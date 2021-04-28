Daily Markets: Investors will Closely Scrutinize Powell's Monetary Policy

Today’s Big Picture

Once again, the major equity indices in Asia ended the day mixed, but mostly higher, amidst robust retail sales data out of Japan. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.2%, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4%, and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.4% while the Shenzhen Component added 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also closed higher on the day, up 0.5%, but South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1%.

By mid-day trading equity indices in Europe were also mixed but mostly higher and U.S. futures were mixed. Given the volume of quarterly earnings reports before U.S. markets open, readers will want to revisit futures closer to the opening bell for a better gauge of how those markets are likely to open.

While the premarket attention will be on those earnings reports, the big event for the day comes this afternoon when the Federal Reserve concludes its latest monetary policy meeting, and Fed Chair Powell once again takes the stage with prepared comments and volleys with reporters during the Q&A session. What the Fed says about the course of monetary policy, what it doesn’t say, and the specific wording will be closely scrutinized for any subtle shifts afoot in what the Fed may be inclined to do in the coming months. As we shared in yesterday’s Daily Markets, Powell will be walking a verbal tight rope as he looks to reassure markets the Fed has the monetary policy situation in control, even though more data points to accelerating prices. We’ll know if Powell isn’t successful in this endeavor if we have a repeat of former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s 2013 taper tantrum that triggered a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and sent equities sharply lower.

Data Download

International Economy

Retail Sales in Japan rose 5.2% YoY, beating expectations for a 4.7% increase, after falling -1.5% in February. On a MoM basis, sales rose 1.2% after a 3.1% increase last month.

Australia’s inflation rate came in weaker than the expected 1.4% at 1.1% YoY in Q1, up from 0.9% in Q4 2020.

GfK Consumer Confidence in Germany unexpectedly fell to -8.8 from -6.1 instead of rising to -3.5, as expected.

Consumer Confidence in France remained flat at 94 instead of falling to 93, as was expected.

Domestic Economy

According to data from Edmunds, trade-in values for used cars rose to a record-high $17,080 in March, a 20.8% YoY increase as inventory is down 36% YoY. All five of the major global automotive chipmakers have reported falling inventory growth rates in their latest reporting period.

Since last June, national home prices are up 15.3% on an annualized basis, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller home price data, and is the fastest move higher for any 8 month period in the history of the data series going back to the mid-1980s.

We have now received four of the five April reports on manufacturing activity from the various regional Fed surveys and going back to the first month of the Dallas Fed series in 2004, these results have never been stronger. Both the top lines indices and most all subindices are in the highest ranges in history.

MBA Mortgage applications for the week ended 23 April fell 2.5% WoW after rising 8.6% the week before. Purchase applications dropped 5% and refinancing applications dropped 1%, despite mortgage rates falling to a 2-month low.

Later today we will get data on Wholesale Inventories, Goods Trade Balance for March, the usual weekly EIA energy stocks report, and most importantly, the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

Markets

Yesterday was decidedly one of those “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing” trading days with around 10% of the S&P 500 releasing first-quarter results yet the major equity indices closed right around where they started the day. The Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.3%, the S&P down 0.02%, and the Dow up 3.4 points. The 10-year and 30-year yields rose to 1.62% and 2.29% respectively and WTI crude rose above $63 a barrel.

We’ve all read about how valuations are as stretched, slightly more or slightly less depending on the metric, as during the Dotcom boom in 2000. Here is another comparison to that manic period. So far in 2021, there have been 875 initial public offering of at least $1 million, according to Dealogic. That is the highest number on record, beating the prior record high of 592 in 2000. SPACs aka (Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies) have accounted for nearly half of the funds raise through IPOs in 2021. Proceeds from IPOs in 2021 on a global basis have already surpassed the full-year totals for 21 of the past 26 years.

Stocks to Watch

Before markets open, investors will be matching reported results and forward guidance against consensus forecasts for a multitude of companies including Boeing (BA), Brinker (EAT), Extreme Networks (EXTR), Masco (MAS), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Shopify (SHOP), Wingstop (WING), Yum! Brands (YUM) and a few dozen others.

Deutsche Bank (DB) recorded its highest quarterly profit since 2014 of €908 million, up from €43 million in Q1 2020, driven in large part by a 32% YoY increase in investment banking revenue and a 23% YoY increase in revenue from its asset management business. The company also lifted its full-year outlook for 2021 to have top-line revenue come in essentially flat, versus prior guidance for a year-over-year decline. The company was also able to unwind its exposure to Archegos without taking any hits.

