Daily Markets: Investors Wait For Washington Stimulus Vote

Yesterday the Federal Reserve threw absolutely everything it has at the markets and the effect lasted all of two hours. Toto, we aren’t in Kansas anymore. Adding to the market’s woes yesterday, Congress was unable to pass legislation to support households and businesses as the economy is brought to a standstill.

This morning, however, US equity futures hit the limit up 5% after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both reportedly said they are hopeful that the stimulus package could get passed today. This bill includes $500 billion in direct payments to Americans, $350 billion in support for small businesses, $250 billion in support for larger businesses, $50 billion in support for airlines and travel industry, enhanced unemployment benefits, and money for hospitals. There is also word the stimulus bill will include a liquidity facility leveraged by the Fed that will provide up to $4 trillion in support for businesses. Now to see the outcome of the vote, and yes we suspect there will be the usual horse-trading that occurs in Washington to secure the needed votes to pass it.

If Congress passes this stimulus bill, it will be the latest of such efforts around the globe. Earlier today, Australia announced a spending package of AUD 4.0 billion, New Zealand announced a six-month mortgage holiday, and South Korea announced it will spend more than KRW 130 trillion on corporate stimulus, a stock support fund, and a bond support fund. And with Italy reportedly in favor of allowing the Eurozone’s ESM bailout fund to provide financial support with no conditionality to the economies hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the global stimulus party is swinging into full gear. If it will be enough to prevent the major global depression that some are predicting remains to be seen.

The major equity indices in Asia all closed in the green today, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 7.1%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 8.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 4.3% and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 2.3%. Australia’s ASX 200 closed up 4.2%.

By midday trading, European equity indices were also in the green on the combined hopes for more stimulus and the drop in new cases in Italy. The pan-European DAX was up 4.9%, Germany's DA up 5.9%, UK's FTSE up 3.8% and Italy's FTSE MIB up 5.5%.

The total number of coronavirus cases this morning is just under 400,000 and the virus is present in 196 countries and territories - basically everywhere. The US saw an additional 10,168, cases up from the prior 9,359. On a positive note, yesterday Italy, which has been under lockdown for over two weeks, saw the second day of consecutive declines in new cases and deaths. Hopefully, we'll see that continue today, which would be a wonderful indication that the lockdown is having an effect and could mean the nation is at least moving closer to seeing some activity resume.

Most of Europe is in lockdown now with all regions save Italy seeing new cases accelerate. The US is just starting to see the expected rapid rise in cases. This means we are unlikely to see economic data improve in April with May the earliest we could see some sort of economic activity, outside of the essentials, return. What governments do in the interim may mean the difference between hope and permanent closure for many companies, small and large.

Japan’s Bank Manufacturing PMI for March dropped to 44.8 from 47.8, still in contraction. Services PMI dropped significantly to 32.7 from 46.8 - the steepest decline on record. We are seeing a lot of this today as the impact of the global pandemic hits the books. The “stronger decline” registered for both New Orders and New Export Orders signals a pronounced rebound in April is unlikely.

The IHS Markit Eurozone Composite Flash PMI fell to a record low of 31.4 from February’s 51.6. This is the largest 1-month drop since the data began being collected in June 1998. The prior low was 35.2 in February 2009. Expectations were for a decline to just 38.8. The Service sector business activity index fell over 24 points from 52.6 (under 50 is contraction) to 28.4 in March, also surpassing the prior record low of 39 in February 2009.

The one less-than-gut-punch data point came from the Manufacturing PMI, which dropped to 44.8 from 49.2, above expectations for a drop to 39. This was the steepest contraction since July 2012 with output falling the most since April 2009. Similar to the New Order had in the March Flash report for Japan, New Orders for both the Eurozone Services as well as Manufacturing economy were severe, suggesting the PMI contraction will likely continue in April.

IHS economist Eliot Kerr estimates that GDP in France is “collapsing at an annualized rate approaching double digits.” So that’s nice.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Service PMI dropped to a record low of 35.7 in March from the prior 53.2, well below the expected 45. The customer-facing categories recorded the steepest drop in activity since the survey began in 1996 - not a big surprise. Manufacturing fared somewhat better, falling to 48 in March from the prior 51.7, beating expectations for a drop to 45.

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to take an about-face, issuing a stay-at-home order starting today, which allows only essential trips. All nonessential public buildings and places are closed. All social events are prohibited.

Turning to the US, today’s economic data includes the weekly Redbook retail data, the March Flash Composite PMI from IHS Markit, February New Home Sales and the March reading of the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.

Yesterday FactSet released its latest update for S&P 500 EPS expectations that now calls for a 2.9% decline in the March quarter and a 3.9% drop in the June quarter. We have tremendous respect for the work that FactSet does, however, given the evolving nature of the coronavirus and the global response, it’s our view that we will see more revisions, odds are to the downside, as the weight of the global slowdown is felt and more companies rescind their outlooks for the coming quarters. It’s not easy to solve an equation when more of the inputs are not only unknown but are changing before your very eyes.

We also suspect we will see more companies trim back expansion as well as capital spending plans to shore up their balance sheets and cash burn. This is likely to be especially true in the oil patch group of companies given the year to date price declines it is experiencing. We’d also point out that while China is getting back to work and loosening restrictions, the speed of its rebound is facing major headwinds as the rest of the world hunkers down to fend off the virus.

In the last 24 hours, the list of company’s pulling their guidance in response to the coronavirus and efforts to limit its spread has continued to grow. Recent additions include:

Twitter (TWTR)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

iRobot (IRBT)

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Aptiv (APTV)

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

Dana (DAN)

Zillow (ZG)

Oshkosh (OSK)

Ambev (ABEV)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Unfortunately, we expect this list to grow further in the coming days. Alongside that rescinded guidance we are also seeing a number of companies suspend or defer their dividend payments to shareholders:

Buckle (BKE)

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMNT)

BJ Restaurants (BJRI)

Nordstrom (JWN)

Aptiv (APTV)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

They join the ranks that include:

Macy’s (M)

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Emerald Holding (EEX)

Freeport McMoRan (FXC)

Boeing (BA)

Kohl’s (KSS)

The major US airlines are working on plans for a possible voluntary shutdown of nearly all US passenger flights. Yesterday thousands of flights were canceled, in many cases because there simply weren’t enough passengers to justify the trip. American Airlines Group (AAL) and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) canceled over 40% of scheduled flights Monday.

And it’s official sports fans, the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed to 2021.

After US equity markets close today, investors will likely focus on Nike’s (NKE) earnings report, with an emphasis on how the company's China business performed during the quarter and what impact the virus is likely to have on Nike's business in Europe and the US in the coming quarters, including the pushout of the 2020 Olympics.

Given the growing number of company's rescinding their 2020 guidance, we would not be surprised to see if Nike holds off issuing a formal update. As such, we expect the Q&A portion of the company's earnings conference call will look to crack that guidance nut one way or another. Given the growing number of companies suspending their dividend, we suspect Nike will speak to this as well.

Dates to mark: April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



