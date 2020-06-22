Daily Markets: Investors Unperturbed By Record-Breaking Weekend for Covid-19

Today’s Big Picture

Investors look to be relatively unconcerned that the coronavirus pandemic is back in the headlines, as daily new cases are accelerating in many parts of the world, raising the possibility of another round of lockdowns for a global economy already in dire straits. The major indices in Asia closed mostly in the red, but only slightly, with the exception of Australia’s ASX 200, which closed essentially unchanged. The major European equity indices opened in the red, but by midday trading were trading roughly flat for the day. US futures indicate a flat to slightly higher move when those equity markets open later this morning.

Today Apple (AAPL) holds its highly anticipated annual Worldwide Developer Conference, which will be a virtual event in today’s COVID-19 world. The event has historically been a showcase for the next iteration of software Apple will release later in the year for its iPhone, iPads, Macs, and other devices. To say that expectations tend to run high for what Apple will announce is something of an understatement, and we’d note the rumor mill has been churning pretty hard as the event has once again approached. Traditionally, the event kicks off with an update on Apple’s business, including device metrics, and we suspect, given the focus on the company’s Services business, we are apt to get an update there as well. The question that long-time WWDC watchers, like your authors, tend to ask is if there will be the unexpected “just one more thing…” that will catch investors and the rumor mongers off guard. Now to wait and see, and we’ll be breaking down the WWDC news in our weekly technology column tomorrow.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Let’s start out with the good news.

A saliva coronavirus test, which has been deemed “highly promising,” is being piloted in the UK for four weeks, with more than 14,000 participating in the University of Southampton’s pilot. A saliva test that does not require the use of swabs and could be easily taken at home could make it much easier for people to take the test.

This morning Evelo Biosciences, Inc (EVLO) announced TACTIC-E, a Phase 2/3 randomized trial to evaluate the effectiveness of EDP1815 for one arm of the trial and a combination of ambrisentan and dapagliflozin in another arm. Interim data are anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2020.

SiNtx Technologies (SINT) are up biggly (technical term) today in pre-market trading on the news that the coronavirus was inactivated when it was exposed to the company’s sintered silicon nitride powder in a controlled laboratory study. Additional data to be released shortly.

Now for the usual state of the world, which today isn’t so cheery with respect to the pandemic.

There are now over 9 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 470,000 lives lost to Covid-19. Last Friday, daily new cases worldwide spiked to a new all-time high of 180,874, followed by what would have been a new all-time high on Saturday of 156,922, had Friday’s not been such a significant leap. The prior high had been 146,111. In the past few days, Brazil, the U.S. and India have seen record-high new daily cases. Brazil has overtaken the U.S. as the nation with the highest 7-day average for daily new infections. In Germany, which had been one of the least affected of the larger European nations, has seen the reproduction rate (R0) jump from below 1 to 2.88, its highest level in four weeks, on Sunday - this means that for every one person infected, 2.88 additional people get the virus.

The U.S. now has over 2.35 million cases and over 122,000 deaths from Covid-19. The prior May 30 record high of 1.175 million active cases in the U.S. was surpassed June 16, and yesterday made yet another new record high of over 1.25 million. On a more positive note, the number of daily new deaths in the U.S. continues to decline, with the 7-day average at the lowest level since March 31. The areas of the U.S. that are seeing cases rise the most are Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California, which effectively squashes any theories that the summer heat would be detrimental to the virus.

As the U.S. is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, younger people are experiencing higher rates of infection than previously. For example, in California, people under 35 now make up about 44% of new infections, compared with 29% last month, according to an analysis of state data by infectious disease epidemiologist George Lemp. According to Lemp, "Some of that could be due to the testing itself and targeting of younger people. And it's also likely due to the shift in behavior as younger people start to move away from social distancing and consistent mask use."

Dr. Joseph McCormick, an epidemiologist with the UT Health School of Public Health, said that while older people still make up the bulk of hospitalizations, new infections in those under 35 have spiked, accounting for over half of the recent cases in his region, "We are seeing a resurgence of transmission, and it's being driven by younger people.”

In Georgia, a few weeks ago, about 15% of new cases were 18 to 29-year-olds. That number has jumped to 27%. The outbreak is skewing younger in Florida as well. Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out that those under 37 make up about 50% of the state's newer cases.

Parts of the U.S. are now following the lead of many countries in Europe that did not experience a resurgence as restrictions were lifted. Phoenix, for example, has joined several cities across Arizona requiring residents, over the age of 5, to wear masks in public spaces as the state struggles with an aggressive spike in coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus has also brought proof that the universe has a deep appreciation for irony. Pinal County, Arizona sheriff Mark Lamb, who refused to enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order because he believed it was unconstitutional, tested positive for coronavirus last week before a planned visit to the White House. The Sheriff announced in a Facebook post, “I will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days minimum.”

Last Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged Californians to follow his new order requiring most residents to wear face coverings when in public and said violators could face enforcement action. TBD if Californians will listen as recently week, an Orange County, CA public health officer resigned after weeks of verbal attacks, including a death threat, over her mandatory mask rules - we are talking about a face mask here, not a cilice. Her replacement rescinded the rules amid intense pressure from the Board of Supervisors. Under Newsom's order, residents in that county must once again wear face coverings.

The resurgence is affecting business once again as Apple has announced that it is once again closing stores, this time shutting down 11 of them in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The sense of invincibility isn't just an American thing, either. A study from Japan concluded that those in their 20s and 30s played a significant role in spreading the virus in non-healthcare settings, such as restaurants, bars, music-related events, and the workplace.