Alphabet (GOOGL) shares are trading higher in the premarket following blowout March quarter results last night. For the quarter, Google Search and Other posted revenue of $31.9 billion, up 30.1% YoY; YouTube ads were up 48.7% YoY to $6 billion; revenue at Google Network came in at $6.8 billion, up 30.2% YoY; Google Cloud revenue rose 45.7% YoY to $4 billion and the company’s Other Bets segment revenue rose 46.7% YoY to $198 million. Alongside those results, Alphabet's Board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $50.0 billion of its Class C capital stock.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares are trading off in premarket trading despite delivering a vibrant revenue and EPS beat last night for its March quarter. Productivity and Business Processes segment revenue rose 15% YoY $13.60 billion vs. its guidance of $13.35-13.60 billion. Revenue at the Intelligent Cloud segment rose 23% to $15.10 billion, topping the company’s guidance of $14.70-14.95 billion. The same occurred at its More Personal Computing segment, which saw revenue rise 19% to $13.0 billion vs. the guided range of $12.3-12.7 billion. On the company’s earnings conference call, it offered segment revenue guidance for the current quarter that included Productivity and Business: 13.8-14.05 billion vs. the $13.63 billion consensus; Intelligent Cloud: $16.2-16.45 billion vs. the $15.98 billion consensus; More Personal Computing: $13.6-140 billion vs the $13.21 billion consensus.

Top and bottom-line results for Visa’s (V) March quarter topped consensus expectations as payments volume for the quarter rose 11% YoY on a constant-dollar basis. The company noted that through April, U.S. payments volume growth was 64% with debit growing 67% and credit up 61%. Compared to 2019, payments volume, debit, and credit were up 29%, 51%, and 9% respectively, all consistent with the March trend. Outside the U.S., trends versus 2019 are relatively stable, with the UK improving as restrictions relaxed while India is slowing as restrictions increase.

Starbucks (SBUX) reported mixed March quarter results as EPS beat the consensus forecast despite revenue that rose 11.2% YoY to $6.67 billion vs. the expected $6.75 billion. Global comparable store sales increased 15%, driven by a 19% increase in average ticket, partially offset by a 4% decline in comparable transactions. U.S. comparable store sales increased 9%, driven by a 21% increase in average ticket, partially offset by a 10% decline in comparable transactions. International comparable store sales increased 35%, driven by a 26% increase in comparable transactions and a 7% increase in average ticket; China comparable store sales increased 91%, driven by a 93% increase in transactions, slightly offset by a 1% decline in average ticket. For 2021, Starbucks now sees EPS of $2.90-3.00 vs. the $2.84 consensus which includes global comparable store sales growth of 18%-23%, Americas and U.S. comparable store sales growth of 17%- 22%, and International comparable store sales growth of 25%-30%.

Spotify (SPOT) reported a smaller than expected March quarter bottom-line loss as revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% YoY to €2.15 billion, matching the consensus forecast. Total MAUs grew 24% YoY to 356 million in the quarter. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of EUR 2.16-2.36 billion with total MAUs in the range of 366-373 million vs. the €2.27 billion consensus. In a podcast tit-for-tat, following Apple’s (AAPL) announcement concerning podcast subscriptions, Spotify yesterday announced details around its own podcast subscription tools. Podcast creators on both will have the opportunity to build either premium or freemium subscription products for their shows, but with Spotify, creators can distribute the paid-for content to other podcast platforms outside of Spotify. While Apple offers flexibility around subscription price points, Spotify only allows three: $2.99, $4.99, or $7.99. While Apple will charge creators 30% in the first year and 15% after that, Spotify will introduce a much lower 5% fee for the subscription tools starting in 2023. That’s one serious shot across Apple’s bow.

March quarter revenue at Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) rose 34.1% YoY to $4.2 billion not only beating the consensus forecast of $3.9 billion but powering the way for its EPS to crush March quarter expectations. The company issued upside guidance for its 2021 with EPS of $10.70-11.00 vs. the $10.20 consensus and its prior guidance of $9.70-10.30. Factors leading to the upward revision include stronger organic growth, incremental pricing, and margin resiliency actions, “which are expected to be partially offset by increased commodity inflation.”

After today’s market close, Apple (AAPL), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Equinix (EQIX), Facebook (FB), Ford Motor (F), MGM Resorts (MGM), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Teladoc (TDOC) among others will report their quarterly results.

Investors looking to get ready for those reports and the sea of others to be had over the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 29: US GDP Q1 (advance estimate), Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

May 10: Consumer Inflation Expectations

May 11: NFIB Business Optimism Index, JOLTs Job Openings, weekly Redbook retail sales, API Crude Oil Stock Change

May 12: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, EIA Energy Stocks reports, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report, Monthly Budget Statement

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

Thought for the Day

“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” ~Aristotle

Disclosures

