towards more readily available testing and a cohesive policy on masks and isolation of the infected these figures should begin to moderate as we see additional variants emerge over time.

The Austrian Upper House of Parliament (the U.S. Senate equivalent) last night passed a bill into law not only mandating vaccinations for all adults but outlining penalties starting at 600 euros progressing to up to 3,600 euros. Enforcement is scheduled to be carried out by local police through spot checks. Those who are pregnant or severely ill are exempt from compliance.

International Economy

Eurozone YoY Retail Sales growth for December remained positive but was announced at 2.0%, almost half of the consensus forecast, which itself was already roughly half of the previous print of 8.2%. Given what we now know about the emergence of the omicron variant, this should not come to any as a shock but it does provide a gauge of the effects of the emergence of a new variant on the region.

December MoM French Industrial Production contracted slightly printing at-0.20%, well off an expected 0.50% but less of a slowdown than the previous month’s-0.52% figure.

German December MoM Manufacturing Orders (+2.80%) and Turnover (+0.20%) were each reported today with Orders coming in 2.30% ahead of expectations but lower than the previous 3.60% print and Turnover dropping significantly from the previous figure of 4.30%.

Domestic Economy

As we discussed above, all eyes will be on today’s January Employment Report, which will no doubt feel the weight of the omicron variant. As economists and investors size up the jobs data, we suspect inflation watchers will be closely watching the hourly earnings data.

Markets

The ripple effect of renewed concerns for social media stocks amid the changing privacy landscape weighed on growth stocks yesterday as did increasing geopolitical concerns, sending the S&P 500 down 2.4% yesterday. The Nasdaq Composite lost 3.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.5% and the Russell 2000 fell 1.9%. As readers will likely guess, the hardest hit sector was communication services, which lost 6.8% on the day, followed by consumer discretionary and information technology, both of which fell more than 3%.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Air Products (APD), Bristol-Myers (BMY), CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), Eaton (ETN), and Spectrum Brands (SPB) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Amazon (AMZN) shares are moving higher in pre-market trading this morning following a number of positives in the company’s December quarter earnings report, including better-than-expected profits for the quarter and revenue for its Amazon Web Services business rising 39.5% YoY to $17.78 billion. As Amazon telegraphed during its September quarter earnings conference call, it saw higher costs driven by labor supply shortages and inflationary pressures. Those factors led the company to guide its operating income for the current quarter to $3-$6 billion vs. the $6.35 billion consensus. Taking the bite out of that lower than expected forecast, Amazon shared it will boost the price of its Prime annual membership to $139 from $119, marking its first price increase since 2018.

Ford Motor’s (F) December quarter results came up short relative to market expectations for its December quarter despite its automotive revenue rising 6.3% YoY to $35.3 billion. For 2022 the company sees its earnings before interest and tax(EBIT) rising to $11.5-$12.5 billion up from $10 billion in 2021. According to the company, customers made Ford the number two seller of electric vehicles in the US in 2021, and the company targets doubling its worldwide EV manufacturing capacity to at least 600,000 by 2023 and for fully electric vehicles to represent at least 40% of its product mix by 2030.

Pinterest (PINS) shrugged off Apple (AAPL) iOS issues to deliver December quarter results that beat top and bottom line expectations. According to the company, monthly active users fell 6% YoY to 431 million and were negatively impacted from lower search traffic due to Google's November algorithm updates but engagement trends started to normalize in the back half of the quarter. Looking ahead, Pinterest sees revenue growing by a high-teens percentage YoY vs. the consensus forecast that calls for 19% YoY growth to $577.7 million. As of , February 1, US MAUs were ~86.6 million and global MAUs were ~436.8 million.

Snap (SNAP) crushed consensus expectations for its December quarter results led by the 20% YoY increase to 319 million daily active users. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $1.03-1.08 billion vs. the $1.02 billion consensus and targets 2022 as its first full year of positive operating cash flow and free cash flow.

December quarter results at cybersecurity company Fortinet (FTNT) topped consensus expectations and the company issued upside guidance for both the current quarter and the balance of 2022. For the December quarter, product revs increased 31.4% YoY to $378.9 million and service revenue increased 27.2% YoY to 584.7 million, while total bookings increased 48.7% YoY to $1.43 billion.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) reported in-line December quarter results that included revenue rising ~10% year over year and EPS of $0.44. Bookings for the quarter rose 11% in constant currency to $752 million and the company added 2.4 million customers leaving its direct customer count at 23.4 million exiting the quarter. Norton lifted its 2022 revenue guidance to ~$2.8 billion or up 10% year over year vs. its prior guidance of up 8%-10%. The company did the same with tis EPS target for 2022, tightening it to $1.73-$1.75 vs. its prior forecast of $1.65-$1.75. Shareholders also received a rather positive update on the pending acquisition of Avast in that the tentative timeline to close the acquisition could be pulled forward from mid-year 2022.

After Today’s Market Close

Ah yes, it is Friday, and that means there are no expected earnings reports after today’s market close. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when next week should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, Feb. 7

Japan: Leading Indicators – December

Germany: Industrial Production – December

Eurozone: Sentix Economic Index - February

Consumer Credit – December.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Japan: Household Consumption – December

China: Loan Growth - January

NFIB Small Business Index – January

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Weekly EIA Gasoline Stocks

Thursday, Feb. 10

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

Consumer Price Index – January

Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Feb. 11

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

UK: GDP(Preliminary) – 4Q 2021

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – December

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index(Preliminary) - February

