Daily Markets: Investors' Wall of Worry Widening

Today’s Big Picture

Concerns over the nation’s political stability pre and post-election, the likelihood of no further fiscal stimulus until 2021, signs of a slowing recovery, and a resurgence in the pandemic in many parts of the world have investors in a more bearish mood. The major equity indices in Asia all closed in the red today following yesterday’s pullback in U.S. markets. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.1%, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 1.7% and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.6%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8%. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were mostly down on the day and U.S. equity futures were little changed.

Data Download

International Economy

More rate decision announcements from central banks this week:

Despite the Swiss economy weathering the pandemic better than expected, contracting just 5%, the Swiss National Bank issued a statement today stating that it intends to pursue its ultra-expansionary monetary policy into the foreseeable future.

Norway’s central bank announced today it will leave its key rates at zero and is likely to keep them there for another two years.

Later today Turkey’s central bank will announce its latest interest rate policy after weeks of the lira coming under pressure, falling to a new low against the dollar yesterday.

Both French and Germany business confidence rose to the highest level in seven months despite a resurgence in coronavirus infections:

France’s Business Confidence rose more than expected in September to 96 from 92, slightly above the expected 95 level. The country’s Business Climate Indicator for September rose slightly to 92.4 from 90.4.

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate for September rose less than expected to just 93.4 from 92.5, shy of the expected 93.8. The Current Conditions Index likewise was weaker than expected at 89.2 from 87.9, below the expected 89.5. Ifo Expectations was the same story at 97.7 from 97.2 versus expectations for 98.

In the UK, the CBI monthly retail sales data for September rose to +11 up from -6 in August and the expected -10 for the month, marking the fastest rate of growth since April 2019. Despite the surge in activity, CBI said sales were around 8% lower than they would have been without a pandemic.

Domestic Economy

Over the past few days, we’ve heard from several Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) members. Tuesday Chicago Fed President Evans commented that the Fed could raise rates before its 2% inflation target is reached. Cut to Vice Chair Clarida yesterday emphasizing that the Fed needs to see full employment, 2% YoY core PCE inflation to looks to be at least stable, if not accelerating, before rates would be raised.

While yesterday’s Markit Services PMI remained above 50 (expansion territory), it came in lower in September than August after four months of gains since the April lows. Manufacturing saw the highest reading since January 2019, but its sub-indices reveal a slowing pace of new export orders and weakening confidence in the trajectory of output.

Americans are staying put. According to the TSA, screenings were 69.2% lower YoY last week, up from the April lows that were down 96% YoY, but not much improved from July’s -75% YoY. The Dallas Fed’s National Mobility and Engagement Index, which tracks geolocation data from mobile devices reached -38.2 for the most recent week, up from -100 in April, just a little improved compared to July’s average of -40.5.

A survey released by the New York City Hospitality Alliance found that nearly nine out of every 10 dining establishments had not paid full rent in August and that about a third had not paid any rent. The 87 percent of restaurants that said they had not paid their entire August rent was an increase from the 80 percent that reported not paying all of their June rent.

Before the U.S. equity markets open, we’ll get the latest weekly initial jobless claims data, and soon after the open, the August New Home Sales data and the weekly Natural Gas Inventories report will be published. Late morning investors will be digging into the Kansas City Fed’s September Manufacturing Index. Fed officials have also commented on the lack of fiscal stimulus that they had expected to see by now. Given the impending election, it is unlikely that any sort of stimulus bill will be passed until after the start of the new year and possibly February if Biden wins. This realization may be adding to investor angst.

Markets

The S&P 500 dropped 2.4% yesterday, falling to its lowest level since July, in a broad-based retreat that saw all 11 S&P 500 sectors close sharply lower between 1.1% (health care) and 4.6% (energy). The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.0% on the day while the Russell 2000 dropped 3.0%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.9%. Investors are clearly getting worried - Yale's Crash Confidence survey found that individual investors are more worried about an upcoming stock market crash than at any other time in the last 20 years.

