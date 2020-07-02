Daily Markets: Investors Weigh Jobs Reports Against An Increasingly Uncertain Future

Today’s Big Picture

The main focus for the day will be on the two jobs reports: the weekly initial claims report and the monthly employment report. As the U.S. is seeing daily new cases of the coronavirus rise above 50,000 for the first time, making reopening plans even more uncertain, investors will be looking for signs that the economy is finding its footing. Consensus estimates are for the addition of more than 3 million new jobs in June. News from American Airlines (AAL) and McDonald's (MCD) (more below) hint that further job losses may still be coming in those areas of the economy that won’t be able to get back to “normal” any time soon.

Asian stock markets rallied this morning on media reports of a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech (see data download section below). India (+2.36%), South Korea (+1.29), Hong Kong (+2.55%) and Shanghai (+2.15%) surged upwards while Tokyo posted a modest 0.11% gain. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were also in the green, boosted by the latest news on vaccine development.

U.S. equity futures point to a strong open on investor anticipation of improving jobs data. We may see some bumpy trading today in the Treasury market thanks to the shortened trading day combined with two major jobs reports. Markets in the U.S. will be closed tomorrow in honor of Independence Day.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are over 10.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nearly 520,000 deaths from Covid-19 worldwide. The U.S. is nearly 2.8 million cases, and yesterday saw a record-high for new daily cases of over 50,000 that was 31% higher than the April record high before the resurgence. Four states (Arizona, California, Georgia, and Texas) reported record-high new daily coronavirus infections yesterday, leading California to re-close bars and indoor dining in many counties. In fact, more than half of the U.S. has, at this point, reversed or halted their plans to reopen bars, restaurants, and retail shops.

On the plus side, yesterday, Pfizer (PFE) announced positive preliminary data from the most advanced of its four investigational vaccine candidates for the SARS-CoV-19 from their mRNA-based vaccine program. The preliminary data indicate that BNT162b1 can be administered in a dose that is “well-tolerated” and generated dose-dependent immunogenicity - basically, no materially negative reactions to the vaccine and those given the vaccine have generated a quantity of antibodies that looks reasonable given the vaccine dosage. A larger trial included 30,000 subjects is expected to begin later this month. If things go as hoped, the company, along with its partner BioNTech, could produce up to 100 million doses of the vaccine by year’s end and possibly more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

International Economy

Despite having Australian exports fell 4% MoM in May while imports fell even further, down 6% MoM.

Tourism in Spain has been utterly decimated with tourist arrivals down 100% in May after the same total loss in April; no V-shaped recovery in hospitality yet.

Italy’s Unemployment rate rose to 7.8% in May from the prior 6.6%, higher than the 7.7% expected.

In the Euro Area, the unemployment rate for May rose less than the expected 7.7%, to just 7.4% from the previous 7.3%. PPI in May fell 5% YoY after a 4.5% decline in April, outpacing the 4.8% decline expected.

The U.S. House passed a bill to impose sanctions on banks that do business with Chinese officials involved in the crackdown on pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong. The measure is expected to go to President Trump today for his signature.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday ADP’s payroll report indicated there were 2.4 million new jobs in June, which is great progress, but below expectations for 3.0 million. The company also revised its May jobs number from a loss of 2.8 million to a gain of 3.1 million - quite a range. To be fair, both ADP and the Bureau of Labor statistics use models to determine jobs gained and lost. These models work well when there are incremental changes. No model works well when there are massive shocks.

The U.S. Census released residential construction numbers through May yesterday, which found that relative to the February peak in activity, total construction spending was down 5.8%, including a 2.1% drop in May. Private residential construction is down 9.6% with a 4% decline in May, and nonresidential construction spending is down 6.2%, a 2.4% drop in May. What was most interesting in the report was the considerable upward revisions to prior years. The level of total private construction spending in 2019 was revised up 6%, which implies that the growth in 2019 after the Fed stopped tightening was much stronger than was previously indicated.

With tomorrow the official holiday for Independence Day, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be releasing the usual monthly Non-Farm Payroll report this morning. We will also get data on the trade balance, the usual weekly jobless claims report, the ISM New York, Factory Orders. the weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report, and weekly EIA natural gas stock report

Markets

It was a mixed bag yesterday in the markets, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.5%, the Nasdaq rising 1.0% to make a new record high, and the Dow falling 0.3%. Yesterday was the third consecutive day of gains for the S&P 500 and the 100th day since the index bottomed out from its 33% slide and has since seen gains that have been the strongest 100-day performance in over 80 years. The index is now within 8% of its February all-time high. Gold dropped slightly to close at $1,780 an ounce, and the VIX dropped below 29, having fallen 18% over the past three days.

According to the Investment Company Institute (ICI), last week flows into bond mutual funds, and ETFs were in the 99th percentile last week, with the 4-week rolling reaching the fastest pace since 2013. Equity fund flows remain exceedingly weak and were in the bottom 3rd percentile.

