Daily Markets: Investors -- Where Do We Go From Here?

Today’s Big Picture

Many of the major US equity indices hit new all-time highs again yesterday, pretty standard at this point in 2020. After just 11 trading days in the new year, the S&P 500 has already hit five all-time highs and yesterday moved past the 3,300 level for the first time, which has the index once again flirting with overbought status from a technical perspective. Small caps finally joined the party yesterday. The Russell 2000 has underperformed the other major indices by a significant margin over the past year, the Nasdaq 100 by over 50% and the S&P 500 by over 35%, but yesterday reached a new 52-week high, but still not a new all-time high.

After 2019's impressive run, most analysts were in a more conservative mood when it came to 2020 forecasts. Edward Yardeni, the most bullish of Barron's 2020 outlook panel, targeted 3,500 for year-end. That's just 5% upside over the next 11.5 months after yesterday's close. We continue to see the current earnings season, which will heat up considerably over the next few weeks, and the aggregated guidance to be had for the current quarter as one of the key determinants of the stock market's next move. The rash of 2020 economic outlooks and the potential implications for monetary policy in the coming year at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland shared next week are likely stock market shapers as well.

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region ended the week on a higher note, European equities are seeing some lift in trading today and US futures point to further gains to be had as we in the US get ready for the long weekend. When the Daily Markets note returns on Tuesday, domestic impeachment proceedings are expected to kick-off, surely keeping Washington in the headlines alongside corporate earnings.

Data Download

China reported a 6.1% increase in GDP for 2019, in line with expectations and down from the 6.6% pace in 2018. Industrial Production rose 6.9% YoY in December, much better than the 5.9% expected and an increase from the prior 6.2%. Retail Sales remained at November's 8% YoY increase in December, besting expectations for a slowing to 7.8%. The nation's Industrial Capacity Utilization in Q4 rose to 77.5% from the prior 76.4%.

UK December Retail Sales did not rebound as expected, rising just 0.9% YoY, well below the expected 2.6% increase. On a MoM basis, December Retail Sales in the UK fell 0.6%, marking the fifth straight month of no growth in retail sales, the longest period since 1996.

November Construction Output for the Eurozone rose 1.4% YoY after climbing 0.9% in October, however, the November figure missed expectations for a 1.9% increase. In November, output rebounded in France and rose further in Germany but shrank at a faster pace in Spain.

Eurozone annual core inflation, which excludes volatile prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco and is a key indicator when it comes to European Central Bank interest rate decisions, was unchanged month over month coming in at 1.3% in December.

Back across the Atlantic, today we’ll get several pieces of US economic data including December Housing Starts, December Industrial Production and the January University of Michigan Consumer Confidence (Preliminary). Those figures will help fine-tune December quarter GDP forecasts, which currently sit between 1.1%-1.8% per the and New York Fed NowCasting and Atlanta Fed GDPNow reports.

Since the Federal Reserve began its not-even-remotely-like-QE repo facility, which only an utter amateur would mistake for something that looks a lot like QE, the Fed’s balance sheet assets have risen by 11% and are within 7% of their all-time high. So much for that attempt at quantitative tapering.

Stocks to Watch

Logistics company JB Hunt (JBHT) reported December quarter EPS of $1.35, missing the $1.51 consensus forecast despite revenue for the quarter matching expectations. Also, this morning logistics company Expeditors International (EXPD) issued downside guidance for the December 2019 quarter, with EPS expected in the range of $0.78-$0.81 vs the $0.94 consensus view for the quarter.

Distributor of industrial and construction supplies, Fastenal (FAST), reported in-line December quarter EPS but missed consensus revenue expectations for the quarter. In describing the shortfall, the company cited weaker business conditions as well as seasonal softness.

In a bid to build its product road map, Eli Lilly (LLY) expects to be an active acquirer in 2002 and targets announcing a $1-5 billion deal in each quarter of 2020. Acquisitions are expected to focus on earlier stage opportunities across key therapeutic areas including oncology, pain, immunology, and neurology.

