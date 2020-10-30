Daily Markets: Investors Spooked Ahead of Halloween

Today’s Big Picture

As we head into the last weekend before the election, markets are getting spooked, with the U.S. once again hitting a record high for new daily cases yesterday. Equities in Asia finished trading today down across the board. For the week in full, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.3% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 3.3%, and China’s Shanghai Composite moved 1.6% lower. Equities in Europe were mixed by mid-day trading, and U.S. futures point to a retreat when those markets open later this morning that, barring a strong reversal, will cap off one of the worst weeks for U.S. equities in months.

The catalyst behind this week’s latest sell-off was the continued climb in coronavirus cases and subsequent restrictions that are clouding companies' willingness, including Big Tech, to offer formal guidance for the current quarter. Adding to the uncertainty are comments from the White House and Congress that with a fiscal stimulus package unlikely ahead of the 2020 presidential election, it may not even be possible to strike a COVID-relief deal in the so-called the lame-duck session of Congress. That’s not exactly something investors nor people struggling because of the pandemic were hoping to hear.

On a positive note, we are also hearing of continued investment from the likes of Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) to meet the accelerating shift to digital over off-line activity that has been spurred on by the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Yesterday there were nearly 550,000 new daily cases worldwide, with the U.S. seeing over 90,000, more than double the number of new cases at the end of September. At least 41 states have seen new cases increase by more than 10% in the past week alone, with no state seeing a decline in cases of more than 10%. The U.S. will likely see more than 100,000 new cases a day at some point next week.

International Economy

Data out of South Korea for September this morning points to a recovering economy:

Construction Output +6.3% YoY from -9.6% previously

Industrial Production +8% YoY from -2.6% previously

Manufacturing Production +8.3% YoY from -2.7% previously

Retail Sales +4.4% YoY after +0.3%

Japan continues to struggle:

The unemployment rate remains at 3% in September

Tokyo CPI -0.3% YoY in October

Industrial Production -9.0% YoY in September at -13.8% in August

Housing Starts -9.9% YoY in September after -9.1% in August

Construction Orders -10.6% YoY in September, down from +28.5% in August

Australia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) remained down -0.4% YoY in Q3 as it was in Q2. Private sector credit barely expanded, up 2.0% YoY in September.

For the Euro Area, GDP rose 12.7% QoQ in Q3 after falling 11.8% in Q2 but remains down 4.3% YoY. The region is seeing deflation, with the inflation rating dropping to -0.3% YoY in October while the unemployment rate remained at 8.3% in September.

France’s GDP expanded 18.2% QoQ in Q3 after the 13.7% contraction in Q2. Household Consumption declined -5.1% MoM in September after a 2.2% increase in August. Inflation remains flat YoY.

Germany’s GDP rose 8.2% QoQ in Q3 after falling 9.8% in Q2 but remains down 4.3% YoY. Retail sales fell 2.2% MoM in September but are up 6.5% YoY.

Italy’s GDP rose 16.1% QoQ in Q3 after falling 13% in Q2 but remains down 4.7% YoY. The nation is seeing deflation, with the inflation rate down -0.3% YoY in October.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the BEA reported record-breaking 33% quarter-over-quarter GDP growth in Q3, which sounds incredible, but keep in mind that after the also record-breaking contraction in the economy in Q2, GDP at the end of the third quarter sits 3.5% below where it was at the peak in Q4 2019. Had the economy continued at the 2% annual growth rate in 2020 that we’ve seen on average post-Great Financial Crisis, the economy would have closed Q3 4.9% higher.

Digging into the details of yesterday’s GDP report, we see a profound shift in consumer spending from Q4 2019 to Q3 2020, with the largest increase, at 21.3%, in Recreational Goods and Vehicles. Keep in mind that this is a headwind to future travel spending - after buying that RV, is the family really going to fly to Greece for their first post-coronavirus holiday? The second-highest area of growth was Furnishings and Durable Household Equipment, up 9.2%, because, well, we are stuck in our homes a lot more, and that couch simply has to go, and with all the forced-home cooking, clearly the kitchen must be refurnished! The two areas hardest hit were, unsurprisingly, Recreation Services, down 32.4%, and Transportation Services, down 23.3%. Food services and Accommodations was the third hardest hit, down 19.5%.