Other regions are also experiencing an uptick in cases. Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, announced on Saturday it will reinstate tighter restrictions on home and public gatherings after logging a double-digit rise in coronavirus cases for a fourth straight day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its guidance again concerning those who test positive for the coronavirus. For patients who are symptomatic, they need to remain in isolation for at least ten days after the onset of symptoms and at a minimum three days without any symptoms. For those who are asymptomatic, they also need to remain in isolation for ten days after having tested positive. So far, countries such as the UK and Ireland, have not reduced their mandatory 14-day quarantine for entry into the country.

International Economy

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) left its key interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive month.

Turkey has seen a 99.3% YoY decline in tourists in May, the same level of decline it experienced in April - talk about ugly.

In a day filled with Covid-19 reports, there isn’t much else in the way of global economic data this morning.

Domestic Economy

We have a rather quiet day when it comes to U.S. economic data with the only two major reports being published today, the May Chicago Fed National Activity Index and May Existing Home Sales. Enjoy today’s slow pace, dear readers, for tomorrow brings the first look at Flash PMI data for June and rest assured it will be picked over with a fine-tooth comb.

Markets

After a jump at the open on Friday, U.S. equity markets were unable to hold onto their gains for the day as the S&P 500 fell nearly 2% intraday, rebounding a smidgen into the close as 350 component companies in the index closed in the red along with 10 of the 11 sectors. The only sector to gain on the day was healthcare, driven by pharma. Overall last week, the markets managed to shake off concerns over rising Covid-19 cases, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.9%, the Dow 1.1%, the Russell 2000 2.3%, while the Nasdaq-100 stole the show, gaining 3.5%.

Stocks to Watch

China ordered a PepsiCo (PEP) factory to close on Sunday as authorities clamp down on the food industry amid a new coronavirus cluster in Beijing. China China's customs authority is suspending imports of poultry products from a Tyson Foods (TSN) slaughterhouse in Springdale, Arizona, where there was a confirmed cluster of coronavirus infections. Bloomberg reports China’s customs authorities have started testing all shipments of imported meat for the virus, while officials in some major cities were also checking the products at domestic markets.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC) shared it would make 71,000 fewer vehicles globally, roughly 10% below prior expectations, in July 2020. For the April-July period, Toyota anticipates a global production drop of 30% from its pre-COVID-19 plans.

Sherwin Williams (SHW) raised its outlook for the current quarter, sharing it now sees its June quarter revenue decreasing by a mid-single digits percentage vs. the June 2019 quarter. Its prior guidance issued in late April called for the quarter’s net sales to decrease by a low to mid-teens percentage YoY.

Primo Water (PRMW) boosted its outlook for the first half of 2020 and now sees in the range of $915-$935 million vs. its prior forecast of $905-$925 million.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) reported its monthly unique users have improved in April and May and expects the same for June. In April and May, monthly unique users were ~33% and 45% vs. respective year-ago levels with May monthly unique users up 38% vs. April. Based on June trends month-to-date, the company estimates that June year-over-year monthly unique user performance will improve versus May.

American Airlines (AAL) announced that it is planning to raise $3.5 billion in new financing through $1.5 billion in stock and convertible notes and another $1.5 billion in senior securities notes along with a new $500 million credit facility.

United Airlines (UAL), according to a Bloomberg report, is considering a $5 billion debt sale this week.

As of June 15, 2020, 65 of the Bluegreen Vacations’ (BXG) 68 resorts were welcoming guests, and the company expects average occupancy for June 1-July 31, 2020, to be approximately 69% at all resorts.

PG&E (PGE) announced that following the California Public Utilities Commission, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California confirmed its Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization.

FedEx (FDX) announced it will take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $348 million in the current quarter pertaining to its February 2004 acquisition of Kinko's, which is now known as FedEx Office and Print Services.

Citing cost pressures, Nokia (NOK) plans to cut 1,233 jobs at its French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent International, roughly a third of the local workforce.

NVIDIA (NVDA) unveiled the NVIDIA Mellanox UFM Cyber-AI platform, which minimizes downtime in InfiniBand data centers by harnessing AI-powered analytics to detect security threats and operational issues, as well as predict network failures.

AMC Theaters (AMC) did an about-face over the weekend, announcing that all employees and guests will be required to wear masks. The company had previously said that it would follow local government guidelines.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) announced its joint venture with Rush Street Gaming, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, through a partnership with Rush Street Interactive will launch the first online sportsbook in Illinois, BetRivers.com, on June 18.

JinkoSolar (JKS) announced it will supply 60.9 MW of bifacial modules for the first industrial hybrid plant in Chile. The hybrid plant will be located about 10 kilometers outside the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region and is expected to consist of a 60.9 MW PV plant and a 90 MW wind farm.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) signed a space act agreement with NASA for private orbital spaceflight to the international space station (ISS). The program will include identifying candidates interested in purchasing private astronaut missions to the ISS, the procurement of transportation to the ISS, on-orbit resources, and ground resources.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) submitted an unsolicited bid of $43.0 million in cash plus an additional $16.0 million payable under contingent value rights (CVRs) for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH). Reportedly, Tetraphase’s board has determined La Jolla’s offer is superior to the bid from Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) that consisted of $39.0 million in cash plus $16.0 million payable under CVRs.

Yintech Investment (YIN) received a non-binding proposal from Mr. Wenbin Chen, CEO, and Chairman, Mr. Ming Yan, director, and Ms. Ningfeng Chen, director, to acquire the remaining shares in the company in a "going private" transaction for a purchase price of $6.80/ADS, or $0.34 in cash.

After today’s market close, there are no expected corporate earnings reports. Investors that wish to get a jump on the corporate earnings reports to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

June 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing June 25: Wholesale Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, Kansas City Fed Activity June 26: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment June 29: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing June 30: Case-Shiller Home Prices, MNI Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders



Thought for the Day

Disclosures

