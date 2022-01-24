Daily Markets: January Inflation and Geopolitics Add to Market Pressures

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed mixed today as Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.50%, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.24%, and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.04% while India’s Sensex declined 2.62%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.49%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the day down 1.24%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft open.

Investors are starting the week facing a confluence of factors that are weighing on global equities, pointing to a continuation of last week’s sell-off. January Flash PMI readings for the UK, Eurozone, and Japan confirm the omicron variant is weighing economic activity in those regions, and inflationary pressures across the Manufacturing and Services economies remain. Geopolitical pressures are also running high following the U.S. State Department instructing families of diplomats and some U.S. embassy staff members in Ukraine to leave the country. According to reports, in response to Russia continuing to build up its forces near Ukraine, President Biden considering sending troops, warships, and aircraft to Eastern Europe. And earlier this morning, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defense announced its air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Houthi terrorist militia that targeted the UAE.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Addressing the World Health Organization’s executive board, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it is dangerous to assume the pandemic is approaching its endgame as conditions are ripe for Covid-19 to mutate into more new variants.

Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla thinks that an annual COVID-19 vaccine could be preferable over frequent booster shots in terms of public health.

Citigroup (C) is asking all New York tri-state area employees to return to the office on February 7. According to reports, the company requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will fire those who do not comply.

International Economy

Today we get a preliminary update on Eurozone Purchasing Manager’s Index figures as the major markets and the EU itself reported.

France announced Preliminary Manufacturing & Services PMI for January with both coming in under expectations. Manufacturing PMI reported 55.5, 0.20 under consensus and 0.10 lower than the previous reading while Services PMI posted at 53.1, 2.7 lower than expectations and almost 4 points below December.

Germany reported Preliminary Manufacturing & Services PMI for January with both coming in over expectations. Manufacturing PMI reported 60.5, 3.8 over consensus, and 3.1 higher than the previous reading while Services PMI posted at 52.2, 4.2 higher than expectations, and 3.5 points above December.

Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing & Services PMI for January was mixed with Manufacturing PMI exceeding expectations by 1.6 to come in at 59.0, a full point ahead of the previous reading while Services PMI posted at 51.2, a full point below consensus and almost 2 full points below the previous month.

UK Preliminary Manufacturing & Services PMI for January was mixed with Manufacturing PMI reading at 56.9, 0.10 below expectations a full point below December while Services PMI posted at 53.4, .40 above consensus and 0.20 below the previous month.

Last night Japan released its preliminary Manufacturing PMI for January at 54.6, 0.30 higher than the previous month.

Domestic Economy

In terms of U.S.-facing economic data, we’ll receive the latest Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the January Flash PMI report from Markit Economics. As much as investors will be focused on the headline readings, which are expected to fall month over month to 56.7 for Manufacturing and 54.8 for Services, comments on input cost inflation, the need to boost prices, lead times, and supply chains will be other centers of interest.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) acknowledged that smaller Build Back Better Act discussions will be put on the "back burner" while they discuss other topics like China's competitiveness and government funding.

Goldman Sachs (GS) believes inflation could result in the Fed hiking rates by over four times this year.

Markets

U.S. equity markets ended their most challenging week since March 2020, the start of the pandemic, on a weak note. The S&P 500 fell 1.9% on Friday, adding to the week’s losses, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.3%, and the Russell 2000 closed 1.8% lower. Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors fell at least 1.0%, including the communication services sector with a 3.9% decline while the consumer staples sector eked out a very modest gain for the day.

Stocks to Watch

Before the opening bell kicks off the trading day, the Bank of Hawaii (BOH), Philips (PHG), and Halliburton (HAL) will report their latest quarterly results.

According to Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Precision (HNHAF), the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics and key Apple (AAPL) partner, Hon Hai may achieve “unprecedented” performance in the current quarter. Other key customers for Hon Hai include Dell (DELL), Sony (SONY), and Nintendo (NTDOY).

Telecom giant Vodafone Group (VOD) has reportedly approached rival Three UK about a multibillion-pound takeover.

Retail-focused private equity firm Sycamore Partners is said to be considering a potential bid for Kohl's (KSS) following the $64 per share offer made by Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) which is controlled by activist hedge fund Starboard Value.

Amid the pandemic-led boom in cycling, KKR & Co. (KKR) has agreed to purchase Dutch bicycle maker Accell Group NV (ACGPF) for $1.8 billion.

RadNet (RDNT) acquired two unrelated Dutch radiology AI companies, Aidence Holding BV and Quantib BV, as it focuses on clinical solutions for lung cancer screening, prostate cancer, and neurodegeneration.

The New York Post is reporting Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is looking to sell its WynnBet online gaming app after scrapping a deal to take it public through a SPAC offering.

IPOs

Semiconductor company Credo (CRDO) that provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions is aiming to price its IPO of 25 million shares this week in a range of $10-$12. Readers looking to dig more into it should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Crane (CR), IBM (IBM), Logitech International (LOGI), and Steel Dynamics (STLD) will be among the two scoops of companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, January 25

Germany: IFO Current Assessment and Business Climate Indices - January

US: FHFA Home Price Index – November

US: Consumer Confidence – January

Wednesday, January 26

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – December

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Announcement

Thursday, January 27

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – December

US: Pending Home Sales – December

Friday, January 28

Japan: CPI – January

France: Consumer Spending – December

France: GDP – 4Q 2021

France: PPI – December

Eurozone: Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence - January

US: Personal Income & Spending – December

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final)

Thought for the Day

