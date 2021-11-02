Daily Markets: Investors Watching Elections, Infrastructure Developments

Today’s Big Picture

Today the focus is on policy and politics. While this is an in-between election day, voters are choosing mayors in at least seven major cities, and states such as Virginia and New Jersey are voting for their governors. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to significantly overhaul its police department, a major test of the “defund the police” movement. On the policy front, the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting kicks off later today. This is the meeting at which tapering specifics are expected to be discussed and then communicated on Wednesday.

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower today following decisions from the Royal Bank of Australia and the Bank of Japan. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.1%, the Shenzhen Component declined 0.7%, Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.6%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi was the lone gainer, rising 1.2%. By midday trading, the main European indices were mixed, and U.S. equity futures are little changed ahead of today’s open.

Data Download

International Economy

Inflation in South Korea accelerated slightly more than expected to 3.2% YoY in October from 2.5% in September, from which it was expected to increase to just 3.15%.

The Bank of Japan has left its key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and left the 10-year government bond yield at around 0% during its October meeting by an 8 to 1 vote. The group cut its projection for GDP growth for the current fiscal year to 3.4% from July’s 3.8% forecast. Consumer inflation was also revised down from 0.6% to flat. For the fiscal year 2022, GDP growth was revised upward from 2.7% to 2.9%, with consumer inflation projections unchanged at 0.9%.

The Royal Bank of Australia kept its cash rate unchanged at the record low 0.1% for the twelfth consecutive month and is continuing to buy government bonds at a pace of A$4 billion a week until at least February 2022. The RBA has ended its yield targeting for the April 2024 bonds, commenting that the decision to do so reflects the improving economics and the earlier-than-expected process towards their inflation target. Governor Philip Lowe stated that the latest data does not warrant a rate hike in 2022.

Adding to the pile of countries reported on yesterday, we got a slew of Manufacturing PMIs from Europe for October that overall came in weaker than expected, with the exception of Italy that continues to surprise to the upside

Spain’s Markit PMI dropped unexpectedly to 57.4 from 58.1, from which it was expected to rise slightly to 58.2

Italy’s IHS PMI unexpectedly rose to 61.1 from 59.7, where it was expected to remain

France’s Markit PMI declined roughly as expected to 53.6 from 55, from which it was expected to drop to 53.5

Germany’s Markit PMI declined more than expected to 57.8 from 58.6, from which it was expected to drop slightly to 58.2

Eurozone’s Markit PMI declined more than expected to 58.3 from 58.6, from which it was expected to drop slightly to 58.5

Domestic Economy

Senator Joe Manchin has delayed the Democrats' plans to get both spending bills passed this week as he pushed for a detailed analysis of their impacts. A couple of House Democrats have asked to have the Congressional Budget Office score the bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold votes this week on both the infrastructure bill and Biden’s signature stimulus package.

Yesterday Black Knight updated their monthly Mortgage Monitor, reporting that the delinquency rate dropped back below 4% for the first time since March 2020. The overall number of non-current loans has continued to decline while the composition of those loans has changed. The cure rate for the more seriously delinquent loans has been strengthening while there has been a steady inflow of newly delinquent loans. The percent of loans 30+ days late has risen for three consecutive months to 29% from 23.6% back in June, while the percentage of loans 90+ days late has dropped from 59.1% in August to 56%.

Later today, we will get the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism index and API Crude Oil Stocks.

Markets

After oscillating between gains and losses for much of the day S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose modestly into the close yesterday, with each of the three indices setting intraday and closing record highs. By comparison, the Russell 2000 gapped up yesterday, rising 2.7% on the day, playing a bit of catch up with the other major market indices as it enjoyed its best day since August, coming up just short of its March high. The top-performing sectors were Energy and Consumer Discretionary, while the weakest were Communication Services, Healthcare, and Technology.

Taking a 30,000-foot view of the markets, the S&P 500’s nearly 23% gain for the year through the end of October is the strongest performance for the market since 2013 and in every prior year when the S&P 500 was up 20% or more in the first ten months, returns were positive for the final two months every time.

Stocks to Watch

Tesla’s (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said last night that his company has yet to sign a contract with Hertz (HTZZ), which is a real head-scratcher because a week ago, Hertz announced it had placed an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022. This deal appeared to be so solid that the announcement was accompanied by a commercial in which Tom Brady was featured alongside parked Tesla Model 3 sedans in a Hertz garage. Tesla’s market cap hit $1 trillion for the first time following the announcement. This morning, however, CNBC reports Tesla will recall ~11,700 vehicles over communication problems.

