Daily Markets: January Jobs Report and U.S. Senate Paves Way For Biden's Stimulus Plan

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished higher week over week with the majority of indices for the region trading higher today. Leading the pack was Japan’s Nikkei, which rose 1.5% today, followed by the 1.1% move higher today by South Korea’s Kospi and the 0.6% climb in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were higher and U.S. futures point to a positive start to the last day of trading for the week.

Spurring equities higher is progress on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and renewed U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes following the Senate narrowly passing a budget blueprint that will allow Democrats to push the Biden plan through Congress in coming weeks with or without Republican support. The resolution now goes to the House, where Democrats do not require Republican support to approve it.

Before U.S. equity markets open this morning, investors will receive the January Employment Report, which is expected to show job creation rebounding during the month as authorities began easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. Despite that expected improvement, the economy is still expected to be ~10 million jobs lower than the labor market’s peak in February 2020.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations in the U.S. from Covid-19 have been declining for three consecutive weeks, dropping to 91,000 according to the Covid Tracking Project. The 7-day moving average for new infections has been below the 14-day average for the past two weeks, indicating declining infections.

Yesterday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) requested Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its one-shot coronavirus vaccine. Last week’s release of results from an international clinical trial showed that a single injection of the vaccine was 66% effective at preventing moderate and severe Covid-19 disease and was 72% effective in the U.S. The company expects to have product available to ship immediately following authorization.

Novavax (NVAX) began the application process seeking government authorization for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and the European Union. The company says it has initiated a rolling review in which it starts to provide regulators with information in stages so that review can continue while it completes last-stage, Phase 3 trials. Last week, Novavax reported that the vaccine was 89% effective against Covid-19.

International Economy

Germany factory orders in December fell 1.9% MoM from the 2.3% increase in November from which they were expected to drop to -1.0%.

Retail Sales in Italy fell 3.1% YoY in December compared to the 8.5% YoY drop in November thanks to the pandemic lockdowns.

Spain's consumer confidence indicator fell by 7.4 points from the previous month to 55.7 in January 2021, remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic Economy

The holiday-boost in TSA passenger screenings has worn off, leaving throughput down 65%YoY on average over the past seven days, putting traffic levels down to where they were in the late fall.

Data from Realtor.com revealed that while demand for homes remains strong, it hints that inventory pickup recently petered out. The median list price per square foot continues to rise over $200 but the active number of listings resumed its decline after last month’s slight uptick.

Possibly the most interesting data from yesterday was the Q4 productivity data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which found that after steady declines starting in the early 2000s, the real output per hour worked has started to trend higher. There has also been a rising trend in the nominal cost of real output. These are big changes and suggest the next decade may look very different from the past two in which we had low inflation and weak labor markets.

Yesterday’s jobless claims report saw marked improvements with claims falling for the third consecutive week to 779k, better than the expected decline to just 830k. Last week’s number was downwardly revised by 35k to 812k. Claims have also fallen on a non-seasonally adjusted basis for three consecutive weeks.

Later today we will get the Nonfarm Payrolls for January and the Balance of Trade from December.

Markets

It was another positive day in the markets yesterday as the Nasdaq 100 and the Nasdaq Composite both made new all-time highs, gaining 1.2%. The S&P 500 added 1.0% to erase last week’s losses and close at a new all-time high with every sector except Materials closing in the green. The Dow rose 1% and is less than 1% away from making a new all-time high. The VIX dropped below 22 and gold fell 2.2% as the U.S. Dollar Index closed at its highest level since November. Crude oil rose to $56.46 a barrel.

Stocks to Watch

Estee Lauder (EL) reported December quarter EPS of $2.37, smashing the expected $1.69, as revenue for the quarter rose 5% YoY to $4.85 billion, topping the $4.49 billion consensus forecast. The company issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $1.10-$1.20 vs. the $1.46 consensus with revenue expected to rose 13%-14% YoY to $378-$3.81 billion, modestly below the $3.86 billion consensus.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported December quarter EPS of $0.65, $0.08 ahead of the consensus forecast as revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% YoY to $3.05 billion, topping the $2.8 billion consensus. For 2021, the company sees EPS of $2.83 vs. the $3.06 consensus even though it forecasts FY21 revenue of $8.45 billion, well ahead of the $7.56 billion consensus.

