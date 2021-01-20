Daily Markets: Investors to Closely Watch Biden's Inauguration For Economic Policy Clues

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day’s trading mostly higher, led by the 1.1% gain by the Hong Kong Hang Seng and the 0.5% move higher for China’s Shanghai Composite. In Japan, equities traded off marked by the 0.4% decline in the Nikkei. Helping equities in the region, South Korea's government may reportedly extend the country's short-selling ban by three months and the country is also considering fiscal stimulus ahead of the Lunar New Year.

By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mostly higher and U.S. futures point to a positive open when those markets open later this morning. Amid the usual weekly U.S. economic data and the December quarter earnings season, investors will be focused on the 12:00 PM ET inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, looking for additional clues for his agenda when he addresses the nation. In his remarks, Biden is expected to acknowledge the turmoil of the past month but strike an optimistic tone about overcoming the challenges ahead if Americans can put aside their differences and work together. As the euphoria of Biden’s inauguration fades, investor focus will return to the December quarter earnings season and turn to the speed to enact the Biden stimulus plan and other agenda items.

Data Download

Coronavirus

With over 24 million confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, the U.S. remains the nation most affected by this pandemic, by a wide margin. The county has lost over 400,000 lives to Covid-19, which is more deaths than the number of U.S. soldiers that died in battle during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined, according to an analysis of data compiled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. A mind-boggling 100,000 lives have been lost to the virus in just the past 36 days. On a more positive note, the pace of new cases is trending down and hospitalizations and deaths appear to be rolling over.

Love was seriously on the rocks in Paris, the City of Love, last year as the number of marriages celebrated in France fell by an unprecedented 34.1% in 2020. Marriages were outright forbidden during the first nationwide lockdown in the spring and since then, they had the number of guests strictly limited. Life expectancy in France fell by 0.4 years for women and by 0.5 years for men.

According to a study conducted by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), the coronavirus vaccine developed by the two companies is likely to be just as effective against the highly transmissible mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus dubbed B.1.1.7. that was first discovered in the UK.

International Economy

Italy managed to avoid further political chaos on Tuesday with Prime Minister Conte surviving a confidence vote in the Senate, allowing him to remain in office.

Germany’s Producer Price Index (PPI) increased 0.8% MoM in December after rising 0.2% in November.

The inflation rate in the UK rose 0.2% MoM YoY in December from -0.1% in November, while core inflation increased 0.3% MoM in December from the previous -0.1% pace.

In the EU, inflation in December moved 0.3% lower YoY, matching the prior month’s decline while core inflation rose 0.2% in December also matching its November change.

This morning the Bank of Canada will announce its primary interest rate decision and report its December inflation, which is expected to match its November YoY increase of 1.0%.

Domestic Economy

While attention is on the Biden inauguration, today’s economic data includes the usual weekly API crude energy stocks report as well as the NAHB Housing Market Index.

Markets

The major U.S. equity indices closed higher again yesterday, led by tech and small caps in the hope that the next administration will provide yet another round of stimulus. The Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 both rose 1.5%, the Russell 2000 1.3%, the S&P 500 0.8%, and the Dow 0.4%. Energy was the strongest S&P 500 sector, rising 2.1%, followed by Communication Services, up 1.9%. The weakest was Real Estate, which closed down 0.5% with Consumer Staples next, falling 0.4%.

Stocks to Watch

Consumer products company Procter & Gamble (PG) beat quarterly revenue and EPS expectations and boosted its outlook for the company quarters. Organic sales growth of 8% in the quarter handily beat the consensus forecast of +6.4%. The company raised its FY2021 outlook for organic sales growth from +4% to +5% to +5% to +6% and adjusted EPS growth from +5% to +8% to +8% to +10%.

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) are up in pre-market trading following co-founder Jack Ma making his first public appearance in nearly three months.

Shares of renewable energy company Gevo Inc. (GEVO) are under pressure this morning following reports the company will sell $350 million of shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Netflix (NFLX) reported December quarter results that saw the company add 8.51 million net new subscribers vs. the 6.06 million consensus forecast. Exiting the quarter, the streaming service had 203.66 million global members. Revenue was a modest beat at $6.64 billion versus the consensus of $6.63 billion, but EPS of $1.19 for the quarter missed the expected $1.39. For the current quarter, the company targets adding net paid additions of 6 million and guided for breakeven free cash flow in 2021 thanks to incremental EBIT margins of 40%.

Cybersecurity firm FireEye (FEYE) released a report detailing the techniques used by the SolarWinds hackers as well as a free tool to help companies determine if the SolarWinds hackers (also known as UNC2452) used any of these techniques inside their networks.

Semiconductor capital equipment company ASML (ASML) crushed December quarter consensus expectations for both its top and bottom lines. The company guided the current quarter above expectations calling for revenue in the range of €3.9-4.1 billion vs. the €3.5 billion consensus.

Health and well-being company United Health (UNH) reported better than expected December quarter EPS as revenue for the quarter matched consensus expectations. The company affirmed its recently issued 2021 guidance that calls for adjusted EPS of $17.75-$18.25, which includes approximately $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable impact to accommodate continuing COVID-19 effects.

Educational product company Pearson Plc (PSO) shared its 2020 sales fell 10% and expects to report adjusted operating profit in the range of £310m-£315 million and shared its sales grew 4% during the final quarter of the year.

Yesterday, Bank of America (BAC) reported fourth-quarter net income that rose by nearly $600 million, driven primarily by the reduction of loan loss reserves, capital markets revenues, and net interest income that rose for the first time in over a year. EPS of $0.59 beat expectations for $0.54, but revenue of $20.1 billion was below expectations for $20.5 billion.

Newly formed auto company Stellantis (STLA) plans to offer an array of all-electric or hybrid vehicles through 2025, including 10 new models in 2021.

Medium and heavy-duty truck manufacturer PACCAR (PCAR) formed a strategic partnership with Aurora for the development of autonomous trucks. Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks utilizing the Aurora Driver are expected to be deployed in North America in the next several years.

Tyson Foods (TSN) agreed to settle all class claims in its previously disclosed broiler chicken antitrust litigation by paying $221.5 million in settlements.

Healthcare company Haemonetics (HAE) will acquire privately-held Cardiva Medical, a manufacturer of vascular closure systems, for an upfront cash payment of $475 million and up to an additional $35 million in contingent consideration based on sales growth.

After today’s market close, Alcoa (AA), Discover Financial Services (DFS), and United Airlines (UAL) among others are slated to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 21: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

January 25: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

January 26: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

February 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI Final, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

February 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

February 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Service PMI, ISM Non- Manufacturing PMI, EIA energy stocks

February 4: Jobless claims, Nonfarm Productivity Q4, Factory Orders

February 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

Thought for the Day

“What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.” — Henry David Thoreau

Disclosures

FireEye (FEYE) is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index.