Google (GOOGL) shared it has begun negotiations with news publishers to license content in Europe and the use of Extended News Previews that would display content from news publishers that goes beyond links and short extracts.

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before equity markets open, there will be a who’s who reporting their quarterly results, including Cummins (CMI), Dupont (DD), Eaton (ETN), Estee Lauder (EL), Ferrari (RACE), Global Payments (GPN), Henry Schein (HSIC), Pfizer (PFE), Ralph Lauren (RL), Under Armour (UA), and Zebra Tech (ZBRA).

The education technology company Chegg (CHGG) reported weaker-than-expected revenue yesterday at $171.9 million versus consensus estimate of $174.5 and a miss on subscribers, leading to an over 30% drop in share price in after-hours trading.

Clorox (CLX) reported a 6.5% beat on sales and an EPS beat of nearly 5% and cited progress on ensuring the supply of its products for the organic sales growth beat (down 5% YoY against the insane Q3 2020 demand versus expectations for a 12% decline).

Reports on the death of the mall may be a tad premature, at least according to Simon Property Group (SPG), which reported a triple beat that saw earnings at nearly 2x expectations, revenue that was higher than expected, and the company raised estimates for the year.

So much for that chip shortage? Yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment Association trade group said worldwide chip sales in 3Q 2021 reached almost $145 billion, a 27.6% YoY and 7.4% higher than in 2Q 2021. That sets the stage for quarterly results from Qualcomm (QCOM), Skyworks (SWKS), Qorvo (QRVO), and before too long, Nvidia (NVDA), even though companies have had to make tough choices over which products to produce. Nikkei Asia reports Apple (AAPL) has cut back sharply on iPad production to allocate more components to the iPhone 13. Nintendo (NTDOY) has also cut its 2021 production forecast for its popular Switch game console by 20% to ~24 million units due to the chip shortage.

Air Canada (ACDVF) plans to increase its 4Q 2021 ASM capacity by ~135% YoY but still be down ~47% compared to 4Q 20191.

IPOs

According to the amended prospectus filed yesterday, Amazon (AMZN) backed EV startup Rivian Automotive is targeting a market cap of as much as $54.6 billion by offering 135 million shares priced between $57 and $62 with an option for up to an additional 20.25 million shares. The company plans to list as soon as next week on the Nasdaq under the symbol RIVN. Last week Amazon disclosed that it holds a 20% stake in Rivian, and Ford (F) reportedly holds a roughly 12% stake in the EV newcomer.

M&A Activity

CrowdStrike (CRWD) agreed to acquire SecureCircle, a SaaS-based cybersecurity service that extends Zero Trust security to data on the endpoint.

Dell Technologies (DELL) completed the spin-off of its 81% equity ownership of VMware (VMW).

Reports indicate investment bank Lazard (LAZ) is in advanced talks to acquire hedge fund firm Brigade Capital Management in a move that would expand the role of alternative investments in its asset management business.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by DuPont (DD) for $277 per share in cash. The Wall Street Journal also reports DuPont is reviewing alternatives for its existing business that specializes in materials used in the automotive industry.

After Today’s Market Close

Activision Blizzard (ATVI), American Water Works (AWK), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Coursera (COUR), Denny’s (DENN), Lyft (LYFT), Mondelez International (MDLZ), OneSpan (OSPN), T-Mobile US (TMUS), Veeco Instruments (VECO), and Zillow (ZG). Those looking to get a jump on the earnings reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services & Composite PMIs, ISM Non-Manufacturing & Composite PMIs, Factory Orders, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

November 4: Balance of Trade, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity, weekly jobless claims

November 5: Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate

November 9: PPI, API Crude Oil stock change

November 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims, Wholesale inventories, EIA Crude and Gasoline stocks, Monthly budget statement

November 12: JOLTs report, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index

November 16: Retail Sales, Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 17: Housing Starts, Building Permits, EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks

November 18: Weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

November 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

November 23: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMIs, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 24: FOMC Minutes, Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Corporate Profits, weekly jobless claims, 2nd estimate for GDP, Goods Trade Balance, Personal Income and Spending, New Home Sales, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 29: Pending Homes Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

November 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, CB Consumer Conference

