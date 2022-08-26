Daily Markets: Investors Turn Attention to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session in positive territory in anticipation of today’s comments from Jackson Hole except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which declined 0.31%. India’s Sensex eked out a 0.10% gain, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.15%, Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.52% and 0.57% respectively and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed up 0.74%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way, rising 1.01% with all sectors except Basic Materials gaining. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are generally trading off and US futures point to a lower open later this morning.

Today, we will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the annual economic policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10:00 AM ET. While a stronger than expected GDP coupled with a potentially upbeat PCE deflator and continued signs that inventories are starting to normalize are good signs, we don’t expect any explicit guidance from Chair Powell regarding September’s rate setting meeting. The closest thing we have to a crystal ball would be the market's reaction to recent (including today’s) economic releases and of course, the Fed Futures curve. The current CME FedWatch tool shows a 60/40 split in favor of a 75 basis point move in September but it will be worthwhile to keep an eye on Fed Futures as we wind down the summer. As it has been during the past quarter or so, all eyes continue to be on the Fed and the forthcoming data to be had ahead of its September meeting. Should that data point to a more resilient economy, meaning one that can easily absorb larger rate hikes to get inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target sooner than later, then that’s the potential reality markets will have to wrap their heads around.

International Economy

Last night saw Japanese August CPI print at 2.90% which was higher than the previous 2.50% figure. The last time inflation was this high in Japan was in 2014. This is not the 30- or 40-year peak the west has been experiencing but uncomfortable all the same.

The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to a new record low of -36.5 heading into September vs. a revised August figure of -30.9, missing the market forecast of -31.8. Persistent recession fears and mounting concerns over higher energy costs were cited as root causes for the decline.

The Consumer Confidence index in France unexpectedly edged higher to 82 in August from July’s reading of 80 which marked the lowest level since June of 2013.

While August Italian Consumer Confidence rose by 3.5 points to 98.3, topping market expectations of 92.5, the metric is still well below its year ago figures amid surging energy bills and political uncertainties.

British energy regulator Ofgem lifts gas, electricity price cap by 80% to £3,549 ($4,189.64) per year from its current level of £1,971, as a result of a continued rise in wholesale gas prices and warns that prices could get significantly worse next year.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM E, we will see the latest release of Personal Income and Expenditure (PCE) figures as well as a YoY July update on the PCE Deflator which measures spending by households and non-profit groups serving households. Expectations are for a decline to 6.3% from the previous 6.8% release. Our take is that any downside surprise here will set the stage for a strong rally to close out the week.

We will also get a July update on Wholesale Inventories (ex-autos), which on a MoM basis are expected to show slowing growth of 1.3%, down from the previous 1.8% figure.

Just as Fed Chair Powell is expected to speak at Jackson Hole this morning, we’ll also get the final August reading for the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which is expected to rebound to 55.1 from 51.5 in July. In addition to the headline figure, market watchers are likely to key on the latest reading for Consumer Inflation Expectations. The consensus view has it falling to 5% in August from July’s 5.2%.

Markets

Yesterday, we saw markets rally as Q2 GDP came in better than expected at -0.60%. Investors saw a silver lining in Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings miss as a signal that supply chain and inventory issues are starting to ease. All sectors posted healthy gains as the Dow rose 0.98%, the S&P 500 gained 1.41%, the Russell 2000 advanced 1.52% and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.67%. Other highlights across sectors included Costco (COST) and Estee Lauder (EL) which combined to account for just over 60% of returns in Consumer Staples names while Meta Platforms (META) drove 35% of the returns for Communication Services.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.38%

S&P 500: -11.90%

Nasdaq Composite: -19.21%

Russell 2000: -12.50%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -53.40%

Ether (ETH-USD): -53.97%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, JinkoSolar (JKS) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) were under pressure last night following a mixed July quarter earnings report that confirmed PC demand declined throughout the quarter which led the company to revise its outlook. The company now sees revenue for the current quarter in the range of $23.8-$25 billion vs. $28.4 billion in the year ago quarter and the $26.4 billion consensus. While the company confirmed the slowdown in consumer PC demand, its comments about the slowdown in Enterprise customer spending is likely to raise questions over enterprise spending in the back half of 2022.

Semiconductor company Marvell (MRVL) reported solid results for its July quarter with double digit growth at its Data Center, Carrier, Automotive/Industrial and Enterprise networking segments, which more than offset the year-over-year drop at its Consumer segment. For the current quarter, the company issued in-line guidance but shared that it expects sequential revenue growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter as supply constraints begin to ease.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) did it again, reporting results for its July quarter that topped expectations and boosted its outlook for its current year. July quarter revenue rose 16.8% YoY to $2.3 billion beating the $2.2 billion consensus as comp sales for the quarter climbed 14.4%. For its fiscal 2023, Ulta is now calling for revenue between $9.65-9.75 billion vs. its prior guidance of $9.35-9.55 billion and the $9.53 billion consensus. Digging into that upped outlook, Ulta also raised its comp outlook to +9.5-10.5% from +6.0-8.0%.

Despite revenue that fell 8.4% YoY, Gap (GPS) reported better than expected July quarter results. By brand, Old Navy sales fell 13% YoY to $2.1 billion in the quarter, Gap sales fell 10% YoYm, Banana Republic sales grew 9% YoY and Athleta sales grew 1% YoY leading overall comp sales for the three-month period to be down 10% YoY. Citing company actions to right size its product offering and inventories, its CEO transition, and the uncertain economic environment, Gap withdrew its prior guidance for the fiscal year.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (AFRM) delivered June quarter results that surprised to the upside with stronger than expected revenue and a smaller than consensus bottom line loss. Despite favorable growth for active consumer active merchants metrics during the quarter, Affirm now sees its revenue for the current quarter in the range of $345-$365 million vs. the $391 million consensus. The company also lowered revenue expectations for its fiscal 2023 to $1.625-$1.725 billion vs. the $1.9 billion consensus.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) confirmed it will hold a business and strategic update call on August 31.

TechCrunch reports food delivery company DoorDash (DASH) was hit by a data breach involving Twilio-linked hackers.

Panasonic Holdings (PCRFY) is in discussions to build an additional roughly $4 billion EV battery plant in the US.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, August 30

Japan: Unemployment Rate – July

Germany: Import Price Index – July

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – August

Eurozone: Consumer Inflation Expectation – August

Germany: CPI – August

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – June

US: Consumer Confidence Index – August

US: Jolts Job Openings – July

Wednesday, August 31

Japan: Industrial Production – July

China: Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Chicago Fed PMI - August

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, September 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – August

Germany: Retail Sales – July

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August

UK: Manufacturing PMI (Final)- August

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate (July)

US: Challenger Job Cuts – August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity and Labor Cost – 2Q 2022

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – August

US: Construction Spending – July

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 2

Germany: Import/Exports – July

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – July

US: Employment Report – August

US: Factory Orders – July

Thought for the Day

“Failure means you’ve now learned another valuable lesson that pushes you one step closer to success.” – Steve Harvey

