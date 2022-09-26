Daily Markets: Investors Struggle to Figure Out Next Steps for Global Economy

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.44% lower, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.20%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 1.79%, India’s Sensex dropped 1.64%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei finished down 2.41% and 2.66%, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, down 3.02% led by Industrial Services names. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down except for Italy, and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning.

As the overall tone of the markets continues to be dour, there still are bright spots as individual names respond to earnings, analyst upgrades, and the like. For example, Planet Fitness (PLNT) is seeing some pre-market action on an analyst upgrade and a new $70 price target and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is trading higher on the same, triggered by the resumption of visa issuance in Macau. Still, the global macro picture continues to deteriorate as the British pound touched $1.03 in overnight trading, below 1985 rates when the Fed was raising rates to foil an oil price-led bout of inflation and helped push the pound to $1.09. U.S. treasury yields continue to post levels not seen since the 2007-2009 Great Recession as markets and central banks alike continue to try and figure out next steps for the global economy.

The dollar’s continued strength and the pound’s hitting record lows are once again raising concerns over corporate profits; meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield near 4.3% is providing investors an alternative to what has been called the TINA (There Is No Alternative) stock market of the last few years. Add in worries over slower spending by consumers and businesses as well as cost reduction efforts, we continue to see a risk-off attitude when it comes to equities, with investors looking for safer haven investments including cash.

Data Download

International Economy

Macau’s regulators signaled an e-visa for mainland travelers and tour groups will soon be allowed again to visit the gambling hub.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany dropped to 84.3 in September, the lowest level since the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic shock in May 2020 and well below the market consensus of 87.0. Expectations for the coming months were significantly more pessimistic (75.2 vs 80.5 in August), led by record-low expectations in the retail sector, as well as companies' assessments of their current situation (94.5 vs 97.5).

The Financial Times reports the United Arab Emirates has agreed on a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany.

Mario Draghi's outgoing government and Intel (INTC) picked the town of Vigasio in the northeastern Veneto region as their preferred site for a new multibillion-euro chip factory in Italy.

The pound continued to sell off from Friday after new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a budget of tax cuts and related spending that raised concerns over how sustainable the UK’s path is, one that includes twin deficit problems.

Domestic Economy

We have a very thin economic agenda today with just Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August being published at 8:30 AM ET. This morning and again this afternoon, however, there will be a series of speeches by Federal Reserve heads; following the outcome of last week’s September monetary policy meeting odds are they will be sticking to the playbook laid out by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Markets

The market fallout continued on Friday with Small Caps taking the brunt of the selling as the Russell 2000 traded off 2.48%. The Dow declined 1.62%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.72% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.80% on the day. All sectors were down with the Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) down 6.90% as crude oil traded below $80 a barrel. Bright spots included Generac Holdings (GNRC) up 3.21% and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) gaining 3.08%, both on analyst upgrades. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -18.57%

S&P 500: -22.51%

Nasdaq Composite: -30.53%

Russell 2000: -25.20%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.36%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.86%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no companies are expected to report their latest quarterly results. Given the number of trading days left until the end of the quarter, we recommend readers be on watch for earning pre-announcements both good and not-so-good.

Amazon (AMZN) announced Prime Early Access Sale, a new two-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members. The event begins October 11 at midnight PDT and runs through October 12 in 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

Due to supply chain constraints, Li Auto (LI) now expects to deliver approximately 25,500 vehicles for 3Q 2022 vs. its previous outlook of 27,000-29,000 units.

Estée Lauder (EL) and Balmain have entered into a license agreement to collaboratively develop, produce, and distribute an innovative line of beauty products that will speak to luxury consumers around the world: Balmain Beauty.

Paysafe (PSFE) announced its entry into the new Kansas online sports-betting market, supporting multiple online sportsbooks in the state with players' credit and debit card deposits plus ACH payments.

The Information reports Instacart has been cutting some of its 3,000 workers over the last two months ahead of a planned initial public offering later this year.

Bloomberg reports Citigroup (C) is considering “additional facilities” in New Jersey and Connecticut as the bank’s New York City staffers contend with rising commuting costs.

IPOs

Shares of luxury real estate developer Lead Real Estate (LRE) are expected to start trading on September 27 and the IPO offering for tech firm Beamr Imaging (BMR) is slated for September 30. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) is expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Here too, we’d recommend keeping eyes and ears open for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, September 27

China: Industrial Profits - August

US: Durable Orders - August

US: FHFA Housing Price Index - July

US: S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index - July

US: Consumer Confidence - September

US: New Home Sales - August

Wednesday, September 28

Germany: GfK Consumer Climate - October

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Pending Home Sales - August

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, September 29

UK: BoE Consumer Credit - August

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey, Consumer Confidence, Consumer Inflation Expectations - September

Germany: CPI - September (Preliminary)

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 2Q 2022 GDP - Third Estimate

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 30

Japan: Retail Sales - August

China: Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs - September

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - September

Germany: Import/Export Prices, Retail Sales - August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - September

US: Personal Income & Spending - August

US: PCE Price Index - August:

US: Chicago PMI - September

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final) - September