Vertically-integrated real estate finance company Velocity Financial (VEL) priced its IPO of 7.25 million shares at $13 below the targeted range of $14-$16.

The IPO pricing of 7.4 million shares for clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company I-MAB (IMAB) fared better coming in at $14, the upper end of the $12-$15 target range.

Tech giant Alphabet (GOOG) became the fourth company yesterday to hit a $1 trillion market cap and the sixth ever to cross that line. Of the some 47 analysts that cover the company, 42 still rate it a buy, even at this market cap.

Gap (GPS) announced it no longer intends to separate Old Navy into a standalone public company. The company’s Board concluded that the cost and complexity of splitting into two companies, combined with softer business performance, limited the retailer's ability to create "appropriate value" from the separation plan. On the guidance front, Gap now expects 2019 EPS in the range of $1.70-$1.75 vs. the consensus mark of $1.74.

Shares of railroad company CSX Corp (CSX) lost more than 3% at one point in extended trading after the company reported quarterly revenues that were below expectations but EPS that beat. CSX sees its 2020 revenue flat to down 2%.

Progress Software (PRGS), a provider of cloud-based security solutions for large- and mid-sized organizations saw its shares gain nearly 15% in extended trading after the company reported a 19% increase in December quarter revenue and a new CFO because its current CFO Is retiring.

Bankrupt utility PG&E Corp (PCG) is reportedly nearing a deal with a group of creditors to approve its reorganization, which saw the company’s shares rise yesterday to their highest level since August. Earlier this week analysts at Citi Research upgraded the company’s shares to “buy” with a $15 price target.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) shares rose over 40% yesterday after the company reported a 1.6% increase in same-store sales for the 2-month holiday period and e-commerce sales that rose 13.5%.

Amid push back, Facebook (FB) announced that it is pulling back from its plans to sell ads through its messaging service, WhatsApp, according to a WSJ report. This was the plan that pushed for the service's founders to resign from Facebook back in 2018.

Yesterday Morgan Stanley (MS) was the last of the major banks to report December quarter earnings, which led to shares gaining 6.6% after management talked up 2-year goals that include improved profitability for their wealth management business.

TiVo (TIVO), which is combining with Xperi Corp. (XPER), released its 4Q 2019 Video Trends Report, which found cord-cutters use an average of 6.9 services across paid and free sources to watch TV. While new paid streaming services have hit the market from Walt Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) with others forthcoming from AT&T (T) and Comcast (CMSCA), the TiVo study shows that ad-supported services are gaining ground.

That’s a solid setup to discuss Comcast’s Peacock streaming service, which was the focus of yesterday's investor day. The new service will debut for Comcast customers on April 15 and July 15 for everyone else and will be available via a free premium ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers offering more than 600 movies and 400 series. Peacock will be free for Comcast customers and available to other customers for tiered monthly fees of $4.99 and $9.99, based on content. As we’ve come to expect from streaming services, Peacock will also develop original content and NBCUniversal plans a cumulative $2 billion EBITDA investment in the 2020-2021 time frame.

Yesterday Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled its 30-year plan to remove all the carbon it has ever emitted from the atmosphere. By 2025, the company will shift to using only renewable energy to power its facilities and by 2030 will remove more carbon than it emits. TBD what kind of pressure this puts on other big tech companies that have been less ambitious.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and Foxconn parent Hon Hai announced they will set up a joint venture to manufacture electric vehicles that also are wirelessly connected.

Watch out Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Burger, Sysco Corporation (SYY) announces the launch of a new Simply plant-based meatless burger patty in the U.S. The Sysco Simply burger is a vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO soy patty with 18 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

After today’s US equity markets close, there are no expected corporate earnings announcements. The domestic equity markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. As the current earnings season heats, up we recommend checking in with Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page for those wanting a more detailed look at upcoming earnings reports.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: Jan. 20: US markets closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Jan. 22 - Jan 25: World Economic Forum Jan 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting



Thoughts for the Day

“Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.