Non-Consumer categories also saw massive changes with the biggest increase in Information Processing Equipment, up 14.5%, as companies were nearly overnight forced to move their operations into the digital world. The biggest decline came in Transportation Equipment, down 21.9%, as Boeing (BA) can attest. While expenditures on residential buildings rose 5.1%, nonresidential structures saw a 14% decline.

The momentum for improving jobless claims continued yesterday, as initial claims (seasonally adjusted) declined for a second consecutive week and reached a new post-coronavirus low of 751k from last week’s upwardly revised 791k, and well below expectations for 778k. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims were not at a new low but came close. Unadjusted claims fell from 760.6k last week to 732.2k, 1k above the prior post-coronavirus low from the first week of October. Continuing claims (seasonally adjusted), which lag an additional week from initial claims, also improved but to a lesser degree than was expected at 7.756 million versus estimates for 7.7 million.

Later today in the U.S., we will get the Personal Income and Spending report, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment report, and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report.

Markets

Yesterday the equity markets reversed their four consecutive days of declines, with the S&P 500 rising 1.2% on strong breadth with none of its eleven sectors gaining on the day and 433 of its components finishing in the green. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.6%. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields also gained on the day.

Stocks to Watch

Altria (MO) beat consensus top and bottom-line expectations for the September quarter and issued 2020 EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.38 vs. the $4.32 consensus. The company now sees 2020 domestic cigarette industry volumes to be unchanged to down 1.5% YoY vs. its prior forecast for down 2%-3.5% YoY. Altria recorded a third quarter, a non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $2.6 billion related to its investment in JUUL, and the value of its investment in JUUL was $1.6 billion at the end of the September quarter. The company continues to believe that e-vapor products, including JUUL, can play an important role in tobacco harm reduction.

Colgate Palmolive (CL) crushed September quarter results spurred on by the 7.5% jump in organic revenue vs. the consensus forecast that called for 3.9% organic growth in the quarter. Colgate’s leadership in toothpaste continued with its global market share at 39.9% year to date. The company expects 2020 net sales and organic sales to both be up mid-single digits, with organic sales up at the high end of that range.

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) are trading higher this morning following better than expected September quarter results that included EPS of $0.26 vs. the $0.03 consensus forecast. Revenue for the quarter was flat YoY but walked over the consensus forecast by $270 million led by its international and footwear businesses. Taking the wind out of its September quarter results, the company warned the pandemic will have a material impact on its business for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

Honeywell (HON) reported stronger than expected September quarter results and upped its EPS outlook for the current quarter. Aerospace sales for the quarter were down 25% on an organic basis, driven by lower commercial aftermarket demand due to the ongoing impact of reduced flight hours and lower volumes in commercial original equipment. That decline was partially offset by double-digit growth in Defense and Space. Honeywell sees current quarter EPS of $1.97-2.02 vs. the $1.89 consensus on revenue of $8.2-8.5 billion vs. the $8.47 billion consensus.

Despite a widely expected shortfall in iPhone revenue, Apple (AAPL) reported September quarter results that topped expectations, spurred on by results for Mac, iPad, Services and Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue. The shortfall in iPhone revenue, which also impacted its September quarter performance in China, was due to the 2020 launch timing for the company’s newest iPhone models that slipped to October this year vs. September last year. The company did not issue revenue guidance due to uncertainty but shared shipments of iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro are off to a “great start,” and it expects iPhone revenue to "grow " in Q1; with all other categories to grow "double digits" in the current quarter. Also, the company will unveil its Apple One subscription bundle today with Fitness+ expected to come later in the quarter.

