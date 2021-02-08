Daily Markets: Investors to Contend With Another Barrage of Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished trading today mostly higher, led by the 2.1% move higher in Japan’s Nikkei and the 1% gain in China’s Shanghai Composite. The move higher was largely led by reporting on Japanese officials considering lifting the country's state of emergency in some areas, as well as the news that Beijing will conduct a digital currency test during the Lunar New Year holiday that begins on Feb. 21. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were higher across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive start to the week.

Investors will contend with yet another barrage of corporate earnings, with more than 600 companies reporting, including 90 S&P 500 constituents. Later this week, many are getting ready for a long weekend thanks to the upcoming President’s Day holiday; by then, roughly 77% of the S&P 500’s constituents will have reported their quarterly results, offering investors a solid look at consensus expectations for the current quarter and 2021. Also this week, investors will be tracing the progress of both President Biden’s stimulus plan through Congress and COVID-19 vaccinations. Also coming down the pipe is former President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Finally, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl win, investors will be looking to see if the Super Bowl Indicator that calls for a bull market if the big game is won by a National Football Conference (NFC) team rings true this year.

Data Download

Coronavirus

A recent Phase 1 trial for a new drug called EXO-C24 showed within 3-5 days that all 30 of its patients recovered after developing moderate to severe Covid-19. The drug doesn’t go after the virus, but rather deals with the cytokine storm, preventing the overreaction.

South Africa has suspended vaccinations with the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca (AZN) shot after a study showed it has limited efficacy in mild to moderate cases.

The U.S. reported less than 100,000 new cases for the first time in over three months according to the Covid Tracking Project, dropping to the lowest level since November 2, 2020. The number of people hospitalized continues to decrease, falling to less than 81,500, the lowest number since November 19, 2020.

International Economy

Bank lending in Japan rose 6.1% YoY in January, slowing from the prior 6.2% pace in December. The Eco Watchers Survey for the current condition in January fell to 31.2 from 34.3 the prior month while the Survey for the Outlook rose to 39.9 from December’s 36.1

In Germany, Industrial Production was unchanged in December following an upwardly revised 1.5% in November, missing expectations for a 0.3% improvement.

Industrial Production in Spain fell 0.6% YoY in December and follows a 3.7% drop in the prior month.

Domestic Economy

Last Friday’s jobs report for January was mostly a big disappointment. The one good bit of news was that incomes were strong and the workweek rose to a record-high 35 hours. Now for the bad news, job growth was weaker than expected, coming in at 49k versus estimates for 105k. Diffusion metrics plunged from 61.9% in December to 48.1%, the lowest reading since April, which means more than half of the private sector shed jobs in January. What was even worse news was that the number of new jobs for the prior two months was revised down a total of 159k and the declines were fairly broad-based. State and local governments hired back 67k, ending 4 months of declines, but that means that the private sector lost 18k jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% from 6.7%, but that was driven by a 406k drop in the labor force. In fact, the civilian labor force is today 4.3 million smaller than in February 2020 and another 2 million are working part-time who really would like full-time work. At this point, it looks like it will take a minimum of four years before the labor market fully recovers.

Later today we will get Consumer Inflation Expectations for January.

Markets

Friday was a major risk-on day that closed out the strongest week for equities since November, which left both large and small-cap equities at all-time highs after the prior week’s declines. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%, the Russell 2000 1.4%, the S&P 500 0.4%, and the Dow 0.3%.

So far this year, the most shorted stocks have outperformed by 25 percentage points. The aggregate market cap of stocks that make no money or lose money has tripled since the March lows - which is six times the pace of the rest of the market.

Stocks to Watch

Global Payments (GPN) reported top and bottom-line results that topped consensus expectations and issued in-line guidance for 2021. For its 2021, the company sees EPS of $7.75-8.05 vs. the $7.99 consensus with revenue in the range of $7.50-7.60 billion vs. the $7.58 billion consensus.

Energizer (ENR) crushed top and bottom-line expectations for its December quarter and raised its EPS guidance for 2021 to $3.10-3.40 from $2.95-3.25 and the $3.01 consensus. In terms of revenue, the company sees 2021 looking like $2.8-2.85 billion vs. the $2.81 billion consensus.

Hasbro (HAS) reported December quarter EPS of $1.27 vs. the $1.14 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% YoY to top consensus expectations.

Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF), which counts Apple (AAPL) as a client, has been snapped up by Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp. (RNECF) for about 4.9 billion euros ($5.9 billion).

United Microelectronics (UMC) reported its January 2021 net sales of NT$15.53 billion rose 10.2% YoY.

Acer (ASIYF) reported its January revenue rose 73.45 YoY to NT$23.5 billion, the highest revenue for the month in eight years. The company’s Gaming line rose 112.8% YoY while Chromebooks jumped 361.4% YoY, and Thin and light notebooks soared313.5% YoY

Last week, Ford Motor (F) announced it would cut shifts at its truck plants producing the highly profitable F-150, citing the global automotive chip shortage. General Motors (GM) intends to completely pause production in Kansas, Ontario, and Mexico for a full week given the semiconductor shortage would impact production in 2021. According to IHS Markit (INFO), auto chip constraints could impact 672,000 light vehicle production units in Q1, and struggles from the shortage could last into Q3. The firm estimates the auto industry faces an estimated $61 billion hit.

Hyundai Motor Co. (005385:KS) and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said they are not in talks with Apple (AAPL) to develop an autonomous vehicle,

Rolls-Royce (RYCEF) announced that because of a lack of work for the first time ever this summer it will shut its jet engine factories for two weeks.

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) jumped more than 20% last week due to the combination of market-related short squeeze trading and expectations for how the company's test flight will go later this month.

After today’s market close, Chegg (CHGG), Nuance Communications (NUAN), Simon Properties (SPG), and Take-Two (TTWO) among others are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 9: JOLTs report, weekly Redbook report, WASDE Report, weekly API energy stocks

February 10: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation rate, Wholesale Inventories, weekly EIA Energy stocks, monthly budget statement

February 11: Weekly jobless claims

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Everybody swears that they are solid, but ice is solid too, until you put some heat on it.” ~ Anonymous

