Daily Markets: Investors Take A Breather

Today’s Big Picture

Markets yesterday took a breather as trade tensions dominated investors’ minds with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite pulling back slightly while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to rise all of 0.04% to hit a new high. Amid a kerfuffle of earnings reports and global economic data, investors will once again be focusing on trade as President Trump speaks at a luncheon at the Economic Club of New York starting around 12:10 pm ET.

While Trump is expected to tout the impact of lower taxes and deregulation, investors will be looking for further guidance on the on-again-off-again trade war with China. Market and trade watchers will also be looking for follow-through following reports yesterday from Politico that Trump is expected to push back a decision to impose tariffs on European Union auto imports for another six months. The Trump administration set a Nov. 14 (Thursday) deadline to decide whether to impose threatened "Section 232" national security tariffs of as much as 25% on imported vehicles and parts under a Cold War-era trade law.

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region ended Tuesday on a mostly higher note. European equities are trading higher on better than expected November economic sentiment readings and prospects for a 6-month delay in EU auto-import tariffs. US futures point to a modest open.

Data Download

October machine tool orders for Japan fell 37.4%, down from 35.5% in September.

Singapore's September Retail Sales rose +1.9% month over month vs. an expected -1.4%; year over year, Retail Sales for the month fell -2.2%, but that was far better than the -6.1% consensus.

The November ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area hit -1, 22.5 points higher than the October figure, beating the market’s -32.5 expectation and marking the highest since April. We also received the November ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany, which jumped 20.7 points to -2.1, the highest since reading since May and well ahead of the -13 consensus expectation for the month.

The National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index for October came in at 102.4 versus consensus estimates of 103.5 and September’s 101.8 reading. The headline gain of 0.6 points was led by advances at eight of the 10 index components, and despite the miss relative to expectations, the report will likely ease recession concerns among investors as its finding suggest the US economy continues to grow around a 2% pace. Per the report, “Actual job creation in October exceeded that in September, as small businesses continued to hire and create new jobs. Reports of actual capital spending increased and inventory investment improved from a modest negative level in September. The NFIB Uncertainty Index fell 4 points in October to 78.”

Later this morning we will get the Johnson Redbook Index which measures the growth in US retail sales and is based on the sales data of around 9,000 large general merchandise retailers representing over 80% of the equivalent 'official'retail sales series collected and published by the US Department of Commerce. That report for October will be released on Friday.

Stocks to Watch

Food and beverage company Dean Foods (DF) was scheduled to report September quarter results this morning, but surprised investors with its voluntary initiation of Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings.

Walt Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ streaming platform is live today and we can expect a smattering of comment and reviews about its content and interface.

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) will purchase the remaining 68.8% of Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) shares it doesn't already own for $16.50 per share, a hefty premium to BREW’s recent share price of $7.33.

Homebuilder DR Horton (DHI) delivered better than expected top and bottom-line results for its September quarter. The number of homes closed during the quarter rose 9% to 16,024, while Horton’s net sales orders for the September quarter rose 14% to 13,310 homes. The company issued in-line guidance for 2020 with revenue of $18.5-19.0 billion vs. the $18.55 billion consensus.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)’s September quarter EPS of $2.01, came in ahead of the expected $1.93 with revenue for the quarterly modestly ahead of the consensus forecast. For the coming year, the industrial automation company sees revenue rising 2%-5% with EPS between $8.70-$9.10 vs. the consensus of $8.59.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported September quarter EPS of $2.05, $0.05 ahead of expectations on better than expected revenue for the quarter. The company reiterated its 2019 revenue guidance of $9.65-$9.75 billion with operating margins in the range of 8.0%-8.2%

Formula One (FWONA) has pledged to become carbon neutral by using biofuels with a target date of 2030.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) announced its Board has appointed director Christopher O'Leary as interim CEO to replace the departing Tricia Stitzel. The company has begun a search for a full-time CEO. This follows news last week Tupperware has suspended its quarterly dividend.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported preliminary October traffic increased 6.2% year over year with a load factor of 82.5%. The company continues to see December quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) in the range of -3.5%to -0.5%.

American Airlines (AAL) affirmed flight cancellations through March 4, 2020, assuming its 737 MAX 8 aircraft will not be available through that date.

Reports suggest Juul (JUUL) is expected to announce plans to slash nearly $1 billion in spending next year, including cuts in marketing and government affairs spending. Altria (MO) holds a 35% stake in the company.

Boeing (BA) shares rose nearly 5% on news that delivery of the 737 Max jet is expected to resume next month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) were up more than 8% at one point during extended-trading hours after the company reported revenue that was in-line with expectations, EPS that beat and raised its fiscal year 2019 guidance for earnings, same-store sales, and adjusted EBITDA.

Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Burger King chain announced yesterday that it plans to launch a vegetarian burger at more than 2,500 locations in more than 20 markets in Europe called the Rebel Whopper. This meatless burger will be made with patties from Unilever's (UL) The Vegetarian Butcher.

Uber (UBER) was back in the news yesterday when co-founder, former CEO and current board member Travis Kalanick sold over half a billion dollars worth of shares last week, after the company’s lockup period expired, according to a financial filing submitted to the SEC Friday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares were up over 8% at one point yesterday, closing up 4.7% on reports that KKR (KKR) had approached the company with a plan for a leveraged take-private buyout.

After today’s market close, we will get more earnings reports, including those listed below. For a more complete list, visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

ADT (ADT) is expected to report EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $1,275.2 million.

Carbonite (CARB) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.49 on revenue of $125.8 million. Yesterday it was reported that OpenText (OTEX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carbonite for $23 per share.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) is expected to report a loss of -$0.87 on revenue of $165.3 million.

Skyworks (SKWKS) is expected to deliver EPS of $1.50 on revenue of $824 million.

On the Horizon

Tomorrow Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks to the Congressional joint Economic Committee then the House Budget Committee on Thursday. Up later this week October CPI and PPI will be reported followed by October takes on Retail Sales, Empire State Manufacturing and Industrial Production on Friday.

Upcoming IPOs:

Leaping Group Co. LTD (YZCM) , a multimedia service provider based in Shenyang, China, with business relationships with national advertising clients, is expected to price 4 million shares at around $5 per share on November 11th. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world’s crude and is the world’s most profitable company - is set to being trading on the Saudi stock market in early December with the IPO prospectus released on November 10th. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark:

November 14 - US decision on European auto tariffs November 15 - US Retail Sales for October - after retail sales for the first time in seven months in September, investors will be paying close attention to this report. November 19 - Huawei compliance deadline for US companies November 21 - Tesla (TSLA) is expected to unveil its Cybertruck pickup in Los Angeles November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 5-6 - OPEC meeting December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal



Thoughts for the Day

“The key to successful social behavior: be approachable and understand the needs of others.” ― Eraldo Banovac

“Being president is like running a cemetery: You’ve got a lot of people under you, and nobody’s listening.” - Bill Clinton

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.