Amazon (AMZN) easily cleared September quarter expectations led by the accelerated shift to digital shopping during the quarter. Weighing on the shares, however, was the company’s forecast for the current quarter that included revenue of $112-$121 billion vs. $112.57 billion consensus and operating income of $1.0-$4.5 billion vs. the $5.8 billion consensus. The company noted that the shift of Prime Day, which is not its highest margin period, into the current quarter, along with $4 billion in further COVID-19 costs, weighed on its operating income forecast.

September quarter earnings at Facebook (FB) handily topped expectations led by consensus beating figures for Daily Active Users (DAU) and Monthly Active Users. However, the company shared that for the current quarter, it sees the number of DAUs and MAUs in the U.S. and Canada flat or slightly down QoQ. Because of the accelerated shift of commerce from off-line to online, the company now sees its 2021 CAPEX in the range of $21-$23 billion vs. ~$16 billion in 2020 due to continued investment in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities.

Google (GOOGL) shares traded higher following a September quarter earnings report that easily surpassed consensus estimates thanks to broad revenue growth and increased advertising spend in Search and YouTube. The company shared it is separating its Google Cloud business into its own operating unit. In terms of guidance, the company shared significant uncertainty remains, which has the potential to impact advertising spending.

While Twitter (TWTR) reported September quarter results that bested consensus expectations, its share came under pressure in after-market trading last night, given the shortfall in monetizable daily active users (MDAUs). For the quarter, the company reported MDAUs of 187 million, up 29% YoY but missed the $195.1 million consensus. The company also signaled it expects its expenses to grow closer to 20% YoY in the current quarter, with CAPEX to remain over $250 million as a result of its ongoing data center build-out.

MediaTek Inc. (MDTKF) announced its September quarter results that included revenue of NT$97,275 million, up 43.9% QoQ and up 44.7% YoY. Those favorable figures were mainly due to smartphone market share gain, 5G contribution, and stronger demand from certain consumer electronics such as TV, WiFi, and Power management IC.

Shake Shack (SHAK) reported adjusted September quarter EPS of -$0.11 vs. the -$0.21 consensus as revenue fell to $130.4 million from $157.8 million, but also beat the consensus of $125.0 million. The company has returned to its development schedule and opened 33 new restaurants year to date, and its " pipeline for 2021 is strong, and we expect to open between 35 and 40 new company-operated Shacks, many of which will incorporate our new Shack Track and Drive-Thru designs…” Shake Shack did not offer guidance.

September quarter revenue and EPS at Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) topped consensus expectations even though comparable restaurant sales fell 23.3% YoY. Quarter-to-date through October 27, 2020, Cheesecake Factory restaurants with reopened indoor dining rooms have recaptured, on average, approximately 90% of prior year annualized sales volumes, supported by approximately 40% off-premise sales mix. In aggregate, quarter to date, comparable sales are down approximately 7%.

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) reported mixed September quarter results with better than expected EPS on revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations. System-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 1.8% YoY, including a 0.2% increase for company-operated restaurants and a 3.0% increase for franchised restaurants. The company sees same-store-sales in the current quarter, rising ~1-2%.

Ethan Allen (ETH) reported September quarter EPS that edged out consensus expectations on revenue that matched the consensus forecast. According to the company, the pandemic led to temporary design center and manufacturing facility closures in the quarter that resulted in lower reported net sales. As retail design centers and manufacturing locations have reopened, Ethan Allen has experienced a strong pace of written order trends, and manufacturing production is continuing to ramp up to meet the demand.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) expects to shed as much as 15% of its global workforce over the next year, including 1,900 jobs in the US, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the oil industry.

Lowe's (LOW) announced it will hire 20,000 associates across its US stores and regional distribution centers to support customer demand this holiday season and beyond.

Being Friday, after today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. Readers looking to get a jump on the more than 1,400 companies reporting next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

October 30: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE Deflator, Employment Cost, MNI Chicago PMI, University of Michigan October 31: Boo! November 3: Election Day in the US November 17: Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.



Thought for the Day

“We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones.” – Stephen King