Despite yesterday’s tech drubbing, which saw Netflix (NFLX) -4.1%, Facebook (FB) -2.3%, Alphabet (GOOG) - 3.3%, Amazon (AMZN) -4.3%, Uber (UBER) -2.2%, the WFH specialist Zoom Video Communications (ZM) rose 2.1% and is now up more than 600% on the year. Yesterday’s IPO from GoodRX Holdings (GDRX) held up despite the rough day, gaining 53% from its IPO price of $33/share, giving the company a market cap of $19 billion. Snowflake Inc (SNOW), the cloud enterprise software company that IPO’d last week fell 7.6% yesterday to $217.39, still well above its $120 IPO price, but below the $245 at which it opened on its first day of trading.

The U.S. dollar enjoyed its third consecutive day of gains, with the Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Index rising above its 50-day moving average

Stocks to Watch

TikTok filed a suit against the U.S. government to prevent the ban on the app in major app stores. TBD how the operators of those stores - Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL) - respond. CNBC also reports TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) has applied for an export license in line with Chinese regulations, as it pushes for a deal with Oracle (ORCL) and Walmart (WMT).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has begun its final stage of clinical trials for its single-dose coronavirus vaccine, and while it is a couple of months behind other large-scale trials, the company says that it could know before the end of the year if its vaccine is a success. The company is looking to include 60,000 adult volunteers from across the U.S. and other countries in its trial, one of the largest trials for SARS-CoV-2 so far.

After missing top and bottom-line expectations for its August quarter, shares of Accenture (ACN) are falling in pre-market trading today. Strength in outsourcing revenue for the quarter was mitigated by the 8% drop YoY in consulting revenue that included a reduction of approximately 3 percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs. New bookings for the quarter rose 8% YoY to $14.0 billion.

Blackberry (BB) reported stronger-than-expected August quarter revenue and EPS. Recurring non-GAAP software product revenue continues to be approximately 90%. The company will share its outlook on its earnings conference call.

Healthcare solutions company Owens & Minor (OMI) issued upside guidance for 2020 EPS of $1.75-$1.90 vs. the $1.08 consensus. Drivers of the upside include better than expected productivity, stronger than expected rebound in elective procedure volume, and the sooner than expected deployment of PPE production equipment in the US.

Shares of EW Scripps (SSP) are jumping on reports the company is nearing a deal to acquire ION Media for $2.65 billion. The Wall Street Journal reports the transaction has the backing of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), which plans to make a $600 million preferred equity investment in Scripps to help finance the purchase.

Intel (INTC) announced its Mobileye division will help power the driving-assistance technology in Chinese carmaker's Lynk & Co. premium electric vehicle, Zero Concept that is slated to debut in fall 2021.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) and Tableau announced an exclusive partnership with Axios to provide broad access to public opinion data leading up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) has agreed to acquire conditional access company Preempt Security for about $96 million. CrowdStrike plans to add Preempt's zero-trust security and conditional access technology to the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

In an 8-K filing, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shared it will prioritize the growth of its U.S. operations and is suspending its planned expansion to Canada. Investments to support continued profitable growth in the U.S. include the expansion of its omnichannel capabilities; improvements to support guest experience and discovery; market share growth in key merchandising categories; increased loyalty and personalization efforts; and new store openings.

United Airlines (UAL) has agreed to delay the effective date of pilot furloughs until Oct. 30 while union members vote on a broader deal that would protect some 2,850 jobs for months longer.

The Verge reports Twitter (TWTR) is experimenting with the idea of letting people record and send voice messages through direct messages.

After today’s market close, Costco Wholesale (COST), CalAmp (CAMP), and Trip.com (TCOM) will report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and others to be had later this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

September 25: Durable Goods, Capital Goods September 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods



Thought for the Day

“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily.” - Zig Ziglar

Disclosures