December quarter revenue at Pinterest (PINS) jumped 76.4% YoY to $705.6 million, crushing the $647 million consensus. EPS for the quarter came in at $0.43, well ahead of the $0.32 consensus. During the quarter, the company’s Global Monthly Active Users grew 37% YoY to 459 million and average revenue per user rose 29% YoY to $1.57. For the current quarter, Pinterest expects its revenue will grow in the low-70% range YoY.

Snap (SNAP) topped top and bottom-line consensus forecasts for its December quarter with EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $911.32 million, up 62.5% YoY. DAUs rose 47 million or 22% YoY during the quarter to 265 million. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in the range of $720-$740 million vs. the $703.1 million consensus with adjusted EBITDA of -$70 to -$50 million vs. the -$81 million consensus.

Peloton (PTON) reported better than expected December quarter top and bottom-line results and issued upside revenue guidance for both the current quarter and all of 2021. Digital subscriptions in the quarter grew 472% to 625K topping the expected 561K. The company’s guidance of 2021 revenue of $4.075 billion vs. the $3.93 billion consensus “anticipates slow but steady progress in narrowing our order-to-delivery windows over the remainder of the fiscal year.”

December quarter revenue at Fortinet (FTNT) rose 21.7% YoY to $748 million, nicely ahead of the $723 million consensus. Product revenue in the quarter rose 21% YoY to $288.4 million while Service revenue also rose 21% YoY to $459.6 million. For 2021, the company sees EPS of $3.60-3.75 vs. the $3.63 consensus with revenue of $3.025-3.075 billion vs. the $2.97 billion consensus. Baked into that forecast, Fortinet expects Service revenue in the range of $2.015-$2.045 billion, billings in the range of $3.560-$3.640 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin of 25%-27%.

December quarter revenue rose 13% YoY at Proofpoint (PFPT) topping consensus expectations and leading the company to report EPS of $0.51 for the quarter vs. the expected $0.42. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.39-0.40 vs. the $0.39 consensus with revenue in the range of $280-282 million vs the $275.3 million consensus. For 2021, however, Proofpoint sees EPS of $1.91-$1.99, which is below the $2.05 consensus.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for the December quarter as consumer reported billings for the quarter rose 10% YoY. The company sees EPS for the current quarter of $0.37-$0.39 vs. the $0.37 consensus with revenue of $655-$665 million vs. the $632.1 million consensus.

December quarter results at T-Mobile USA (TMUS) topped expectations as the company added 1.7 million net new customers during the quarter, including 1.6 million postpaid net customer additions. The company shared it remains highly confident in its ability to deliver the Sprint merger synergies and achieve the annualized savings from a combination of expense reductions and cost avoidance. For the coming year, T-Mobile sees postpaid net customer additions between 4.0-4.7 million and core adjusted EBITDA of $22.6-$23.1 billion.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported December quarter results that topped consensus forecasts and issued in-line guidance for 2021. For the coming year, the company sees EPS of $6.75-7.45 vs. the $6.90 consensus with revenue of $23.70-25.10 billion vs. the $24.5 billion consensus. Gilead expects a gradual recovery in underlying market dynamics starting the second quarter of 2021.

Reports suggest Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) is considering Austin, Texas, as one of the sites for a new $17 billion chip plant.

Microsoft (MSFT) found no evidence Office 365 users were attacked as part of Solorigate, which was confirmed by SolarWinds (SWI).

After today’s market close, no companies are is expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 8: Consumer Inflation Expectations

February 9: JOLTs report, weekly Redbook report, WASDE Report, weekly API energy stocks

February 10: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation rate, Wholesale Inventories, weekly EIA Energy stocks

February 11: Weekly jobless claims

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced.” ~ Soren Kierkegaard

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.