Stocks to Watch

Lindsay Corp (LNN) reported Q3 (May) earnings of $0.93 per share, beating consensus of $0.88. Revenues rose 1.7% YoY to $123.1M versus the $123.52M consensus estimate. In discussing North America, the company stated that fourth-quarter irrigation equipment demand was driven largely by storm damage replacement, and the uncertainty of this demand combined with low commodity prices makes it challenging to project how the market will develop. The company cited a number of variables concerning the outlook for fiscal 2021, including current year crop results, export demand related to the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade agreement, and the level of government support payments to assist farmers. In international markets, the company cited heightened concerns regarding food security as a result of the global pandemic as a potential catalyst for additional demand.

ELAL Airlines (ELALY) reported an approximate decrease in revenues by 25% to $321M compared to Q1 2019 revenues of $429. The revenue drop translated to an operating loss of $140M compared to a Q1 2019 loss of $55. The company stated that it is in the process of establishing a plan to obtain government assistance to cope with the crisis and that it is negotiating with its employees to reach an agreement on the streamlining measures required as a condition for extending the assistance.

VMware (VMW) announced its intent to acquire Datrium to provide disaster recovery-as-a-service for hybrid cloud environments. After the deal closes, Datrium's DR services will broaden the VMware Cloud offering to include DRaaS.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) to pause dine-in service reopening plans for an initial 21-day period in the US amid the rise in coronavirus case counts, according to WSJ.

La Croix sparkling water producer National Beverage (FIZZ) reported Q4 (Apr) earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company also stated revenues rose 9.4% YoY to $262.4M versus consensus of $246.27M.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is reported to have reached an agreement with pilots' labor union that will avoid furloughs through April 2021, according to CNBC.

American Airlines (AAL) said it was overstaffed by around 8,000 flight attendants and may look to reduce headcount through voluntary leaves and early retirements.

Bridge Bancorp (BNB) and Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement in an all-stock merger of equals transaction, valued at approximately $489M. The combined company will have over $11 billion in assets, over $8 billion in total deposits, and 66 branches spanning Montauk, Long Island to Manhattan. Upon closing, Dime Bancshares will represent approximately 52%, and Bridge Bancorp will represent approximately 48% of the combined company.

Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announce that the FTC granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act with regards to the development of COVID-19 treatment EIDD-2801. Under the May 26, 2020 agreement, Merck has acquired exclusive worldwide rights to develop EIDD-2801 and related molecules in collaboration with Ridgeback.

In animal studies of two distinct coronaviruses (SARS-CoV-1 and MERS), EIDD-2801 has been shown to improve pulmonary function, decrease body-weight loss, and reduce the amount of virus in the lung. EIDD-2801 was invented at Drug Innovations at Emory (DRIVE), LLC, a not-for-profit biotechnology company wholly owned by Emory University.

Leidos (LDOS) announced it had been awarded a new Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the US Customs and Border Protection to provide software development services and related specialized equipment. The BPA has a total estimated value of $960M and includes a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods.

Nu Skin (NUS) raises guidance, seeing Q2 revenue of $603-$608M as compared to the prior outlook of $520-$550M, above the consensus estimate of $542.4M. The company cited “Strong global customer growth with particular strength in the Americas and Europe.”

The Association of American Railroads reports carloads in June fell 22.4% YoY to 794,256 recovering from the trough formed in the past few months. Coal declined 34.1% while the reopening of automotive plants contributed to freight loading of metals, glass, and plastics. Farm product carloads, excluding grains, were up 11.1%, and all other categories showed a marginal improvement of 2.4%. Crushed stone, sand & gravel, and motor vehicles & parts joined coal to be the carload commodities with a major decline in June. Related tickers:

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

CSX Corp. (CSX)

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Union Pacific (UNP)

Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, which is in line with the previously announced dividend. The dividend is payable July 24 to shareholders of record as of July 13 and “goes ex” July 10

Other companies announcing earnings today include Korn Ferry (KFY), Fluor Corp (FLR), and Coca Cola European Partners plc (CCEP). Investors that wish to get a jump on the corporate earnings reports to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders July 6: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI July 7: Redbook, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, JOLTs Job Openings July 8: 30 Year Mortgage Rate, Mortgage Applications, Consumer Credit July 9: Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inventories, Bloomberg Comfort July 10: PPI, Baker Hughes Rig Count July 13: Budget statement July 14: NFIB Small Business, CPI, Real Average Hourly Earnings July 15: MBA Mortgage Apps, Import/Export Prices, Empire Manufacturing, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, Fed Beige Book July 16: Retail Sales, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Business Inventories, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows July 17: Options Expiration, Building Permits, Housing starts, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment July 21: Chicago Fed Activity July 22: MBA Mortgage Apps, FHFA Home Prices, Existing Home Sales July 23: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing July 24: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales July 27: Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Dallas Fed Manufacturing July 28: Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing July 29: MBA Mortgage Apps, Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Pending Home Sales, FOMC Rate Decision July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment



Thought for the Day

As we head off to enjoy a long weekend celebrating Independence Day, some words from the first person to hold the office of the President:

"Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence.” ― George Washington

Disclosures

WMware (VMW) is a constituent in the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index.

