Daily Markets: It's Merger Monday! Plus China Beefs Up IP Protection

It’s Merger Monday with Charles Schwab (SCHW) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) making it official as have LVMH (LVMHF) and Tiffany (TIF). Global equities are moving higher on word China is beefing up its intellectual property penalties. The latter is likely being digested as a potentially positive step for the much-awaited US-China phase-one trade deal.

Overall US-China relations are looking less rosy, despite China’s announcement that it will raise penalties on violations of intellectual property rights, including lower thresholds of criminal punishments for those who steal IP.

U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien is pressing Canada not to use 5G technology from Huawei, saying that doing so would put in jeopardy intelligence sharing with the U.S. and the Five Eyes network.

Tensions between China and Hong Kong heated up even further yesterday as record voter turnout for hundreds of district councilor seats, (over 71% versus 47% previously) resulted in pro-democracy candidates winning by a landslide by securing over 300 of the 452 seats.

As this week kicks off, word is that a more comprehensive phase 2 agreement with China is looking less likely as the simpler phase-one agreement continues to be elusive and it looks like nothing will be signed for phase-one in 2019. Officials in Beijing have reportedly commented that they don’t anticipate working on a phase 2 agreement with the US until after the 2020 election.

Asian markets finished the day higher across the board, and European equities are also trading higher on the day. US futures point to a positive start to the holiday week.

The Ifo Business Climate Index in Germany rose to 95.0 in November 2019 from a revised 94.7 in the previous month, matching market expectations. The current situation component ticked higher to 97.9 in November vs. 97.8 in October as did the expectations component, which hit 92.1 up from 91.6 in October. The index showed sentiment among manufacturers continued to slump in November, while the service sector showed month over month improvement.

With its September quarter GDP falling 0.3% year over year, Mexico’s economy is in a technical recession following the -0.9% figure for its June quarter.

As we enter the week, we’d note the latest changes in US GDP expectations for the current quarter were positive, although rather modest in size. Last week, the Atlanta Fed upped its GDPNow reading for the current quarter to 0.4% from 0.3% the prior week. The revision took account of the October Housing Starts data and was far less robust than the one put forth by the lift to December quarter GDP by the New York Fed’s Nowcasting model that rose to 0.71% from the prior 0.39%.

Today’s US economic data includes the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for November.

Tonight at 7 PM ET Fed Chair Powell Speech will deliver a speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. Following the release of the Fed’s latest FOMC meeting minutes last week as well as Powell’s recent testimony on Capitol Hill, we are not expecting anything new to be said when it comes to the Fed’s current monetary policy stance.

LVMH (LVMHF) has struck a deal to acquire Tiffany (TIF) at $135 per share in a deal worth $16.2 billion. The acquisition boosts LVMH's exposure to jewelry, one of the faster-growing categories in the luxury sector.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TD Ameritrade (AMTD) for approximately $26 billion in an all-stock transaction that is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to regulatory approval and approval by the shareholders of both companies.

Novartis (NVS) is acquiring The Medicines Co. (MDCO) in a $9.7 billion cash transaction for $85.00 per share. The acquisition is expected to modestly dilute core EPS at Novartis as it invests for the launch of Inclisiran to combat "bad" cholesterol.

Reports suggest Carl Icahn looks to take control of Occidental Petroleum’s’ (OXY) Board with a plan to nominate 10 directors ahead of the Nov. 29 nomination deadline.

Uber (UBER) shares are falling in pre-market trading on reports the company has lost its license to operate in London. Transport for London (TfL) said it wouldn't renew Uber's license due to safety and security concerns for Uber users. Uber has 21 days to begin the appeals process and could continue to operate in London "until that process is exhausted."

Walt Disney’s (DIS) Frozen II took in $127 million at the domestic box office and $223 million worldwide. This marks the highest-grossing debut ever for an animated film globally and puts Frozen II well on its way to be the next billion-dollar movie of 2019.

Never one to shy away from Twitter (TWTR), Sunday night Elon Musk tweeted that orders for Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertruck hit 200K in just three days, surprising those that found the design a tad confounding. That news along with Musk’s comment there “will be some (mostly) unexpected technology announcements next year" has TSLA shares up in pre-market trading.

Bitcoin remains under pressure following comments from the People’s Bank of China that it would look to combat the growing role of virtual currencies involved in illegal activities.

After saying it would protest the award, Amazon (AMZN) formally filed a lawsuit late Friday challenging the Pentagon's choice of rival Microsoft (MSFT) for a $10 billion cloud-computing contract called JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure).

After today's market close, we'll get several quarterly earnings reports and here are the ones we'll be focusing on:

Ambarella (AMBA) is expected to report EPS of $0.23 on $65 million in revenue.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) is expected to report EPS of $0.46 on $7.4 billion in revenue.

Consensus expectations call for Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to deliver EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $769.3 million.

PVH (PVH) expected to report EPS of $2.99 on revenue of $2.54 billion.

A more complete listing of companies reporting earnings today can be found at Nasdaq's earnings calendar page.

Upcoming IPOs: Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world's crude and is the world's most profitable company - is set to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December. November 17th Saudi Aramco said in a press statement that it is looking to sell a 1.5% stake in the company which translates into about 3 billion shares with the indicative price range for the shares $8 to $8.53 for an IPO valuation of $1.6 to $1.7 trillion - yes, that’s with a T. A final price is expected to be set on December 4th. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark: November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 2 - Apple (AAPL) Press Event December 5-6 - OPEC meeting December 15 - New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal December 20 - US government funding deadline



