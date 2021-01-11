Daily Markets: Investors Watching Impeachment Proceeds, CES and Biden's Stimulus

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia started the week off on a mixed note with China’s Shanghai Composite falling 1.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.1% while Japan’s Nikkei was closed today. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were lower across the board and U.S. futures pointed to a weak open when those markets open later today.

Investors will be grappling with quite a bit in the coming days as political turmoil in Washington is likely to continue this week with Democrats moving toward impeachment proceedings against President Trump for inciting the mob attack in Washington last week. Investors will also be focusing on President-elect Biden's plans for an economic stimulus rollout “in the trillions of dollars” as well as the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). More details on the president-elect’s stimulus plan are expected in a formal announcement on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Meanwhile, the start of CES will likely once again bring a bevy of new product announcements that will have investors focusing asking the question “who wins?” as they focus on key suppliers and digest keynote comments from Verizon (VZ), Microsoft (MSFT), AMD (AMD) and others. Unlike prior years, thanks to the pandemic, 2021 CES will be exclusively a virtual event for the first time in its history, which means Las Vegas hotel stocks, such as MGM Resorts (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will not see the usual January revenue bump associated with the event. All that, plus the week’s economic and earnings reports, and of course the latest pandemic news, will be the forces that shape the market this week.

Coronavirus

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday the outbreak will get worse before it gets better, echoing comments made earlier last week by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Redfield warned Friday that the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump on Wednesday will make the outbreak worse.

India is scheduled to start its COVID-19 vaccinations on January 16 with 30 million healthcare and front-line workers expected to be given priority along with the segments of the population that are most vulnerable to the virus.

International Economy

China’s inflation rate increased to 0.2% YoY in December from -0.5%, surpassing expectations for an increase to 0.1%. The nation’s Producer Price Index (PPI) also increased to -0.4% YoY in December from -1.5% in November beating expectations for an increase to -0.8%.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s December Jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the U.S. economy lost 140,000 jobs during the last month of 2020, the first monthly loss of jobs since April which left the unemployment rate steady at 6.7%. The Leisure and hospitality sector, which has been hardest hit by the pandemic, lost nearly half a million jobs. The government sector cut 45,000 jobs while education and healthcare services lost 31,000. Thanks to holiday shopping, retail managed to add positions, as did manufacturing, which the recent PMIs forecast, and construction, another obvious winner given what we are seeing in housing.

There are no major data points for the domestic economy scheduled to be published later today.

Markets

The S&P 500 climbed for four days straight to a record with a 1.8% gain last week and closed Friday at yet another new record high, led by Tesla (TSLA) which rose 7.8%. The performance of Tesla is so other-worldly that it has risen for 11 consecutive trading days, adding 37.4% during that period after having gained a mind-boggling 743% in 2020. The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6% and 2.4% last week, respectively, also reaching all-time highs.

Stocks to Watch

PerkinElmer (PKI) issued upside guidance for the current quarter given better-than-expected demand for PerkinElmer's full-suite of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 solutions. The company sees December quarter EPS of at least $3.60 vs. the $2.85 consensus.

Lululemon (LULU) now sees its December quarter revenue growth at the high end of its mid-to-high teens expectation and Q4 EPS at the high end of its mid-single-digits expectation.

Because of stronger than expected sales of its COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir following the most recent COVID-10 surge that resulted in higher-than-expected hospitalization and treatment rates, Gilead Sciences (GILD) raised its full-year 2020 EPS forecast to $6.98-$7.08 vs. its guidance of $6.25-$6.60.

Acer (ACEYY) reported its December quarter revenue rose 34.1% YoY to NT$82.6 billion with December revenue up 21.5% YoY. During the quarter, the company's gaming line rose +43.9% YoY, Chromebooks +253.5%, Thin and light notebooks +165%, and Monitors +38.9%.

Samsung (SSNLF) will reportedly spend ~$30 billion on semiconductor-related capital expenditures in FY21, representing a YoY increase near 30%. That should be positive for companies like Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX).

After permanently suspending President Trump's personal account, shares of Twitter (TWTR) are down in pre-market trading. Meanwhile “millions of users have jumped ship to Telegram and Signal in the past week” according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower as WhatsApp “laid out fresh terms on Wednesday, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook (FB) and its subsidiaries collect user data.”

Apple (AAPL) joined the growing list of app stores that include Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) that have pulled the Parler app.

At its Nio Day event, Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc. (NIO) revealed its ET7 sedan and shared it will use Nvidia's (NVDA) DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip for its new generation of electric and autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, reports suggest Tesla is searching for a design director in China as part of its effort to open a "full-function" studio in Shanghai or Beijing and design electric cars tailored to Chinese consumer tastes.

Baidu (BIDU) announced its plan to establish a company to produce intelligent electric vehicles (EV), and that it has entered into a strategic partnership with privately-held multinational auto manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Reports suggest Intel (INTC) is talking with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Samsung about outsourcing chip production.

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) surged in after-hours trading on Friday following the company sharing preliminary sales of $302.3 million for its latest quarter vs. the $297.2 million consensus. Same-store sales for the quarter rose ~4.6%, including 16.3% in e-commerce sales.

Exiting 2020, Air Lease’s (AL) fleet comprised of 332 owned aircraft and 81 managed aircraft, with 361 new aircraft on order from Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSY) set to deliver through 2026. During the December quarter, Air Lease conducted shared it conducted no aircraft sales.

Sanofi (SNY) and Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing fully human monoclonal antibodies with a focus on immune-mediated diseases and immuno-oncology therapeutics, have entered into an agreement under which Sanofi will acquire Kymab for an upfront payment of approximately $1.1 billion and up to $350 million upon achievement of certain milestones.

IHS Markit (INFO) acquired compliance technology provider Cappitech to expand its suite of global, multi-asset class transaction regulatory reporting offerings to the financial industry.

NCR Corporation (NCR) confirmed it submitted an offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Cardtronics (CATM) for $39.00 per share in cash.

According to Hong Kong Stock Exchange filings, business units at Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) will delist some 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products.

After today’s market close, there are no market-moving quarterly earnings reports expected but investors will be on the lookout for any and all negative earnings pre-announcements. Investors looking to get a jump on the earnings reports to be had later this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 12: JOLTs report, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil stocks

January 13: Inflation Rate, EIA energy stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

January 14: Import Prices, Jobless claims, Export & Import Prices,

January 15: Retail Sales, PPI, Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

January 19 Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Net Long-term TIC flows

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President, NAHB Housing Marking Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

January 21: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

January 25: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

January 26: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“I destroy my enemies when I make them my friends.” — Abraham Lincoln

